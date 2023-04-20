Sevilla 3-0 Man United [5-2 on agg]: Woeful United crash out of Europa League Quarter Finals

United players slum to the floor after going 2-0 down just 60 seconds into the second half. (Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League after a disappointing 3-0 [5-2 agg] defeat to Sevilla.

United will be bitterly disappointed with their performance while Sevilla deservedly went through to the semi finals.

It took just seven minutes for The Red Devils to go behind after a mix up between David De Gea and Harry Maguire and Youssef En-Nesyri finished well.

Then just one minute into the second half, Sevilla doubled their lead as Loic Bade headed in from a corner before another De Gea mistake saw En-Nesyri get his second and wrap up a comfortable win.

The result ends any hope of European silverware this season for Man United whereas Sevilla will look to build on their impressive Europa League record as they face Juventus in the semi final.

Story of the Match

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar made four changes to the side that won in La Liga at the weekend which included a change of goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was replaced by Yassine Bounou with Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuna and Marcao also started. Former Tottenham Hotspur player Erik Lamela also started for the home side

On loan Brazilian full back Alex Telles also made the bench for Sevilla despite being on loan from Man United as his inclusion was allowed in UEFA’s rules.

United manager Erik ten Hag made just one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday and it was an enforced change, as Bruno Fernandes was suspended, he was replaced by Marcel Sabitzer who himself went off injured in the warm up on Sunday.

There was also a boost for the visitors with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford returning to the bench after injury but ten Hag would have been hoping that he would not need to use them.

Having met on four occasions in European competitions before, Man United have never beaten Sevilla.

This included the first first leg at Old Trafford the week before that finished 2-2 that left the tie in the balance after two own goals cancelled out United's two-goal lead.

The two teams came out to a raucous atmosphere with Man United being booed from the outset every time they had the ball.

Their plan was soon ruined when they went behind just seven minutes in.

The Red Devils had been playing out from the back when De Gea passed the ball to Maguire, who was being pressed by three Sevilla attackers, he lost the ball to Youssef En-Nesyri who slotted the ball past De Gea to give Sevilla the lead for the first time in the tie.

There was another mix up between Maguire and De Gea soon after, as the Spaniard raced out for the ball and Maguire decided to clear it into the stand.

Midway through the first half, Man United had their only shot of the first half as the ball fell to Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the edge of the box but his tame shot was straight at Bounou.

Other than that, United were extremely poor in the first half. Sevilla managed to stretch the team and massive gaps were appearing all over the pitch.

Sevilla should really have been more than one goal ahead at half time as first Lamela and then Suso, who had come on for the injured Marcao, had chances to put Sevilla further ahead.

Sevilla did think they had doubled their lead just before half time when Lucas Ocampos scored from inside the area, but the goal was disallowed by VAR after it found Acuna was offside when he crossed the ball.

Despite being extremely poor in the first half, United did have the majority of the possession but they knew in the second half they would need to convert that into chances.

Jadon Sancho, who was pretty anonymous in the first half, was replaced at half time by Ten Hag who introduced Rashford and Shaw, as Wan-Bissaka also made way for United, who were looking to improve in the second half and get back into the tie.

Early second half goal consigns Man United to defeat

However, within a minute of the restart, The Red Devils found themselves two goals down as Bade had a free header from an Ivan Rakitic corner which he duly headed home.

Whilst the Frenchman was unmarked, De Gea could have done better to keep it out.

Sevilla could have been further ahead just a few minutes later as United let a Sevilla player have a free header again from a corner that led to a goalmouth scramble and a block off the line and United were only saved by the referee’s whistle.

Free headers from corners for Sevilla was the story of the second half with, the hosts getting the first contact on a number of attacking corners.

Ten Hag’s side knew they would need to push forward and attack to get back into the game, but another injury set them back even further when Anthony Martial needed to be replaced with Wout Weghorst just before the hour mark.

Man United never really looked like getting back into the game and they struggled to create any real chances as their shots were restricted to long range efforts.

With ten minutes to go, another error by De Gea capped off an embarrassing night for The Red Devils.

A long ball forward from the hosts saw De Gea rush out of his box and after an awful first touch, the ball fell to En-Nesyri, who had an open goal from 25 yards out, slotting the ball home to put the result beyond doubt.

As time ticked down the Sevilla fans were celebrating as they knew they would be going through to the semi finals and facing Juventus, while Man United knew they would need to pick themselves up ahead of their FA Cup semi final with Brighton on Sunday.

Player of the Match - Youssef En-Nesyri

Two goals for En-Nesyri including his 50th goal for Sevilla helped the Spanish side secure the victory in this game.

His goal after just seven minutes really set the tone for the game.

The Moroccan international’s second strike finished it off with ten minutes to go, producing a calm and composed finish after pouncing on another mistake.