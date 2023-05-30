Sevilla vs Roma: UEFA Europa League Preview, Final, 2023

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 30: A view of the UEFA Europa League trophy and teams jersey at the Fan Festival ahead of the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Heroes' Square on May 30, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Angel Martinez - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Europa League kings take on the reigning Conference League champions as both sides look to add sparkle to underwhelming seasons.

Sevilla have endured a tough campaign as they currently sit in 11th with just one game to go, but they have managed to wriggle their way to a European final once more, toppling European giants Manchester United and Juventus on the way.

The Spanish side boasts an impressive Europa League record, having lifted the trophy a record six times, the most recent in 2020. Even more impressive is the fact they have never lost in the final winning all six.

They face a Roma side with plenty of European pedigree themselves. The Italian side have never won the Europa League despite participating in the competition eight times. The last and only time Roma reached the final was in 1991 when they were beaten by Internazionale.

However, Jose Mourinho ignited hope in the Roma fans last season as he ended the wait for a European trophy as they lifted the inaugural Conference League trophy after beating Feyenoord in the final.

The Portuguese manager's wealth of experience may prove to be crucial as Mourinho looks to add a sixth European trophy to his cabinet, which already includes two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and one Europa Conference League.

Italian football has enjoyed a renaissance this season with a Serie A clean sweep across the European competitions a possibility, with an Italian team in every final and Roma will be hoping they can kick start that by lifting the trophy on Wednesday.

These two sides have only faced each other once before in European competition in 2020 in the COVID-delayed Round of 16 Europa League. Sevilla prevailed, winning 2-0, thanks to goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Team News

Sevilla

Jose Luis Mendilibar fortunately has no injury concerns to contend with, but World Cup winner Marcos Acuna will be out for the final through suspension, after picking up a red card in the second leg against Juventus.

AS Roma

Jose Mourinho was not so fortunate with injuries with Dutch international Rick Karsdoorp a doubt with muscle discomfort and the young Albanian centre-back Marash Kambulla ruled out with a long-term injury.

Likely Line-ups

Sevilla

Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Rakitic, Fernando, Torres; Gil, Ocampos, En-Nesyri.

AS Roma

Patricio; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Spinazzola; Cristante, Matic, Dybala, Pellegrini, Abraham.

Key Players

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

The Moroccan international caught the eye in Qatar in December when his performances helped to powerhouse Morocco into their first ever World Cup semi-final.

The 25-year-old has eight goals in 31 La Liga matches this season and is attracting interest across Europe.

His brace in the second leg against Manchester United was crucial and the Sevilla fans will be hoping he can replicate that in Budapest.

Tammy Abraham (AS Roma)

The former Chelsea striker is the danger man for Roma. Since his big-money move from Stamford Bridge the English striker has settled into the Italian capital perfectly.

Embed from Getty Images

While the 25-year-old has not matched his outstanding goalscoring record of last season, when he scored 27 goals, Abraham has still notched nine goals in all competitions.

At the point of a spearheaded attack with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala in support, the English striker will be hoping to cause problems and lift his fourth European trophy.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Embed from Getty Images

When will the match be played?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be live on BT Sport and will be available to watch across the BT Sport apps and on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go. Live Coverage begins at 7:15pm on BT Sport 1 ahead of kick-off at 8pm. Highlights will be available across their social media channels after the final whistle.