Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd: Another mad-cap game leaves United on the brink of exit

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes hang by a thread after an epic but ultimately flawed 3-3 draw away to Galatasaray. Bringing a point back home from Istanbul means Erik ten Hag’s team no longer have their European destiny in their own hands; control has never been present during their chaotic group games, certainly not here.

This was another mad-cap match to add to United’s list of frenetic Champions League outings this term. There have been the 4-3 losses away at Bayern Munich and Copenhagen along with the 3-2 defeat when Galatasaray came to Old Trafford, but this was the most frantic of the lot.

United should have beaten the Turkish champions and risen to second-place in Group A. They led early and then went 3-1 ahead but again managed to make life hard for themselves and threw away a promising position having done the hard work. Ten Hag’s side have scored nine goals on their travels and only picked up a solitary point.

Now, United find themselves bottom and not only in need of victory at home to Bayern in their final group game but also hoping that results go their way as far as Copenhagen and Galatasaray are concerned.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay kept United in the driving seat throughout this thrilling contest but the home side displayed tremendous courage to remain in the fight.

Okan Buruc’s team did have Andre Onana, the United goalkeeper, to thank too. The Cameroon international was culpable for two of Galatasaray’s goals — both Hakim Ziyech free-kicks — but he was unable to stop Kerem Akturkoglu’s stunning strike which ensured the points were shared.

Story of the game

There is nothing new in United’s Champions League campaign hitting a brick wall in Istanbul. A return to Galatasaray will always evoke memories of the club’s ‘Welcome to Hell’ visit 30 years ago when Sir Alex Ferguson’s team were afforded a hostile reception. That side exited Europe’s premier competition on that night and the current lot all but did the same this time.

Ten Hag’s side were never going to encounter the extreme levels of hostility that were dished out in 1993 — Galatasaray have moved to a new modern stadium since — nevertheless the current United manager urged his players to "keep calm" as the atmosphere was still feverish and severely partisan.

At least the Rams Stadium did feel like home for United in one way: it was bucketing it down — typical “Manchester weather” as Ten Hag called it — and the torrential downpours and storms did lead to a few pitch inspections, but the pitch was deemed playable and battle commenced.

If Ten Hag wanted his team to not get caught up in their noisy surroundings then they certainly heeded his instructions at the start. Noise and colour might have blighted their senses but even in the opening minutes the visitors went close: Garnacho drove down the left wing, whipped a low cross to present a great chance for the returning Rasmus Hojlund but he couldn’t register proper contact with the ball.

Still, United kept asserting themselves and by the 12th minute were ahead. The visitors worked the ball from right to left and Fernandes fed it through to Garnacho, who had run into the penalty area. The Argentinian, fresh from his sublime overhead kick at the weekend, took a touch with his right boot before leathering a shot into the roof of the net with his left.

That was the first goal United had scored away to Galatasaray at their fourth attempt and the early breakthrough certainly reduced the decibels. Yet, when a corner from the home team was curled in and Lucas Torreira saw a header saved by Onana and Harry Maguire blocked the rebound, the volume increased again.

Signs of United taking the sting out of the contest were most vivid on 18 minutes. Luke Shaw, close to the left touchline, played a quick ball to Fernandes and the United captain moved forward with his head up. Rather than pass to a team-mate, however, Fernandes unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

It was a spectacular goal, yet Fernandes was at fault for giving away the foul on Torreira in the 29th minute that allowed Galatasaray back in. Ziyech stood over the free-kick and sent the ball through the United wall and past Onana, who had shifted to his left, could not get back across and then watched the former Chelsea player’s effort whizz past him.

The pulsating match continued to ebb and flow with both teams devout to attacking. Maguire deflected Wilfried Zaha’s shot wide and from the subsequent corner, Onana made a great save. While two minutes before half-time, Mauro Icardi finished clinically past the United ‘keeper from a ball over the top, but was ruled offside.

United will have been relieved to have led at the interval but control continued to allude them. They restored their two-goal advantage ten minutes into the second half. Fernandes laid the ball off to Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right and he cut it back perfectly for McTominay, who slid in and poked it past Fernando Muslera.

That was when Onana really dropped a clanger. It was another Ziyech free-kick, swung in on 62 minutes, and it went over everyone’s head and straight to the goalkeeper who inexplicably let the ball slip through his grasp and over the goal-line.

The momentum was with the hosts now and Akturkoglu made it tell on the scoreboard. Ziyech, again involved, played in the substitute and he took the ball in his stride with a fine touch before thundering a shot into the top corner from 16 yards out. It was fever-pitch and the volume reached new levels.

The final knockings were enthralling as both teams traipsed from end to end but United went closest to a winner. Garnacho fired wide, McTominay drilled another past the post and Fernandes struck the woodwork. They were left scrambling, and almost out, when really they did not need to be.