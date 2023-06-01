Sevilla conquer the Europa League again despite a season of struggle

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - 31 May: Sevilla FC team celebrates victory after the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 31, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Another year and another Europa League trophy. It’s becoming a regular occurrence for Sevilla now as they won their seventh title - continuing their 100% record.

Despite a season of struggle and disappointment in La Liga, the Spanish giants proved they are still capable of conquering one of Europe’s finest competitions.

In his post-match press conference, Jose Luis Mendilibar had the opportunity to prove people wrong. He took over Sevilla in the middle of a crisis, yet he has guided them through a sea of danger in recent months.

"I'm happy to be here, to have won for the club, which was having a hard time when we got here. We have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club,” he said post-match.

Fighting back

Sevilla have become a team full of resilience and perseverance. They don’t know when to give up - that’s a problem for the opposition. Against Manchester United, they scored two late goals, albeit two own goals, to put the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg.

Whilst against Juventus, they fought back at home to seal a place in the final during extra time.

Once again, through a fortunate moment, Sevilla showed Roma why they are the kings of the Europa League. Jesus Navas fizzed a powerful cross into the box early in the second half, providing Gianluca Mancini with the unfortunate moment of guiding the ball into his own net. Lucky? Without a doubt but it was thoroughly deserved.

"When they scored against us, you think that it will be very difficult to score against them. The equaliser came quickly in the second half and gave us the strength to continue in the fight to win the game,” Mendilibar stated post-match.

(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Yassine Bounou added: “When you want to achieve a goal, you don't care how much you're going to play. We came from 120 minutes against Juventus to this. The truth is incredible – the boys just keep running."

The lottery of penalties

Penalties are the best way to win a football match, but also the worse way to lose one. With one kick of the ball, a footballer’s career can change forever.

Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, and Ivan Rakitic all scored their penalties with composure and control. Three experienced players in the footballing world, who stepped up when their team needed them most.

After Mancini and Roger Ibanez missed Roma’s second and third penalty, it gave Gonzalo Montiel the opportunity to be the hero. The Puskas Arena fell to silence. Previously a cacophony of noise, but for that one moment, everyone eagerly anticipated the outcome.

Roma thought they had found a path for a comeback when Rui Patricio saved his effort, yet he was out of position, giving Montiel a second lifeline to be the saviour. He converted the second time around to send the Sevilla faithful into rapture - even onto the pitch very briefly.

(Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

"In the end, taking a penalty in training and then shooting with 60,000 fans is nothing like the same. We hadn't practised in any of the previous rounds. We had confidence in the people who were going to take them,” Mendibilar said.

Speaking to AS, Bounou reiterated his thanks to the club for support during the shoot-out.

"I've had a lot of moments like this and I realised that you have to be very calm to deal with them. My teammates also give me a lot of calm and security. This year has been full of emotions, between the World Cup and today. Sometimes you don't really analyse what's going on. I have always said that I am a man of the club, ready to defend Sevilla. Mendilibar trusted me and I have to repay his trust."

What next?

Sevilla earnt themselves a place in the Champions League after last night’s triumph. The finest of European competitions, but one they have struggled in during recent seasons.

They’ve only reached the quarter-finals once in their past eight attempts. For a team so used to winning in the Europa League, that comes as a shock. It may be a similar story next season, but third place in the group will once again provide a pathway into the Europa League.

Liverpool and Lille are just a few of the names likely to play in the Europa League next season - maybe even Roma if they win their match at the weekend. The final in Dublin next May could miraculously be a repeat of last night.