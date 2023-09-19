Real Madrid vs 1. FC Union Berlin: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

1. FC Union Berlin make their UEFA Champions League bow on Wednesday night, and there may not be a more challenging place for them to do so.

Die Eisernen (The Iron Ones) travel to The Bernabéu to face 14-time European Champions Real Madrid.

Despite being the underdogs, Union aren’t looking to make up the numbers in this year’s competition. They’ve been on quite a journey to this stage, rising from the German second tier to the Champions League in just five years.

Manager Urs Fischer is known for his clinical tactics and will look to execute them effectively against the Spanish Champions.

However, it’s been a mixed start to the season for Union. They began strongly with convincing victories over 1. FSV Mainz 05 and SV Darmstadt 98. But they fell to disappointing defeats on either side of the international break, including a rare and heavy home defeat against RB Leipzig.

Their summer signings have also had a mixed start to the season. Robin Gosens has slotted in effectively on the left-hand side, chipping in with three goals since his arrival from Inter Milan.

Contrastingly, Brenden Aaronson, on loan from Leeds United, has already seen red and missed a game through suspension.

Unioners are yet to see Leonardo Bonucci make his debut for the club. But Fischer could call upon his experience in Madrid.

As for the Spaniards, they have enjoyed the perfect start to the new La Liga season with five wins in five games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have come from behind to win in three of those games, with new signing Jude Bellingham providing a significant impact.

The England international has scored five goals in his five games for Los Blancos (The Whites), including a 95th-minute winner against Getafe CF before the international break.

Another new arrival, Joselu, has settled into the side comfortably, scoring two goals in his last two games.

Their final summer signing, Kepa Arrizabalaga, will have wanted a similarly effective start to his Real Madrid career. But he has only managed two clean sheets out of five.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Madrid on loan from Chelsea in the summer to fill in for Thibault Courtois. The Belgian may be out for the season with an ACL tear.

Real Madrid will be looking for European redemption after their exit last season.

The competition’s most successful side fell in the semi-final last season thanks to a heavy 5-1 aggregate defeat to eventual champions Manchester City.

Federico Valverde celebrates his winning goal against Real Sociedad. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Team News

Real Madrid

Right-back Dani Carvajal picked up a muscle injury over the weekend and will miss the match.

Vinicius Junior will be unavailable for another week. He’s also out with a muscular issue.

Youngster Arda Güler will return to training with the squad on Monday. He won’t be back for this match.

Defenders Ferland Mendy and Éder Militão remain long-term absentees. Both players will be unavailable until the New Year.

Thibault Courtois remains sidelined with an ACL tear.

1. FC Union Berlin

Robin Knoche is out with a knock, which he picked up at the weekend.

Janik Haberer will be unavailable as he serves his one-match ban following his red card versus Union St. Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League last term.

Rani Khedira is currently sidelined with a calf issue and will be unavailable for Union.

The game comes too early for Sheraldo Becker, who is out with a torn muscle fibre.

Midfielder Laurenz Dehl is out with an undisclosed issue.

András Schafer is the only long-term absentee following foot surgery.

Despite his league suspension, striker Kevin Volland is available for European competition.

Likely Line-Ups

Real Madrid

Arrizabalaga; Fernandez, Rüdiger, Alaba, Garcia; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo.

1. FC Union Berlin

Rønnow; Trimmel, Doehki, Bonucci, Leite, Gosens; Aaronson, Laïdouni, Král; Behrens, Fofana.

Key Players

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham before the Real Sociedad match on Sunday. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The headline summer signing has started life in Spain on fire and has quickly become Real Madrid’s MVP.

The midfielder has contributed five goals in five games, including two significant winners.

Bellingham has made an impression in the Champions League during his Borussia Dortmund days and will look to continue his superstar rise with his new club.

1. FC Union Berlin

Kevin Behrens

Kevin Behrens celebrates hat trick on opening day. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Behrens has been Union’s most consistent and dangerous threat up front during the early stages of this season.

The German striker opened his account with a hat trick of headers on the opening day and will look to have a similar effect on the European stage.

He will be a handful for Madrid defenders Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, who need to be on top form to keep him quiet.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Wednesday afternoon kick-off is being played at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this match is scheduled to be at 17:45 (BST)

How can I watch?

The game is available on TNT Sport 1.

If you miss the action, you can follow all the news and views right here on VAVEL UK.