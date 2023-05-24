Southgate criticises nature of Ivan Toney’s eight-month ban

Gareth Southgate has criticised the ban dished out to Ivan Toney by the FA and questioned whether an eight-month suspension from football is a suitable way to rehabilitate the Brentford striker.

Toney was banned by an FA independent regulatory commission from all football-related activity until January 17 after admitting to 232 breaches of the governing body’s betting rules.

Southgate, the England manager, addressed the sanction after naming his squad on Wednesday and appeared to find fault with the terms of the striker’s suspension that prevents him from training with his club until September at the earliest.

“What bothers me is we have to look after people,” Southgate said. “He’s injured at the moment — what does he do about getting fit? How do we give him some structure over the next few months that he can develop himself or be a better person by the end of it, or have experiences he might not experience?

“I don’t like the idea that we just leave someone that we don’t allow to be a part of the football community. I don’t think that’s how we should work. I don’t think that’s how the best rehabilitation programmes would work.”

Southgate said he had reached out to Toney since the commission’s verdict was delivered, adding that he was unaware if that was even allowed, given the player’s current status.

“I have spoken with him. I don’t know if that’s allowed, by the way, but if it isn’t then they can ban me and not add to his,” said Southgate, who insisted the 27-year-old’s suspension will have no bearing on whether he will get called up for England in the future.

Getty: Darren Staples

“I think he’ll have additional motivation through what he’s experiencing,” Southgate added, “and I think he’s a resilient guy with great character and we’re here to support him.”

Sterling out due to fitness issues

Southgate’s comments came after he announced a 25-man squad for England’s upcoming European Championship qualifiers away to Malta and against North Macedonia at Old Trafford next month.

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze received his first senior call-up and Brighton & Hove Albion centre back Lewis Dunk returned four-and-a-half years after his only international appearance, which was against the United States.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold also returns after a run of impressive displays in a new hybrid defender-midfielder role for his club, while Eric Dier and Raheem Steling were high-profile absentees.

Southgate said Sterling’s absence was largely down to fitness concerns rather than the forward’s form for Chelsea.

“I spoke with him a week or so ago — a general catch-up,” Southgate said. “He’s not happy physically with his condition, having been carrying a hamstring problem. He really wasn’t in consideration.”