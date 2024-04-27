"Our attitude was impeccable" - Vincent Kompany proud after Old Trafford draw

Vincent Kompany was in an upbeat mood despite relegation fears growing following a draw against Manchester United this afternoon.

The Clarets sit two points adrift of safety with three games remaining with wins desperately needed to avoid relegation the season after promotion to the Premier League.

Both goals arrived late on in the game after multiple missed chances. Antony eventually broke the deadlock in the 79th minute after a mistake at the back before Zeki Amdouni equalised from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Vincent Kompany's side have only lost twice since the beginning of March and still have a chance to maintain their status in the top division.

Burnley will feel unlucky not to take all three points at Old Trafford after claiming more possession than the home side. Vincent Kompany expressed his pride over the performance his side displayed.

He said: “If we come here playing with Real Madrid I might be debating who had chances, but for me we had big chances, we showed team spirit. Burnley Football Club did itself proud today, that’s all that matters.

“The energy, the sacrifice the players showed for each other was there and for Burnley Football Club. That’s massive.”

Disappointed with a draw

The Burnley players appeared frustrated with the result after the full-time whistle, with the Clarets boss insisting that the squad has a lot of belief heading into every game.

Kompany said: “That’s because we build ourselves up so much, we pump ourselves up like you wouldn’t believe leading into a game.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, the players really believe at the start of every game that they can win, which is a skill in itself when you’ve not had many points, but they do believe that.

“At the end of the game, I don’t think these guys are thinking about anything other.

“Plus, these guys, it looks like it’s a long time ago but not so long ago we had 101 points in the division below. That means the winning for a lot of lads is something they are used to or want to have on a week-to-week basis.”

Zeki Amdouni has maintained his perfect penalty record with the late equaliser today, with Kompany labelling the attacker as a top player.

The Burnley head coach said: "Don't jinx it! I won't be saying anything else about that. He is a goalscorer. Hidden in the inexperience of our squad are some really, really good talents. It's not a coincidence he scored that goal. He's an outstanding talent."

Dara O'Shea also earned plaudits after a strong display in defence: "There are too many to pick out. For us it is not just about his defending and on the ball, it is about his leadership. We don't have a lot of experience but he's stood up and that has been important for us” Kompany added.

On the strong mentality

Vincent Kompany has praised his players for their never-say-die attitude this season and the mentality to keep going despite multiple setbacks.

"If I was die tomorrow you could put 'we keep going' on my headstone. There is tremendous consistency in the club and the approach to each game, even in tough times. We've earned the right to believe and hope.

"We are where we are for a reason. If we are clinical in all moments we'd be well clear of the relegation zone. Our attitude was impeccable and the sacrifice for the team was impeccable too.

“Old Trafford is always a tough place to go to, we'll take the positives and hopefully keep the momentum ahead of two games at Turf Moor."

Burnley face Newcastle United at home next weekend before a trip to Tottenham before the season closer at Turf Moor to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.