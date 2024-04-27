Man United 1-1 Burnley: Post-Match Player Ratings

Burnley fought back to earn a vital point in their bid for survival against European hopefuls Manchester United.

It took the hosts nearly 80 minutes to get themselves ahead. Antony broke the deadlock after getting hold of Sander Berge's poorly executed pass.

With space to run into, the Brazilian did just that, sliding the ball past a helpless Arijanet Muric.

United would have the lead for just 8 minutes, Andre Onana came flying out of his goal to clear his lines. He mistimed his jump and ended up making contact with Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

With the decision being a penalty, Zeki Amdouni placed the ball in the back of the net, levelling the scoring.

The game became wide open after that, with Burnley having the vast majority of chances.

However, neither side were able to find a late winner, and the points were shared

But how did the players get on within that brief synopsis? Here are the player ratings...

André Onana - 7

Made some important and impressive saves to keep his side in the game both at 0-0 and 1-1. However a risky attempt to punch the ball clear resulted in the Cameroonian colliding with Gudmundsson, he was unable to keep the spot kick out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Zero accurate crosses, zero tackles made and only half of his ground dues won. It was an uncharacteristic performance from the full back.

Casemiro - 5

Playing at centre back for the third game in a row, having been dribbled past twice, it perhaps shows that he is not used to being the last line of defence.

Harry Maguire - 6

Was kept busy by a lively Burnley attack, making a lot of clearances interceptions and recoveries.

Whilst he failed to register a tackle, a large proportion of the Englishman's games was spent chasing after balls played in behind him.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Was always there to hook the ball clear for the home side, doing so five times. Did not provide much threat going forwards.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6

A quiet game by his standards, put a few pinpoint passes into the feet of his wingers, however struggled to have a real impact on proceedings.

Christian Eriksen - 6

Popped up in some promising positions after making some late runs into the box that were hard to deal with. Looked to progress the ball well, carving out four chances for his team mates.

Antony - 9

Perhaps his best performance of the campaign.

The Brazilian caused Vitinho all sorts of problems drifting in off the right.

He squandered a few good chances, however more than made up for it after he latched on to Berge's loose ball.

With a lot still to do, Antony held off his man well, slotting past Muric to notch his first of the season.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

The captain very nearly put his team ahead just 20 minutes in, his close range strike cannoned off the crossbar.

He was a constant threat, putting some quality passes over the top of the Burnley defence.

The Portuguese international was at his creative best, creating nine chances.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

He continues his fine form this season with another strong performance, rather like Antony, Garnacho was direct and energetic, proving to be a real handful for the Burnley back line.

He set up a great opportunity at the beginning of the second half being the pick of his passages of play.

Rasmus Højlund - 5

Failed to cause Dara O'Shea or Maxime Estève any problems, tried to drop into midfield and link up with his teammates.

He struggled to make any real connections when doing so. After registering just 14 touches and no shots, he was hooked off mid way through the second half.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo - 5

Did not have much impact coming off the bench, creating minimal chances in his 25 minutes of play.

Scott McTominay - 4

Ended up playing as a striker in search of the winner, however an injury forced him back off the pitch in added time.

Sofyan Amrabat - 4

Was brought on to see the game out with nine minutes to go, however he struggled to control the centre of the park, as the game opened up after the equaliser.

Arijanet Muric - 9

Going to Old Trafford and coming away with a clean sheet is something that no team has accomplished since German giants Bayern Munich did so back in December.

Muric had a good go at it, making a plethora of strong saves to keep his hopes of a clean sheet alive.

There was not a lot he could do to prevent Antony from putting the hosts ahead after Berge's error cost him the clean sheet.

Lorenz Assignon - 8

An electric performance from Assignon, proving to be a great asset both going forward and also without the ball, specifically when Manchester United found themselves on the counter attack.

Dara O'Shea - 7

Without having to do too much in the opening half, O'Shea did his part, with some composed passing around the back.

In the second half he would be called into action far more frequently. Making two stellar defensive interruptions, one being a block to deny McTominay from close range.

Perhaps the more impressive though was his ability to make a vital interception to snuff out United's fast paced counter attack.

Maxime Estève - 6

Estève did not catch the eye as frequently as his centre back partner did, however when called upon he executed his role competently.

Making a key recovery challenge to deny Fernandes in the first half.

Vitinho - 6

Worked hard to get on the overlap and support attacks, was not able to have the impact he probably would have desired.

Just the singular accurate cross signifies that he could not quite stamp his mark on this one.

Wilson Odobert - 7

The Frenchman looked a threat all match, testing Onana on multiple occasions, who denied him the chance to be the hero late on.

A very lively forward, who was able to cause real chaos amongst the Red Devils' back line.

Sander Berge - 4

At fault for Antony's goal after his heavy pass across the pitch was intercepted.

Josh Cullen - 5

Cullen failed to stand out in this match, but went about his duties as expected, coming up with some vital challenges to cut out spells of Man United possession.

Jacob Bruun Larsen - 6

Rather like Odobert, Bruun Larsen was a real threat going forwards. Working well in tight spaces as well to skip away from the men in red.

Lyle Foster - 6

Lacked composure in front of goal in the first half. He was unlucky not to put Vincent Kompany's side ahead after his header was remarkably kept out by Onana.

David Datro Fofana - 6

Upon his re introduction to the starting line up, his link up play in and around the box was impressive.

Although, he was not quite able to get the better of Maguire or Casemiro.

Substitutes

Zeki Amdouni - 7

After being subbed on early in the second half, Amdouni had one job, that being to go on and make an impact.

He got his chance to do so from the penalty spot, dispatching into the bottom corner with composure.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson - 4

Having been brought on with the score at 0-0, he failed to make a similar impact to that of Bruun Larsen, who he replaced.