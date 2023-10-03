Man Utd 2-3 Galatasaray: More misery for Ten Hag as United lose again

Beneath the downpour, there was a shower — and an act of utter self-sabotage. Just when Erik ten Hag thought Manchester United’s start to the season could not get any worse, this was a game that neatly summed up their shortcomings and more.

The sight of Rasmus Hojlund twice scoring to give the home side the lead will quickly become forgotten as they were twice pegged back and then picked off in the final minutes. It seems United are never more vulnerable these days than when they area ahead.

Former United player Wilfried Zaha out-muscled Diogo Dalot to make it 1-1 in the first half. Karem Akturkoglu’s leveller was even worse from a United perspective as Baris Alter Yilmaz was allowed to canter through before providing the assist.

Then just when Ten Hag’s team thought they had caught a break after Mauro Icardi missed a penalty — which came as a result of a dreadful pass from Andre Onana and Casemiro being sent off for fouling Dries Mertens — the striker punished more poor defending to inflict a sixth defeat in 10 games on them this season.

After the final whistle, Galatasaray were rightly singing in the rain; this was, after all, their first win at Old Trafford and gives them belief of making inroads in this group. United, however, have not only made their worst start to a domestic campaign in 34 years but now also kicked off their return to the Champions League back-to-back defeats.

The current Turkish champions are unbeaten since April and were always going to pose a difficult proposition for a home team severely lacking confidence and under growing pressure. They didn’t need a second invitation in front of goal but United were only too happy to assist.

Story of the game

How United would love Galatasaray’s recent scorecard, the majority of which is green. United, on the other hand, are in dire straits and in desperate need for something to stick — not least because defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener had Ten Hag’s team bottom of Group A.

United certainly took the initiative against their Turkish opponents, who fielded a lineup of familiar faces and boasted 530 Premier League appearances. It was a bright start from the hosts and the breakthrough in the 17th minute was deserved.

Casemiro’s ball found Marcus Rashford, who had switched to the left flank, and was played onside by former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez. Rashford fired the ball into the area and Hojlund did well to meet the ferocious cross with a powerful header to give United the lead.

Hojlund was looking purposeful having earlier teed up Bruno Fernandes only for the United captain to side-foot wide. The Dane was in again minutes after scoring with two passes opening up the Galatasaray defence. This time Fernando Muslera was quick off his line and did just enough to put off United’s No 9.

But United have developed a habit of letting their opponents in, and that again came to the fore on 23 minutes when a punt upfield by Sanchez seemed relatively harmless. Dalot was goal-side of Zaha and appeared in control but the forward’s strength told as he made room for a shot which deflected in off the full-back. Zaha ran off, cupping his ears to the United support.

A familiar sinking feeling enveloped Old Trafford but the home team did go close again before half time with Mason Mount’s effort from a Sofyan Amrabat pull-back deflected wide after Hojlund had driven United forward. Then, Hannibal Mejbri got in the way of another Mount shot just before the break.

It remained an open game and it was possible to feel that it was there fore United to seize and post a positive result when desperately needed. When Rashford raced through on 53 minutes, he should have taken a shot rather than try and set up Fernandes — perhaps that laid bare the forward’s current lack of confidence in front of goal.

Still, the home crowd sung a little louder, willing their side on. Muslera tipped over from Mount, Fernandes’s volley was easy pickings for the Galatasaray ‘keeper and Hojlund had a goal ruled out for offside.

But midway through the half, United were back ahead. It was Sanchez’s slip on halfway that allowed Hojlund to run through before dinking a finish over Muslera and into the goal for the Dane’s third goal in this competition this season.

But that was when United’s evening took a severe turn for the worse. When a diving Onana missed a cross and Akturkoglu shot narrowly wide, the signs were ominous. Then, from a throw-in, the ball was moved to Yilmaz whose centre found Akturkoglu and the attacker was able to slot into the bottom corner and equalise.

The next aberration on a growing list for Onana almost sent the visitors ahead. The United goalkeeper passed the ball straight to Mertens and Casemiro raced across to try and rectify but could only slide into the substitute and give away a penalty and collect a second yellow card.

Fortunately for United, Icardi pulled his penalty wide but any reprieve was short-lived as the Galatasaray striker sealed a first win at Old Trafford for the Turkish club nine minutes from time.

Amrabat’s clearance from left back was met by Sanchez and his header forward sailed through to Icardi. No United defender was close enough to the striker and his chipped ball over Onana sealed the deal.