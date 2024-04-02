AFC Bournemouth left it late, but a Justin Kluivert goal proved to be the difference against a resilient Crystal Palace side.

The first twenty minutes saw little between the two sides, with the Cherries just edging out Crystal Palace in the possession stats.

As the game progressed, both sides had a few insignificant chances up until the 36th minute.

Bournemouth nearly capitalised on a good spell of attacking possession with two excellent chances, both of which Dean Henderson dealt with well.

The away side thought they had taken the lead in stoppage time of the first 45 minutes, with Ebere Eze slotting the ball past Neto with ease. However, Jean-Phillipe Mateta was offside and it remained goalless at half-time.

It wouldn't be until the 80th minute that either side would find the breakthrough. Andoni Iraola's substitutes proved a stroke of genius as Kluivert finished well from an Antoine Semenyo pass.

Crystal Palace would continue to pile on the pressure but Bournemouth remained solid and secured a well-fought one-nil win on the south coast.

The result sees AFC Bournemouth jump two places to 11th, while Palace remain 14th.

Iraola's team have now won four of their last five league matches and gone unbeaten in all five, while Oliver Glasner's Palace have won just one of their last five.

Story of the Match

The match began with neither side seeming to be able to stamp their authority on the game; the hosts just ahead in terms of possession.

As the game progressed, Iraola's side began to get on top. In the 20th minute, a Dango Ouatarra flick from a corner seemed destined for the back of the net, only for Jean-Phillipe Mateta to deny him on the line.

In the 25th minute, it was Palace's turn to attack.

After a brilliant outing at the weekend, Tyler Adams was replaced by Alex Scott in the line-up and the young midfielder gave the ball away cheaply on the edge of his penalty area. Will Hughes picked up the ball and fed it through to Mateta. The Frenchman's effort was scuffed and Neto was able to make a comfortable save. Warning signs were there for the home team.

In the 35th minute, the best chance of the game fell to Andoni Iraola's side. Adam Smith fired in a fantastic whipped cross which Philip Billing was able to connect with. His header was powerful but central, allowing Dean Henderson to tip it onto the crossbar. Either side of the goalkeeper and the Cherries would have been celebrating a goal.

The resulting corner saw another excellent chance. This time Billing would be the provider and his corner kick found an unmarked Lloyd Kelly at the far post. His free header narrowly missed the bottom corner; a huge let-off for Crystal Palace.

Against the run of play, the Eagles then took the lead - or so they thought. With a swift counter-attack, Mateta received the ball on the right wing. He cut the ball back across the box to an open Eze, who slotted the ball past Neto. The Englishman wheeled away in celebration but a VAR check was afoot. Mateta was found to be offside in the build-up and the score remained 0-0 as the half-time whistle sounded.

As the second half got underway, Iraola made one change with Antoine Semenyo replacing Alex Scott and the Cherries shifting their formation.

Much like the first half, the second period of play got off to a slow start and it wasn't until the 65th minute when a big chance fell to one of the two sides. That side was AFC Bournemouth. Kerkez and Kluivert had been introduced two minutes prior and it was almost an instant impact from the young Hungarian.

A good piece of play from Semenyo unleashed Kerkez. He fired an early shot, catching Dean Henderson off-guard. Henderson did well to parry the ball, but leading goal-scorer Dominic Solanke saw a golden opportunity to register his 17th of the season. He rushed in to convert the rebound but Henderson did just enough that Solanke's effort could only find the side netting.

Youngster David Ozoh came on in the 69th minute and was quickly introduced to the physicality of the Premier League. In the 80th minute of play, Adam Smith played a searching ball down the line in the direction of Antoine Semenyo. The Ghanaian brushed Ozoh aside and found Kluivert on the edge of the box. The Dutchman had four goals so far this season and was looking to increase his tally.

He took a brilliant first touch, setting up an excellent strike which found its way into the top corner of Henderson's net. For all his hard work, the English shot-stopper had finally been beaten. 1-0, 80 minutes played.

Bournemouth had a golden opportunity to put the game to bed with Semenyo finding space in the area. His effort was struck with power towards the near post, but once again Henderson was equal to it.

Bournemouth were able to hold off a late onslaught from Glasner's side and picked up a well-fought win at home.

Player of the Match: Dean Henderson

Despite the loss, the Crystal Palace goalkeeper had an excellent game. He made five crucial stops and limited the Cherries to just one goal after Iraola's side recorded six shots on target.