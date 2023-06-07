"Italian football as a whole can be happy" Biraghi and Italiano look forward to reigniting Italian dominance

Despite the setback they faced in the Coppa Italia against Inter in May, the Viola are now gearing up for an even greater challenge.

The Italian side will be taking on West Ham in Prague for the UEFA Europa Conference League this Wednesday.

The upcoming match will mark Fiorentina's 60th game of the season, breaking the club's previous record and surpassing their opponent's total games played by three.

Prior to Vincenzo Italiano's arrival in 2021, Fiorentina endured a difficult season fighting to avoid relegation in Serie A.

The well-loved manager spoke to the media on the occasion of the final and the game plan his side will be utilising to throw a spanner in the works for the Hammers.

On the occasion

Fiorentina have not won a trophy for 22 years, but have turned around their history, placing themselves in two cup finals in two weeks. It would be concerning if they were not successful in one, with Italiano attempting to cool the heads of his players.

“We went way beyond expectations this season. Nobody expected this, not even our supporters. You should never put limits on yourself.”

"I try to put them to one side to be able to lead the team as well as I can with a clear head.

"We’re here to go for it with an incredible team and a club that has been working so hard since putting faith in me two years ago.

"We’ve all got to this final together with our fans following us everywhere we’ve gone.

"We’ve also managed to win in intimidating atmospheres along the way. The whole of Florence is with us for the final and every Florentine will be helping us get the ball in the net.



Players of ACF Fiorentina celebrate victory after the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg match between FC Basel and ACF Fiorentina at St. Jakob Stadium on May 18, 2023 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

On the game plan

The gaffer must know that West Ham will be unpredictable - the fact that they have reached a major European Cup final, but placed 14th in the Premier League speaks levels.

"We want to play with a clear mind and perform at our best tomorrow.

"As for the Coppa Italia final in Rome, we can now call on that experience. The key is staying focused throughout.

"I still have a few selection doubts about tomorrow. As for Arthur Cabral or Luka Jovic, it doesn’t change much for me as they’re players who’ll give their all and have been working hard with the team for a long time. They could also play together, possibly as an option during the game."

A crucial midfield battle will take place on Wednesday evening - between Declan Rice and Sofyan Amrabat.

This season, Rice's exceptional performances have garnered significant attention in Europe, cementing his status as a highly coveted player. Renowned clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are competing to secure his signature.

Italiano's team boasts the talented Amrabat, who gained recognition towards the end of last year.

He played a crucial role in Morocco's impressive journey to the semi-finals of the World Cup, where they made history as the first African team to achieve such a feat. Remarkably, he played every minute of the tournament in Qatar.

"I think tomorrow two top-level midfielders will face each other, two players who clearly raise the level of their teams.

"Rice will get into midfield duels with [Sofyan] Amrabat and we hope Sofyan will come out on top in that part of the pitch.

"They are players who if they enter the field in top condition. For us Amrabat is important, when he is 100% he is a footballer who has qualities that everyone wants to have, for his strength and the ability to stop opposing situations in the bud.

"I hope he can come in with heart and soul, hopefully, he can win his personal duel with Rice."

Sofyan Amrabat of ACF Fiorentina reacts as they inspect the pitch ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC at Eden Arena on June 06, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Captain's View

Club captain Cristiano Biraghi weighed in on the game to the media, expressing that he anticipates a challenging match.

On West Ham

"We have nothing but respect for West Ham as they have important players, and many of them are more used to playing in European competitions than us.

"They play in the Premier League, which is a very tough league, so we respect them. It's the final so it's impossible to predict how it will go.

"When we played the Coppa Italia final against Inter, everyone thought Inter, which was the stronger team, would win and dictate the rhythm of play.

"Instead, the opposite was the case. I think the final outcome depends on different factors. Just like in the Coppa Italia final [where the Viola were unlucky to lose 2-1], whatever happens, we will definitely have no regrets.

"Our new coach joined us, the team improved even more, and we qualified for a UEFA competition in his very first year ... and here we are in the final.

On the resurgence of Italian teams in Europe

Biraghi also mentions that since Serie A teams are performing well in Europe, he believes that his team doesn't need to be afraid.

Fiorentina face West Ham on Wednesday evening, with Roma previously facing Sevilla in the Europa League final. Inter Milan also face Manchester City in this weekend's Champions League final.

"People are used to Italian football being very competitive. We’ve had a few years where the level dipped a little, but it remained high regardless.

"When you are used to a certain level and that drops a little, it looks like a failure.

"But in actual fact, the level of the Italian league has always been high. There have always been great Italian players, but maybe there just weren't enough major achievements.

"Now there are three finalists in three different European championships. Two semi-finalists in the Champions League. Napoli played in the quarter-final.

"I think Italian football as a whole can be happy with these achievements."