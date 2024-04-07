It was at Old Trafford that Liverpool exited the FA Cup three weeks ago and will the same venue be viewed as where their Premier League title bid faltered too?

Jurgen Klopp’s team should have been home and dry as Manchester United were at their most welcoming in the first half but, in a game with all the hallmarks of the dramatic FA Cup meeting, it is never straightforward when these two meet. United, again, saved their best for Liverpool’s visit.

Once Luis Diaz gave Liverpool a 23rd-minute lead, it appeared their troubled hosts were there for the taking. But a careless pass from Jarell Quansah early in the second half presented Bruno Fernandes with the chance to conjure something spectacular and he sent the ball in first time from the centre circle.

An even better goal would come from Kobbie Mainoo as he gave United an expected lead with a fine curling strike. Yet Klopp’s team would come back themselves late on with Mohamed Salah converting a penalty for his 14th goal against United.

Liverpool may come to rue this draw, and the dropping of two points that were there for them. They had enough chances to dispatch Erik ten Hag’s team but, not for the first time this season — or at this stadium — they were severely wasteful.

It means they have relented top spot in the table to Arsenal, who now lead on goal difference, and reigning champions Manchester City sit one point behind the pair. The title race has its first stumble, but with seven games still remaining, there will surely be more to come.

All three now turn their attentions to European fixtures during the week — Arsenal and City having massive Champions League dates with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively, whilst Liverpool host Atalanta in the Europa League — before domestic action comes into full view again next weekend.

For United, this was simply the latest afternoon in which chaos reared its head. Having been involved in two horror shows on the road in the past week, a return to Old Trafford to face Liverpool will have brought back fonder memories of when their manic approach brought rewards in last month’s FA Cup quarter-final win.

Since then, Ten Hag has only had to scramble further to deal with a seemingly never-ending defensive injury crisis. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are the latest to succumb and it meant a second league start for teenager Willy Kambwala. Whilst Marcus Rashford was preferred to Antony.

Victories for Arsenal and City on Saturday placed the pressure back on Liverpool and Klopp — here as the club’s manager for the last time — made three changes to the midweek win over Sheffield United with Quansah, Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo all drafted in.

Story of the game

Amidst April showers, both teams served up a breathless start. Fernandes delayed his second-minute pass into Alejandro Garnacho meaning the Argentinian’s shot past Caoimhin Kelleher was ruled out for offside.

Heads quickly spun the other way as Salah’s outside-of-the-boot pass found Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Onana stretched out a left arm to push away the effort.

Szoboszlai was heavily involved as Liverpool started to take control. The Hungary international curled over from a corner and then failed to properly connect with Andy Robertson’s pull-back, placing it wide.

Diogo Dalot’s crucial intervention prevented Darwin Nunez from releasing Diaz through on goal, but Liverpool were not to be denied for much longer.

It was a straightforward corner that saw the visitors edge ahead midway through the half. Robertson delivered from the right and Nunez provided the flick on to Diaz who was inexplicably left unmarked at the back post. His scissor-kick went straight between Dalot and Onana on the goal-line.

In fairness, United did respond well for a short period and Casemiro’s header back across goal from a Fernandes free-kick was an invitation that none of the home players could take. But there was no doubt Klopp’s team were on top.

When Mainoo lost possession on halfway, Liverpool countered and Salah saw an attempt saved by Onana. The United ‘keeper also parried the ball from the subsequent corner and Nunez had a shot ruffle the top of the net.

Akin to the FA Cup tie, it was only Liverpool’s wastefulness that prevented them from extending their lead with Conor Bradley spurning a good chance and Nunez latching onto a half-clearance by Harry Maguire which the United centre-back then managed to block.

Liverpool shot themselves in the foot five minutes into the second half. Quansah turned back towards his own goal before playing a blind pass straight to Fernandes. The United captain took a shot from over 40 yards out and the ball sailed over the stranded Kelleher and into the bottom corner.

That gave Ten Hag’s team impetus. Garnacho had a shot deflected over and Casemiro slid to reach a Rashford cross but was an inch short. Although a swift counter ended with Nunez squandering another good chance for Liverpool, it was United who struck next.

Mainoo received the ball on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area and used his left foot to set before curling a fine shot with his right beyond Kelleher and into the far corner. It was a strike to send Old Trafford wild, and hurt the visitors.

Klopp, who made a triple change before the goal, sent on another two straight away while Antony replaced the injured Rashford. Caught upfield, Liverpool struggled to get back as United broke again but Garnacho fired straight at Kelleher.

Yet, Liverpool were not going quietly. Onana saved Diaz’s tame effort and Salah launched the rebound over, but a reprieve would come seven minutes from time. Substitute Harvey Elliott cut into the United area and was upended by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Onana dived to his left while Salah stroked the penalty to the other.

Diaz would lift a great opportunity over the crossbar as Liverpool mounted a late rally for a winner and Casemiro was lucky to only receive a yellow card for a lunge on the Colombian. It was all-action to the very end.