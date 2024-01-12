Burnley 1-1 Luton: Controversial stoppage time equaliser sinks Burnley hearts

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Carlton Morris of Luton Town celebrates the equalizing goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Luton’s scored a controversial late equaliser away to Burnley as it finished 1-1 at Turf Moor.

Zeki Amdouni found the opener in the first half with a close-range finish after a positive spell for the hosts.

Despite the Clarets’ defensive resilience, Luton equalised late on through Carlton Morris who had a free header in the Burnley box.

The goal was reviewed after a clash between Elijah Adebayo and James Trafford in the box but was controversially given to the frustration of Burnley fans.

Story of the Match

A frosty Friday evening at Turf Moor saw both sides in need of a win to boost their survival chances. Vincent Kompany made five changes after the FA Cup defeat to Spurs last week.

Victory for the hosts would see the gap close to just one point from Luton who are directly above Burnley in the table.

However, a win would elevate Luton out of the relegation zone. The visitors had won two of their previous three in the league.

Rob Edwards made just three changes to the side which drew to Bolton last time out. The reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road finished 2-1 to tonight’s hosts in October.

It was a lively start despite the tense consequences of a defeat for both sides who exchanged early attacking spells. Jóhann Guðmundsson had the first big chance of the encounter, but a tame effort from close range was struck straight at Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski.

The in-form Ross Barkley had a curled effort from the edge of the box just two minutes later by James Trafford who returned in goal for Burnley today.

Luton managed to dictate the opening stages of the game with Barkley proving instrumental in the visitors maintaining possession. Despite their control, the chances were at a minimum.

It was the hosts who took the lead in the 36th minute through Zeki Amdouni who notched his fourth Premier League goal of the season. Wilson Odobert squared the ball from the touchline and deflected it kindly to the Swiss striker who finished calmly past Kaminski.

Burnley enjoyed the majority of the chances for the rest of the first half but were unable to add to their advantage.

Burnley attempt to hold their lead

The second half would prove a test of resilience for the Clarets back line who desperately needed all three points.

Luton lacked creativity throughout the entirety of the second half and struggled to break down the hosts who were proving to nullify any threats from the Hatters.

Burnley were patient and attempted to hit Luton on the counter to add a second and saw a few half chances missed.

It took until the 92nd minute for a controversial and crucial leveller from substitute Carlton Morris. Trafford misjudged an Alfie Doughty cross which saw Morris rise to head into an open net to equalise.

The goal was checked by VAR but was not considered to be a foul on Trafford by Elijah Adebayo. Booing rang around Turf Moor at full time following the controversial decision.

It could be a crucial point in Luton’s bid for Premier League survival, whereas pressure begins to mount on Vincent Kompany as Burnley move four points adrift from 17th place.

Player of the Match: Ross Barkley

Barkley once again was instrumental in Luton's control of the game and was able to orchestrate attacks despite Burnley's foothold in the match.

The former Chelsea man has been a significant reason for the Hatters' upturn in form in the past few games and was a key senior figure in the side for Luton this evening.

The long range passing ability and intelligence in midfield for Luton could prove to be crucial for their Premier League survival and certainly helped his team to an important draw at Turf Moor.