On paper, the home side are the favourites, but the visitors actually have a tremendous record away at Bournemouth. The Cherries have only managed one win on home turf against the Blades in their history of meetings. That came back in 2021 when both sides were battling in the EFL Championship.

The sides last faced each other in November. Bournemouth came out as 3-1 deserved winners thanks to a brace from Marcus Tavernier that came either side of a Justin Kluivert goal. Oliver McBurnie scored a consolation for Sheffield United late into the second half.

Andoni Iraola’s side have not won at home in the Premier League since Boxing Day. This is a perfect opportunity to change that especially with the amount of goals Sheffield are conceding this season. (28 conceded in their last eight games).

Neto celebrates against Sheffield United. (Catherine Ivill via GettyImages)

TEAM NEWS:

Bournemouth:

The Cherries will likely be without Marcos Senesi this weekend after the Argentine was forced off with a hamstring injury against Burnley last weekend. Ryan Fredericks is not expected to be back as he is still suffering with a calf injury since March. Max Aarons picked up a hamstring injury back in January and is not ready yet. Lloyd Kelly (hip) and James Hill (ankle) are also both unlikely to feature.

Tyler Adams is making some promising progress after he picked up a hamstring injury early in the season. He featured in Bournemouth’s development squad against Colchester u21s on Tuesday night but again is unlikely to feature just yet.

Oliver McBurnie in action against Sheffield United (George Wood via GettyImages)

Sheffield United:

Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (ankle) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) are all out with long-term injuries. Everton loanee, Mason Holgate will also miss this weekend as he serves his third and final match suspension after picking up a straight red card against Brighton last month.

Cameron Archer (calf) and Anis Ben Slimane (hamstring) are both expected to be back after the international break whereas Daniel Jebbison has been out with illness and could be back this weekend. Jebbison has only scored one Premier League goal for the Blades which came in 2021 against Everton. That was the last time Chris Wilder's side kept a clean sheet on the road in England's top division. Rhian Brewster was not included in the squad to face Arsenal on Monday due to a fresh hamstring problem.

Expected line-ups:

Bournemouth:

Neto, Kerkez, Mepham, Zarbarnyi, Smith, Cook, Billing, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke

Sheffield United:

Grbic, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Baldock, McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Davies, Hamer, McBurnie

Key Players:

Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke:

Dominic Solanke celebrates against Newcastle (Lee Parker via CameraSport/GettyImages

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker has been a revelation this season for Cherries. He has netted 14 goals and assisted three in just 26 appearances in the league. Dominic has been so good that a lot of fans are putting him in the conversation to be chosen to represent England at the European Championships this summer in Germany. He also scored a crucial goal in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Sheffield in 2021, the only home win they have ever recorded against them.

Sheffield United – James McAtee:

James McAtee warming up against Arsenal (James Gill via GettyImages)

The Manchester City loanee seems to be the only bright light in an exceptionally dreary Sheffield United side. The 21-year-old has scored three goals in the league this season with two of them proving to be the winners against both Brentford and Luton Town. McAtee has also provided two assists as well. His creative spark and enthusiasm have given the Blades fans some moments to cherish it what has been a horrible season.

Key Information:

Where is the game being played?

Vitality Stadium, the home of AFC Bournemouth.

What time is kick-off?

15:00 (UK time) Saturday 9th March 2024.

How can I watch?

Not available in the UK due to the 3PM blackout. Highlights are available at 17:30PM (UK time) on YouTube.