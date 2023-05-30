José Luis Mendilibar: "History does not win games"

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 30: Jose Luis Mendilibar, Head Coach of Sevilla FC, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 30, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

José Luis Mendilibar believes 'history does not win games' as Sevilla look to win yet another Europa League against Roma tomorrow evening.

Mendilibar will be aiming to continue Spain's fine record in the competition. The Europa League, formerly the UEFA Cup, has been won by a Spanish manager on twelve previous occasions, more than managers from any other nation.

Jesus Navas and Ivan Rakitic also spoke to the media, highlighting the need to have a 'perfect game'.

Navas will be 37 years and 191 days old on the day of this match, and could therefore be the oldest outfielder to start the final of the Europa League since David Weir for Rangers in 2008.

Mendilibar focused on the task

Mendilibar is managing his first-ever European final, despite Sevilla's track record in the Europa League recently. This is a stark comparison to Jose Mourinho, who is aiming to win his sixth European competition.

However, the Spaniard does not want to look at history and is fully focused on the task.

He said: "When I got here, the club had already been through a series of knockouts, so it is not only my credit. History is there - it does not lie! The club has been the best team in this competition for the last 20 years. We saw it from a distance and we have managed to play good games against a few good teams. We are going to play a different team tomorrow.

"It is just a football game. It depends on where we want to put away the factors. We both deserve to be in this final. I am sure it is going to be complicated to try and win this trophy. For me, it is the first time I am in this situation. In a moment like this, the budget does not matter. Not to make mistakes [is crucial].

(Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"We have both got grey hairs! I am really grateful for his words, but history does not win games, and neither does sweet-talking. We have eliminated great teams, but the most difficult one is coming up. The team that makes the least mistakes will win. Our game plan is very clear and we will not win that.

"I was unemployed; I came to Sevilla. The contract ends on the 30th of June, but my work ends next Thursday. We will try and win tomorrow and finish the league strongly, and then we will see what happens.

"I do not think about those things [who are favourites]. The bets are somewhat affected by that, but that does not mean we will win or lose. That will not be transferred onto the pitch. We will try and play our best possible game tomorrow."

Rakitic asks for the perfect game

Rakitic, just like the rest of the Sevilla squad, has a phenomenal record in European competitions. The former Barcelona midfielder scored the first goal in the 2015 Champions League final and may be a key player for Sevilla tomorrow.

Rakitic has called for the team to play the perfect game tomorrow to bring home the trophy.

He said: "I would ask them to enjoy the previous moments. I would tell them to not forget the pre-match routines. It is a unique thing. Everyone that has Sevilla in our hearts, knows what it means for our fans.

"Every mistake will be punished. We must train well today, rest well tonight and prepare everything. We must do everything we can in every game. We must try and play the perfect game.

"Nothing really has weight [on the history]. If we're here, it is because we deserved it and played well in the knockout stages. If we want it, we will have to do it ourselves. Play the perfect game, get the trophy, and bring it home."

Navas' history with Sevilla

Navas has had a proud history with Sevilla over the years. The Spaniard has been a key part of the squad in recent years and believes they have to be patient tomorrow.

He said: "Well, it is something unique. I'm from Sevilla and have been a fan since little. We have one more chance to do something special. They all have our support [Nemanja Gudelj and Marcao]. They are all training with our support. I hope everything turns out ok. I hope we can dedicate the victory to them.

"We have to be ourselves. Since our coach arrived, we are playing really well. We need to be intense and go out to do our best. the coach has been really clear about it from the first day. We know we have to play the perfect game tomorrow and be at 100%. We will try to win, but this is the way we always approach games.

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"Obviously we need to be patient. We know we are facing a great rival. Playing a final, you need to have a lot of intensity. The team has to be ready for it."