Four things we learnt from Bournemouth's 2-2 draw with Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side are now winless in the last four Premier League matches after a Bruno Fernandes penalty gained them a point in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola's AFC Bournemouth came into this match with three straight Premier League home victories but suffered injuries in the build-up, with Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier missing out.

The Red Devils have gained just one point against AFC Bournemouth this season after the south coast side recorded a 3-0 away victory at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture.

Superb Solanke stars again

VAR and the referee took all of the headlines in this contest, but once again the match saw another goal and a brilliant performance by Dominic Solanke.

Andoni Iraola's side started as they meant to go on, pressing from the front and hassling the Manchester United defence.

This caused players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire to struggle early on, gifting opportunities to their opponents as Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert threatened.

However, it was the figurehead and the most in-form piece of AFC Bournemouth's attack to make the difference, as Dominic Solanke put the Cherries ahead within 16 minutes.

Solanke found himself with an opportunity after young Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala slipped as Marcos Senesi threaded a ball through to the striker.

The Englishman dropped his shoulder, flicking the ball onto his right foot, and dispatched the ball into Andre Onana's near post to put the Cherries ahead.

Solanke had previously netted first in Bournemouth's 3-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier in the season and once again reminded Manchester United fans why he has been one of the Premier League's best strikers this season.

As Bournemouth's top scorer put his side in front, he netted his 17th Premier League this season to make him the Cherries' top goalscorer in a single Premier League season, overtaking Joshua King.

Solanke continued to have a brilliant game, holding the ball up brilliantly to start Bournemouth attacks and dropping deep to progress the ball forward. The striker also showcased his strength throughout the game, giving Kambwala a torrid time.

There is no doubt that the 26-year-old has been in fantastic form this season and should be in with a fine shout for the Euros this summer.

Captain comes clutch for Manchester United

It was a day to forget for Manchester United as their attack only managed to record two shots on target, as Bruno Fernandes smashed in a volley from close range and converted a spot kick.

Despite controlling 57% of the possession, Manchester United seemed to struggle to get a grip on the pace of the game as Bournemouth would not give them a second to think.

Illia Zabarnyi was able to keep Manchester United's top goalscorer in all competitions, Rasmus Hojlund, quiet as the Dane was not able to register a single shot.

Comparatively, United struggled for creativity on the wings as Alejandro Garnacho was substituted at half-time and Marcus Rashford struggled to have a real impact on the game.

United had to rely on their captain to ignite their comeback on both occasions.

Fernandes netted his first goal in the 31 minutes as he smashed a volley into the roof of Neto's net from close range following a cutback from Garnacho.

Midway through the second half, United's skipper added his second of the afternoon as he cooly slotted a penalty into the bottom right corner after the referee deemed Adam Smith to have handled the ball.

While it may have not been the ideal afternoon for Erik ten Hag's side. Manchester United's captain reinforced why he has the armband as he put the team on his back.

Bournemouth were brilliant but not clinical enough to win

While historically, a point against Manchester United would be a fabulous result for AFC Bournemouth, the Cherries may feel hard done by in this contest as they recorded 20 attempts on goal.

Since Iraola's arrival in the summer, he has set his team out to press high and quickly transition turnovers to attempts on goal, which was evident here.

The Cherries looked dynamic on the break with pace on the wings as Dango Ouattara and Milos Kerkez caused problems with their pace and directness.

Goals from Solanke and Kluivert had the hosts leading at the break but wasted chances from Kerkez, Ouattara, and Kluivert, later came to bite them.

Along with their youthful attack, the Cherries' midfield was also crucial to their success. Kobbie Mainoo has been heavily picked out for praise this season but today it was Ryan Christie's relentless engine that gained the upper hand in the midfield battle.

The Scotsman's resurgence after manager Andoni Iraola turned him into a typical '8,' has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Casemiro and Mainoo could not deal with Christie's toughness in a tackle and work rate, with the 29-year-old unlucky not to win a penalty late on.

Alongside Christie was his midfield partner Lewis Cook, who looked solid as always, intercepting passing lines and sitting back in the '6' role.

Despite not picking up all three points, Iraola's side are now unbeaten in their last five home Premier League matches with the Spaniard picking up the March Manager of the Month award, highlighting his recent success.

Controversial VAR calls for the visitors

Regardless of the fantastic entertainment of the match for the neutrals, the major talking point was the decisions of VAR.

Technology was first involved after the visitors were awarded a spot kick when Adam Smith was judged to have illegally handled the ball from Kobbie Mainoo's deflected strike.

However, the decision seemed harsh due to the flight of the ball taking a deflection off the boot of Ryan Christie and hitting Smith while turning with his arm to his side, attempting to prevent a possible penalty shout.

In contrast, Bournemouth thought they had been awarded a penalty late on as Christie was bundled over by Kambwala.

On reflection, while the contact from Kambwala did begin and initiate outside of the penalty area, it seems that it followed into the box and Christie will feel hard done by.