Four things learnt as Real Madrid play out tense draw with Man City

An intense 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu leaves the tie hanging in the balance when both sides meet again at the Etihad Stadium in a weeks time.

A thunderbolt from Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Real with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half, but an equally powerful strike from Kevin De Bruyne levelled the scores in Madrid.

The Premier League leaders quickly took control in the first half and forced good stops out of Thibaut Courtois, whilst the hosts responded in their typically stylish fashion without Ederson having to make a notable save.

The 14-time winners came out in the second period strongly, and this time the Man City keeper was forced to deny Karim Benzema from close range to keep the scores level after De Bruyne had equalised.

A mouthwatering contest awaits at the Etihad a week on Wednesday, and with a place in the Champions League final at stake, all eyes will be on the action in Manchester.

Vinicius, De Bruyne difference makers

The game was full of stars and class, but it was the usual names that made the difference. Whilst Benzema was well snuffed out by Man City, there was nothing stopping Vinicius from running another defence ragged in the Champions League.

The Brazilian was sublime once again, against a formidable opponent in Kyle Walker, Vinicius had to bring out all the tricks to get past the Englishman and he did. Epitomised by a sharp spin in the second half, Vinicius was so dangerous all night, and his stunner highlighted the threat he posed.

De Bruyne on the other hand, was unusually quiet for 66 minutes of the first leg, but all it takes is a moment for the Belgian to stamp his mark on a game, and in the 67th minute a thunderbolt of a strike got his side level.

A moment of pure quality was enough to secure a good result at the Bernabeu, and once again De Bruyne made the difference for his side during a difficult period in the game.

Both strikers kept at bay

In the build up, both Erling Haaland and Benzema would have been thought to be the difference for their teams, particularly the Norwegian who was brought in to be decisive for these moments in the Champions League.

Both however were kept quiet brilliantly by both sets of defences. Haaland had a few half openings throughout, in the first half an hour a tame pair of efforts were held by Courtois, whilst David Alaba followed the striker superbly into the box to make a crucial block.

Benzema was relatively inactive in front of goal throughout, but was heavily involved in Real's build up play. The only notable effort on goal came in the second half when he attempted to nod past Ederson, only for it to be beaten away.

It wouldn't be a shock to see either number nine deliver the goods for their respective sides in the second leg. The Frenchman particularly did so in their 2022 run to glory, memorably against Man City, scoring the decisive penalty. Haaland meanwhile will look to create his own history, and deliver on what Pep Guardiola brought him in for.

Courtois, Ederson play crucial role

In the final third the forward players showed their quality, but it was the two goalkeepers who arguably played the biggest role in the game.

Both Courtois and Ederson made critical stops at crucial moments in the game, the Real number one parrying strikes from Rodri and De Bruyne away at 0-0, whilst the Brazilian denied both Benzema and Aurelien Tchouameni at 1-1.

A huge second leg awaits where both keepers will surely be busy once again, such is the attacking quality on display for both sides. It also means the attacking play will have to get that bit more precise, if they wish to beat two of the best keepers in football.

Tactical shades of 2022 clash appear

Just minutes in at the Bernabeu and tactical set ups and shape were already clear to see, at least at first.

Similarly to their clash in the previous season, Man City dominated possession and were surprisingly at times able to bypass the Real press, whilst the Spanish giants were ready and waiting to pounce on the break.

It felt as though that was how the game was to go, a chess match of possession and counter attacking football, but Real soon got in their groove, with the class of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield, whilst Eduardo Camavinga was brilliant at left back.

With the second leg this time around to be set at the Etihad, Man City do have the advantage at home, but Real must not be counted out as they were so often in 2022. 14 on the shirt gives Los Blancos that magic in the Champions League, which Man City must be wary of.