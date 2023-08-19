Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur were able to prevail against Manchester United in Ange Postecoglu's first home game as Spurs boss. A first Spurs goal for Pape Matar Sarr shortly after the second half began opened the scoring for the home side as he was able to get on the end of a Dejan Kulusevski cross.

Spurs' second goal came through a Lisandro Martinez own goal, in which initially came from a Ben Davies shot. The Argentinian directed the ball into his own net and ultimately sealed the win for Spurs in the final ten minutes of the match.

Tottenham Hotspur:

Guglielmo Vicario - 7

A very promising home debut for Vicario as he made an astonishing 6 saves, and prevented many promising chances for the visitors.

Pedro Porro - 7

A solid performance from Pedro Porro. Keeping a clean sheet is no easy task against the likes of Man United, but Porro held his own and was able to provide solidity in the defence.

Cristian Romero - 7

Much like the rest of the defence, Romero provided stability and solidity within the defence and came away with a clean sheet.

Micky van de Ven - 6

Van de Ven, who recently arrived from VfB Wolfsburg, had a decent performance in his first home game for Spurs. The £40m defender had a good performance and is certainly able to build on it.

Destiny Udogie - 6

Whilst having an admiral performance in his first match for Spurs, Udogie seemed to struggle against tougher opposition. However, still young, he is sure to learn and we have seen encouraging signs from the left back thus far!

Pape Matar Sarr - 8

A first goal in white for Matar Sarr as he opened the scoring for Spurs. Like van de Ven, Sarr for sure had a performance to build on and is showing that he has what it takes to start consistently for Postecoglu.

Yves Bissouma - 7

Despite struggling for game time under both Conte and Stellini in their tenure as manager, Bissouma is making a name for himself under Postecoglu. A solid performance in gameweek two is sure to earn him more game time as the season progresses.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6

An average performance today for Kulusevski, but was pretty instrumental for the Matar Sarr's goal. Whilst it could have been better for him over the 90, it was certainly not a poor game by any means.

James Maddison - 7

Yet again Maddison shows his worth. Despite not contributing to any goals this evening, he had a promising performance in midfield.

Hueng min Son - 8

A very, very good performance by Son this evening. Like Maddison, no goal contributions, but Son was instrumental in building attacks for Spurs, even performing defensively on occasion, too.

Richarlison - 6

It's clear to see that Richarlison simply needs more minutes under his belt. With the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the Brazilian is able to garner more minutes and become more familiar with the players around him.

Substitutes:

Ben Davies - 7

Pretty instrumental in Spurs' second goal as it was his shot that got redirected into the net by Martinez, though despite this, wasn't able to make much of an impact.

Ivan Perisic - 7

20 minutes for Perisic this evening, but a good performance nevertheless. A great chance created too on top of this.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7

Hojbjerg, much like Perisic, didn't receive too many minutes, but a good defensive performance.

Emerson Royal - N/A

Royal did not play enough minutes to have a definitive rating.

Manor Solomon - N/A

Solomon did not play enough minutes to have a definitive rating.

Getty: Chloe Knott - Danehouse

Manchester United:

Andre Onana - 7

Despite conceding twice, without Onana, Man United would have conceded many more goals. A great display by Onana as he continues to impress.

Luke Shaw - 7

Much like Onana, despite conceding twice, Shaw still played a good game and his rating shouldn't be determined by the two goals.

Lisandro Martinez - 6

An own goal for Martinez, though not a bad performance. Average, yes, and the own goal did impact the rating, but not bad regardless.

Raphael Varane - 7

A common occurrence for the United defenders as Varane did not play badly whatsoever. Varane was solid despite the goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Yet again, a United defender not playing bad. Wan-Bissaka had a difficult game against Son, but was able to do a job in difficult circumstances.

Casemiro - 7

Against a tough midfield, Casemiro was able to perform above average and won some important duels.

Mason Mount - 6

Mount's start to life in Manchester has been difficult without a doubt. An average performance, but he possesses the ability to build as he becomes more comfortable in Erik Ten Hag's system.

Antony - 7

Antony feels a little bit mix-and-match. A good performance today, but if he can get some consistency under his belt, the performances will only improve.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

One of the best players on the pitch for United today, Bruno, as he is every week. Another great performances that the scoreline does not do justice.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

It seems that Garnacho is benefitting from starting matches now, rather than being seen as an "impact" player off the bench. He will grow with time, but like other young players in this game, is showing encouraging signs.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Rashford's game was average at best, though it is important to note that service to him lacked. Individual performances around him are also likely to make his performance seem lesser.

Substitutes:

Diogo Dalot - 7

Dalot continues to impress, despite coming off the bench.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Jadon Sancho came off the bench against Spurs and displayed flashes of his technical prowess, although limited minutes means he is not able to make much of an impact.

Christian Eriksen - 6

Christian Eriksen made a substitute appearance against Spurs, aiming to inject creativity into the team's play, though most efforts fell flat as Spurs gained further control on the match.

Facundo Pellistri - 6

Pellistri showed promise as the young talent attempts to prove himself to Ten Hag, and is looking to make that right side his own.

Anthony Martial - 6

Anthony Martial, brought on as a substitute, sought to make an impact against Spurs. Much like Rashford, in this sense.