Two teams who have taken the Premier League by surprise this season will go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon in the Midlands.

Aston Villa will take on Bournemouth at Villa Park, where the hosts will be hoping to widen the points gap between them and fifth-placed Tottenham.

Both teams have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Premier League games, while both also have Golden Boot contenders in strikers Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke.

With the two sides having strong recent form too, a fascinating battle is anticipated on Sunday afternoon.

Iraola: “Our season has been amazing”

Embed from Getty Images Andoni Iraola, manager of AFC Bournemouth (photo by Marc Atkins/ Getty images) manager of AFC Bournemouth (photo by Marc Atkins/ Getty images)

When discussing his team news on Friday, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said: “Antoine Semenyo - I think he will be part of the squad.

"If everything goes well in tomorrow's training, that is it [in terms of updates]. We are losing Luis Sinisterra from the other day, and I do not expect any other changes.”

Talking more on Sinisterra returning this season, Iraola said: “It is going to be difficult at the end.

"It is going to be really tight, I do not know whether he will be recovered to play [in] the last game.

"I'm sure he will try. If [the medical staff] see it is bad, it is going to be difficult for him to play again this season.”

“Some [players] are getting closer but I do not expect them [to be available] for the Villa game.”

Responding to a query about Marcus Tavernier, Iraola said: “I am more optimistic about Marcus because the injury was before.

"He is not going to be involved this week and we will try to play him [again this season], but it will be in the last games of the season.”

When speaking on last week's fixture against Manchester United, Iraola said: “I think we played really well the other day.

"We have to find ways to win these kinds of games when we are better because it is not easy in the Premier League.”

The Spaniard continued: “[Villa's] season for me has been amazing. They have a very good team and a manager that I rate very highly and it's going to be a very difficult game for us.”

Talking about the time the Cherries last faced Villa, Iraola added: “It was painful because it was kind of similar to United the other day. I think we played really well [in] that game.”

Emery admits “it is going to be very difficult” against Cherries

Aston Villaboss Unai Emery gave extensive details on his team ahead of the Bournemouth clash in his Friday press conference.

The Villa boss said: “It's difficult to know today who won't be available for Sunday. But who [definitely] won't be available are Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara.”

“We will have to wait for the last training tomorrow and I will decide.”

Looking forward to tomorrow's match, Emery said: “Bournemouth lately are playing very well and they are very, very competitive.

"They are demanding a lot from the opposing team. We will need to try to recover with the players from [Thursday's match] because the match on Sunday is going to be very difficult.”

When speaking about his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Emery said: “When he is being successful individually and collectively within his club, of course, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world - for me the best.”

When asked about the injuries Villa have suffered this year and looking ahead to next year, Emery said: “Now we are focusing on each match, we are focusing on our moment.

"I am very happy with the players that we have, and I want to give them chances to play.”