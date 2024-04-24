Some Tottenham supporters would have been fearful going into the 23/24 campaign. However, Spurs have been just fine without their star man, Harry Kane, in several seasons of the past, and this is mainly due to the new identity Ange Postecoglou has imposed on the club, including a high defensive line; quick, intricate passing when the team have possession, and flying full backs who love to go forward.

Postecoglou’s career

To add some context, Postecoglou joined the North London side in the summer of 2023, after spending two successful seasons in Scotland, managing Celtic. His most notable season at the Scottish Champions was the 2022/23 campaign, a season in which the side won a famous treble (the league title and two cups).

The Australian started his managerial career in 2009 in his home country at Brisbane Roar FC, then moved onto Melbourne Victory for an 18-month period. He then managed the national team for a four-year period between 2013 and 2017, before moving to Japan in January 2018, managing Yokohama Marinos for a three-and-a-half-year period, before joining Celtic in June of 2021.

The initial worry of when Ange joined Spurs was that he had never managed in any of the ‘top’ leagues in Europe before, therefore he may have been out of his depth jumping straight into what’s considered the best league in the world in the Premier League.

However, as soon as the Australian got to work, you could sense an instant change at Tottenham, with the team going undefeated in their first ten Premier League games, including victories over Manchester United and Liverpool.

In these first ten games, and many of the other games Spurs have played this season, you can clearly see that the manager has a clear philosophy, a style that he wants the players to buy into. It has made Tottenham supporters excited to attend matches again, for sure.

After Postecoglou’s promising debut season with the Lilywhites, it begs the question, what would it take for Tottenham to be a serious title contender in the 24/25 Premier League campaign?

The general consensus amongst fans is that the back four and the goalkeeper work well together, however, Spurs have conceded 49 goals in 32 Premier League games at the time of writing. With Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City still to play before the end of the season, this figure is bound to rise.

When you compare this with the goals that the top three have conceded, (Man City 32, Arsenal 26, Liverpool 31) Spurs have still got a long way to go in terms of defensive stability to be challenging, hence the reason sources in and around the club have rumoured that the club are looking to bring in another centre-back and a defensive-minded midfielder in the summer.

Areas of improvement

However, it’s not all positive for Spurs. We’re now 32 games into the Premier League season and the North London side sit fifth, six points behind Aston Villa in fourth place (Spurs have two games in hand at the time of writing).

With a few extremely tough fixtures to play before the end of the campaign, Top Four isn’t looking likely, which some fans will deem as disappointing considering the position the club were in around 10 games into the season.

With losses to West Ham, Aston Villa and Wolves at home, and most recently, a hammering at St James Park, it’s clear to see there are still some cracks in this Tottenham Hotspur side that need to be filled.

Football is for every supporter

Recently in an interview, Ange hit out at a reporter who suggested the club are pricing out local fans in place of so-called “plastic” fans from abroad. In response to the accusations, the Tottenham boss said: “That’s really harsh. I’ll tell you why. I’m probably plastic and touristy because I was coming from the other side of the world, really passionate about football and if I could get access to see a Premier League game, that was the world to me.”

”So to label people plastic or tourists, I don’t think that’s fair. Just because people live on the other side of the world, it doesn’t make them less passionate. This football club has supporters all over the world, it has supporters all over the UK, that don’t always get access to the games.

"I think we should always have the ability to accommodate them and get them that feeling (of attending a match). I think it’s really disrespectful to call fans (plastic) who are willing to go to the expense of coming halfway around the world, you don’t know how passionate they are about their football club."

There is no doubt the fresh beginning at the start of 23/24 is what Spurs needed, but for supporters now, it is about seeing constant improvement season upon season and finally breaking this agonising 16-year trophy drought.

After a season without it, European football is almost guaranteed for Tottenham next season. The club will be looking to challenge on all fronts next season, whether this be in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.