Raphael Varane: Why should Man Utd be fearful of Man City?

As Manchester United prepare for their second cup final of the season, there is a common consensus that beyond the immediate impact of manager Erik ten Hag, the performances and know-how of Casemiro and Raphael Varane have proved instrumental this term.

The pair were serial winners at Real Madrid and understand what it takes to win the key moments in the big games. So, on a bright afternoon at United’s training base, it comes as no surprise that Varane is not in the slightest bit afraid of the threat Manchester City pose at Wembley in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

When asked if there is any “fear”, the United defender suddenly looks bemused at the line of questioning. “No. No way … Why?” he responds. “Every game is a challenge and I like to challenge myself, we like to challenge other teams too as a group.

“The most important is to believe. It doesn’t matter if it is a team in good or bad form, the challenge is in front of us and we have to accept it and do our best to win.”

Even the thought of Erling Haaland, who has scored 52 goals so far this season, does not send Varane weak at the knees. The City striker struck a hat-trick when United were hammered 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium in October and Varane went off injured shortly after the Norwegian scored his second.

But the centre back did a much better job of minimising Haaland’s threat during United’s 2-1 comeback win at Old Trafford three months later. “Yes, he’s a very good player, we all know that, but the danger from City is everywhere,” Varane says.

“They are very complete. They can score from set-plays, from a possession game and from a transition game. Obviously, he is one of the very good players they have, but we have to respond not to the individual and more to the collective.

“We have to be consistent for 90 minutes because we know that everything can change in a few seconds. In that game, the first half was very good so we have to do this performance to win the cup. If we have one chance, we have to score.”

Ten Hag may take some learnings from January’s win over City into this weekend. He played Luke Shaw alongside Varane in central defence with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, and brought Fred into midfield alongside Casemiro, pushing Christian Eriksen further forward into the No 10 role and Bruno Fernandes onto the right flank.

It succeeded in disrupting the supply line between Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland. “They have a connection,” says Varane. “That kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we try to cut that connection, especially with De Bruyne. We try to stop them earlier and not at the end because sometimes it’s too late.”

'I read the game better now'

There are few centre backs a manager would prefer to call upon for a showpiece final than the calm and confident Frenchman. The 30-year old won it all with Real — four Champions Leagues, three La Ligas and one Copa del Rey — and triumphed in the 2018 World Cup with France.

Having already secured his first piece of silverware at United — February’s League Cup win over Newcastle United — Varane now has his eyes set on defeating City and getting the better of Pep Guardiola, who he came up against in Spain.

“I like to face big challenges, especially when something looks impossible. When the challenge is big, I feel more motivation,” says Varane who joined Real from Lens after Guardiola’s last Champions League success at Barcelona in 2011.

“I think there are similarities with Pep and the style of play from City, but it’s different. I learned a lot from that period in Madrid. It was first step at the top level. I learned how to fight and develop that winning mentality. We grew as a team and as a club during that period.

“We want to develop and be on the top at Manchester United as well. When you start winning you can change the mentality and be more prepared to win the biggest trophies.

“Sometimes quality is not enough. You need the motivation, the character, the passion on the pitch. To play in these kind of clubs, you need something else. Something different. That character to fight, to assume the responsibility and to never hide on the pitch.

“The most important thing is to believe. Even when it’s difficult, we know how important Manchester United are around the world.

“There's a lot of pressure, so when the results are not good you have to stay calm and composed. When it’s good we have to be relaxed too and not think we are bigger than we are, than the reality. I learned a lot from a club like Madrid, and I try to transmit that here.”

Experience, however, only counts for so much in the Premier League. Varane is now completing his second season in England’s top flight and admits that the demands are different to those in La Liga. “The Premier League is special,” he says.

“The physicality and intensity of the games are different. It was much more under our control in La Liga with Madrid. Here you can win and lose against any team.

“Last season was more a season to adapt and to better understand how to manage the intensity, the pace of the games. This season I’ve been much better. I’ve been very happy with how it’s gone.

“I think I can read the game better now and anticipate actions much more. I make less tackles and less sprints so that means I am using the positioning very well. That’s one of my strengths now.”

A United win at Wembley would dent City’s Treble bid, and preserve the club’s position as the only English club to win the top flight title, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season, Varane shares his manager’s view that the focus has to be about building their own legacy.

“I think we are more focused on the challenge we face — and not to stop the challenge from another team,” Varane adds. “We want to win and that’s the only objective we have. We don’t try to stop them — but we want to win for the club.”