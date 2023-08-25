Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg last season (Photo by Franz Kirchmayr/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Bayern face Augsburg in the second game of the Bundesliga campaign on Sunday, as both sides aim to continue their good form and avoid a familar upset.

Despite a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, Bayern will go into Sunday's fixture with full confidence after bouncing back with a dominant display in the Bundesliga curtain raiser.

The reigning champions put on a show last time out in a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen and a debut to remember for star signing Harry Kane.

Thomas Tuchel will want to continue this form as he returns to face his previous club.

Many fans are expecting a dominant Bundesliga campaign from the side and Bayern to record a 12th consecutive Meisterschale.

Four goals of their own in the opening Bundesliga match was not enough for Augsburg to secure their first win after conceding an equaliser 7 minutes into added time.

Enrico Maassen should be encouraged with his sides performance considering they had twice come from two goals behind before leading the game until the last moments.

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant manager will continue to use his overloaded attacking formation, with four out and out attackers ready to cause havoc.

One thing is for sure, Augsburg will need to adjust their defensive tactics when they face the champions, or the game could be over before it begins.

An attacking style of play from both sides sets up an exciting clash at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Team news

Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller could start this weekend’s fixture after receiving treatment for a hip injury. Tuchel is happy with the progress that he has made but has doubts on whether the Bayern veteran will be able to play the full 90 minutes.

An injury to Jamal Musiala leaves a gap in the midfield for Sunday’s fixture. Bayern revealed the youngster suffered a hamstring strain which could rule him out for several weeks.

Muller is the ideal candidate to replace him in the attacking midfield role. Serge Gnabry and Ryan Gravenberch are also options.

Bayern's centre back partnership for Sundays fixture is unlikely to change even with Matthijs de Ligt making a return against Bremen. Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim will look to build on their solid performance.

Despite an imminent transfer to Inter Milan looming, Benjamin Pavard remains a key player and could feature on Sunday.

The transfer of Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz edges closer, and Bayern are optimistic that he will be joining the squad.

Augsburg

The big news coming from the Augsburg camp is the return of Mergim Berisha. The German international is getting closer to full fitness and will start on Sunday.

Arnie Maier and Irvin Cardona reported back to training this week after overcoming illness and will also be available for selection on Sunday.

Nathanael Mbuku, Ruben Vargas and Robert Gumny are expected to miss the upcoming fixture.

After suffering an ankle injury at the beginning of July, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is back in training and returning to full fitness, but too early for him to make an appearance against the champions.

Likely Lineups

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Davies, Kim, Upamecano, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Muller, Sane; Kane. (4-2-3-1)

Augsburg

Dahmen; Engels, Bauer, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Rexhbecaj, Dorsch; Vargas, Demirovic; Michel, Berisha. (4-2-2-2)

Key players

Bayern - Harry Kane

Harry Kane signed for Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in a 104 million deal, with add-ons included.

Shattering Bayern Munich’s record transfer fee, the Englishman is on the search for silverware and will be expected to deliver that promise with an abundance of talent surrounding him.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring first Bayern goal against SV Werder Bremen (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

A Premier League legend despite never holding the trophy, the 30-year-old striker is one of the most lethal finishers in world football and will be the catalyst to Bayern’s success this season.

Scoring 32 goals in 49 matches for Tottenham last season but ultimately leaving the club in disappointment as they finished in eighth place, missing out on European football.

England’s all-time leading scorer opened his Bundesliga account with a goal and assist away to Werder Bremen last week and will look to provide the same in front of the home fans for the first time.

It would not be a surprise to see Kane’s name on the scoresheet on Sunday, probably more than once.

Augsburg - Berisha

A familiar face for Bayern Munich fans, netting five goals in four competitive appearances against Bayern. Mergim Berisha will prove difficult to deal with for defenders.

Scoring 9 goals in all competitions last season. the 25-year-old holds an impressive goal record against the German champions.

Scoring the winner to beat Bayern last season in a 1-0 home win and adding a brace to the list in the return fixture that ended in a 5-3 defeat.

If Augsburg are going to pull off a similar upset as they did last season, this man will be the reason why.

Match details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off for this fixture is 17:30 BST on Sunday 27th August.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can watch the game on Sky Sports Football, it will also be shown on ESPN+ (USA) and DAZN (Germany).