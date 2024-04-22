The title race heads to the wire ahead of another huge clash for Arsenal, who will look to beat Chelsea in a London derby under the lights.

Arsenal's most recent showing came in a much needed win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers after last weeks stumble to Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard were both on the scoresheet for the Gunners as the title race continued to liven up.

As for the visitors, Chelsea are currently unbeaten in their last eight league games.

Goals continue to flow at the cost of defensive cracks, with the Blues having conceded five in their last three league matches.

There is certainly much at stake in this heated rivalry.

Should Arsenal win, they'll extend their gap above Liverpool by three points, however, a win for Chelsea will see them climb up to 7th on goal difference.

The reverse fixture back in October saw neither side come out on top as Arsenal came back from a two-goal deficit to rescue a valuable point.

Team News

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be the first to be pleased, having no players currently out with injury, illness or suspension.

Jurrien Timber continues to step up recovery from his ACL injury and is not expected to be part of matchday squad.

Benjamin White is set to start amidst worries over a recurring knee injury that the Englishman has been playing through for an extended period.

Chelsea

Injury and unavailability continues to be an ever-present theme for Chelsea this season.

Mauricio Pochettino will now be without star man Cole Palmer due to illness.

Malo Gusto is another key man to miss out as he's set to be medically assessed with a knee problem.

The duo join a long list of Chelsea players who have been out of action for majority of the season.

Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana are also set to miss clash against Arsenal.

Likely Line-Ups

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Havertz, Saka

Chelsea

Petrovic; Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson

Key Players

Arsenal: Martin Odegaard

Odegaard will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form against Chelsea, having scored a brace against the Blues last season.

The attacking midfielder has proved to be one of Arsenal's most influential players again this season.

Technical elegance on the ball coupled with the tactical awareness out of possession - the Norwegian continues to show off his quality.

He currently has eight goals and six assists in the league this season.

The vision and weight of pass the 25-year-old possesses will undoubtedly be at the forefront of attacks against a Chelsea side that has shown to be leaky defensively this season.

Chelsea: Thiago Silva

If Chelsea are to come away with a result away at the Emirates, then Thiago Silva will certainly be the one Chelsea look to rely on in hope of keeping a clean sheet.

The Blues can't get much worse defensively - having so far conceded 52 league goals, they have already conceded more goals than entirety of last season (47).

The 39-year-old has so much experience and defensive nous, which will be tested continuously up against the pace of Arsenal's attack.

It would be silly to doubt such a prestigious and legendary centre back who continues to perform at the highest level.

Although the question is whether Silva will lead the backline to a clean sheet in a back four where the Brazilian's weaknesses tend to be exploited on more occasions.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The clash is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can catch all the action live on Discovery+ / TNT Sports 1.

Coverage will also be available on Sky GO with the relevant subscription.