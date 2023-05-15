Leicester 0-3 Liverpool: Liverpool’s seventh straight win pushes Leicester closer to the drop

This was another boost to Liverpool’s hopes of clinching a late top-four spot in the Premier League but it was equally another death knell in Leicester City’s nine-year spell in the top-flight.

Time is running out for Dean Smith’s team to muster a fightback and maintain their elite status. They are two points from safety with games away to Newcastle United and home against West Ham United to end their season. But there has been little evidence of them finding a way to stay up.

Seven years ago to this day Chelsea gave Leicester a guard of honour as Premier League champions which is some contrast to now as the East Midlands club have just one win in 14 games and look destined to be playing Championship football next season.

The King Power Stadium has hosted some remarkable days in recent years but there is currently a disgruntled and, quite damningly, resigned atmosphere at Leicester’s home. The fight against in-form opponents was minimal. Once Liverpool pressed hard enough, Leicester — as they tend to — fell apart.

For the 21st consecutive game they failed to keep a clean and Liverpool were able to go through the motions after Curtis Jones’s brace towards the end of the first half took the game beyond the troubled hosts. A wonderful free-kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold capped off the visitors’ seventh straight win.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are undoubtedly in their best form of the season and they are now just one point behind Manchester United and Newcastle United, albeit they have played a game extra. Achieving a seventh top-four finish on the spin remains out of Liverpool’s hands but they are making the right moves to keep their rivals honest.

Story of the game

Desperate times often call for desperate measures, and perhaps there was an air of that with Smith bringing 36-year-old Jonny Evans straight back into the side following a long-term hamstring injury for his first start since November.

With just one win from their last 13 league games and nine defeats in that sequence, Leicester’s confidence is clearly fragile but they did try to rough Liverpool up early on. Those in blue flew into challenges and attempted to push upfield; James Maddison finding Harvey Barnes in space ended with Jamie Vardy being smothered by Alisson.

But Liverpool knew that weathering any early difficulties at the outset would likely see them grow in ascendency. And so it proved. Luis Diaz starting in place of Darwin Nunez, who was ruled out with a toe injury, was lively and before long the Leicester defence was creaking.

The first sign of nerves came when Evans took a risk in his own six-yard area whilst being put under pressure. The centre-back just about managed to prod the ball away before being tackled, but Liverpool quickly sensed the unease.

A three-minute spell set Klopp’s team up for the win and proved Leicester’s undoing. It was a punt upfield by Alisson that exposed the home team’s high line with Diaz knocking the ball down for Jordan Henderson. It was played out to Mo Salah and his cross to the back post was met by Jones who expertly finished first time.

Salah and Jones combined again for the second. Jones had Wout Faes at his back when he received the ball just inside the Leicester area but a touch, then a spin, got rid of the Leicester defender and a shot fired past Daniel Iversonbrought about Jones’ second goal of the game and his third for the season.

Leicester were caving in. Iverson had to thwart Cody Gakpo straight from the kick-off and Smith’s side were desperate for the interval. When it came, so did the boos from a disgruntled home crowd.

Getty: Michael Regan

Alisson was tested early in the second half with Maddison being denied and then Barnes seeing a curling shot pushed wide, yet despite that slight uplift there was still a sense of resignation about the home side. Any recovery here was a bridge too far, as may be the case for their top-flight status too.

Alexander-Arnold provided the gloss to this comfortable victory with a superb free-kick 19 minutes from time. Evans slid in on Henderson, catching the Liverpool captain close to the penalty area, and Salah set to strike the free-kick but instead laid off Alexander-Arnold who whipped a shot into the top corner.

Salah could have got in on the act and added a goal to his hat-trick of assists but inexplicably shanked a shot wide with only the ‘keeper to beat. Still, with this win, Liverpool are hoping for the best, Leicester are fearing the worst.

Player of the match: Curtis Jones

Scored a well-taken brace to take his career tally of goals to six and it capped a good overall performance from a player who has been in and out of the team this season but, like the rest of the team, is in his best form of the campaign.