Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Visitors frustrate Blues after goalless draw

Chelsea and Fulham played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Friday night at Stamford Bridge, in a game which saw relatively few chances for either side.

The Cottagers and The Blues rise to 6th and 9th respectively, but both teams will need to rely on the surrounding teams to drop points this weekend if they want to maintain their position.

Both sides displayed their attacking prowess in each half, but both teams lacked complete chances on goal. Close chances from Mitrovic and Pereria nearly pipped three points for Fulham, whilst newest signings Enzo Fernandez and David Fofana put in solid performances in their first appearance for their new club.

Enzo Fernandez during the match with Fulham. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Story of the Match

Graham Potter opted to field three new signings, including record signing and World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, as he replaced the recently departed Jorgino who joined league leaders Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Since his arrival at Chelsea in September, Graham Potter has made 64 changes to his starting eleven in fifteen Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Fulham could not include either their new signing Neeskens Kebano due to injury, as well as their deadline day signing Sasa Lukic, who has been deemed ‘not ready’ by boss Marco Silva. The manager named an unchanged squad going into the game against Chelsea.

The initial attacks of both teams were evenly matched as Mudryk’s back pass towards Mason Mount was easily defended, as well as Antonee Robinson’s run into the box which ended up in the feet of Marc Cucurella.

A rash tackle from Joao Palinha resulted in Fulham receiving the first yellow card of the match in the 22nd minute after he fouled Mount on the halfway line.

Fulham’s first shot on target came from Andreas Pereira in the 25th minute, a powerful effort which tested Kepa from 30 yards out.

Havertz ended the half with plenty of chances, most notably chipping Leno with the ball only hitting the post.

Mudryk had a bright half and showed some potential for Chelsea, but his time on the pitch was cut short as he was substituted at halftime for another new signing, Noni Madueke.

Madueke came close in his first introduction for the club, as he just narrowly missed a tap-in header, with Fulham’s Tete flying in to halt any danger.

The second set of substitutions for Chelsea included Reece James coming off for Cesar Azpilicueta, making this the skipper’s 501st league appearance. Raheem Sterling also returned from injury as he replaced Ziyech.

Azpilicueta on his 501st appearance for Chelsea. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher received his fourth yellow card of the season and the first for Chelsea in this game after a reckless tackle on Pereira in the 64th minute.

Bobby Cordova-Reid was shown Fulham's 3rd yellow card of the match after he pulls Sterling back. The Cottagers have the highest card tally in the league, managing 53 this season.

Mitrovic could see Kepa off his line and tried to pull off a wonderful effort from the halfway line but was comfortable enough for Kepa to contain.

Fernandez responded with his own potential screamer, as his effort just shaves the bar, which could’ve set his Chelsea career off with a bang.

The new man David Fofana came on for Mount, and immediately found himself a good opportunity on goal.

After dribbling around two of the Fulham defenders and Leno for an open net, Tim Ream was there to make a goal-line clearance to save Fulham's clean sheet.

Chelsea's final change saw Cucurella make way for Ben Chilwell as he also returns from injury in the 84th minute.

Fulham’s double substitution in the first added minute of extra time saw Tom Cairney replace Harrison Reed and Vinicius replace Mitrovic and their final substitution saw PSG loanee Layvin Kurzawa replace Pereira, who limped off the pitch.

Harry Wilson was handed a yellow card for clattering Raheem Sterling, in order to stop his run.

Player of the Match - Kenny Tete

The fullback commanded the back line for Fulham, cushioning every threat Chelsea's new attacking force put at him.

Tete became the key to some of Fulham's attacks as he got fully involved with build-up play and was by far the best player on the pitch, in a goalless affair.

The Dutchman's statistics spoke for themselves, as he topped the leaderboard as he won the most fouls and duels and provided the most crosses.