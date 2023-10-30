Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Jota shows solidarity with Diaz as Reds win easy

It was a day of mixed feelings at Anfield as another assured display and positive result for Liverpool came amid concerning news in relation to the parents of their Colombian forward, Luis Díaz.

News had broken late on Saturday night that Díaz’s parents had been kidnapped in Barrancas, La Guajira, Colombia.



His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, has since been rescued but – at time of writing – his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, remains missing.

Díaz, who was likely set to start against Nottingham Forest was therefore absent from the Reds' matchday squad come Sunday afternoon.

Diogo Jota touchingly held aloft his teammate’s No.7 shirt after scoring the 31st-minute opener and the Colombian’s song rang around the ground several times over the course of the match.

Darwin Núñez doubled the lead four minutes later when he guided home a cut-back from the superb Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah made it three late on when he capitalised on a mix-up between visiting goalkeeper Matt Turner and Harry Toffolo to convert another Szoboszlai pass.

Come the weekend’s conclusion, that kept Jürgen Klopp’s team in fourth place and three points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur after 10 rounds of Premier League fixtures.



Steve Cooper’s injury-hit Forest, meanwhile, sit 16th – five points clear of the relegation zone and three off the top 10.

Liverpool’s encouraging start to the campaign continues but this was also a day of stark perspective, given both the ongoing situation with Díaz’s family and the tributes that were paid pre-match to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright CBE and legendary former Manchester United and England star Sir Bobby Charlton, who each passed away earlier this month.

Story of the Match

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates alongside teammate Alexis Mac Allister after Salah scored his side's third goal in their 3-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday 29th October 2023 (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

While the Merseysiders made seven changes to the side that started Thursday night’s 5-1 Europa League victory over Toulouse, Jota coming in for Díaz was the single alteration to the one that kicked-off last Saturday’s 2-0 derby success over Everton.

Forest made two personnel switches, meanwhile, to the lineup that began last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with Luton Town.



That saw Harry Toffolo and the injured Chris Wood make way for Moussa Niakhaté and Ola Aina as the shape also moved from 4-3-3 to 5-4-1.

The hamstring injury sustained by Wood on Friday represented cruel timing for Cooper, who explained post-match that they had planned to go with a back-four prior to that issue arising.

New Zealand forward Wood, who struck both goals against Luton, now joins fellow attackers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Divock Origi, midfielder Danilo and defenders Felipe and Gonzalo Montiel on the sidelines.

The Forest head coach was keen to guard against using the situation as an excuse, but his current options are undeniably constrained.

Their approach appeared relatively clear from kick-off, as Ibrahima Konaté found himself with an unusual amount of time on the ball – allowing him to find Salah rather than play the usual diagonal pass towards the left flank.

The visitors largely sat off, with banks of five and four behind Anthony Elanga, and looked to spring in behind the hosts’ high line when they won possession.

Opportunities to do so were exceedingly rare, however, and Elanga was correctly flagged offside when he was slid in behind early on.

Liverpool looked composed and patient within the game’s opening half-hour, even if their openings were limited to a couple of efforts from range and a Jota header from a corner that Turner comfortably gathered.

That was until the 29th minute, when the ever-lively Núñez was played into the box and brought a sharp stop out of the goalkeeper with a powerful attempt from a tight angle.

It seemed that shifted the mood and momentum. The Uruguayan forward nodded Kostas Tsimikas’ resulting corner narrowly off-target and, moments later, Jota put the Reds ahead.

Núñez played a key part here, too. After Alexis Mac Allister cut short a mazy Murillo venture into midfield, the Argentine slid the ball into the path of Salah who then found Núñez’s dart down the outside of Niakhaté.

The No.9’s shot towards the far corner could only be parried by Turner and Jota was typically well-placed to sidefoot home the rebound. That poignant celebration with Díaz’s shirt followed.

Post-match, Klopp described the preparation for the match as “the most difficult I ever had in my life.”

“Didn’t expect that, was not prepared for it,” the Liverpool boss continued. “I don’t want to make the game bigger than it was but we tried to help Lucho [Luis Díaz] with the fight we put in.

“Because, obviously, we want to help, we cannot really help. So, the only thing we can do is fight for him and that’s what the boys did.”

Evidently, this was far from a normal afternoon – even if the hosts did a good job of managing on-field matters with admirable efficiency.

Soon after, the advantage was doubled. Again, Liverpool took advantage of a relatively rare Forest advance and moved the ball through the thirds quickly upon winning it back.

Szoboszlai’s virtually ever-present influence was growing by now and, after advancing into the visitors’ half and finding Salah on the right, the Hungary captain continued his own run into the box.

Salah delayed and then found his teammate’s dart with a superbly weighted pass. Núñez was then able to use the pace on Szoboszlai’s cut-back to volley the ball high into the net from close range.

Darwin Núñez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in their 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday 29th October 2023 (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

A well-timed midfield run and a threaded pass into one of the inside channels, or half-spaces, followed by a precise cross and finish felt akin to numerous Manchester City goals under Pep Guardiola in recent years.

This fresh incarnation of Liverpool are very much their own team, but this goal – and that parallel – was perhaps one of the clearest demonstrations so far this season of the stylistic evolution that is ongoing at Anfield.

Increasingly, there is a sense that there is creativity and possibility right throughout the team.

After the game, Klopp referenced the key challenge of being simultaneously compact. Doubtless, that will be a key test in the coming weeks and months, but the multi-layered counter-press felt in good shape here.

The likes of Mac Allister, in particular, snuffed out several threatening-looking breaks and centre-backs Konaté and Virgil van Dijk regularly stepped up to intercept and shift momentum back in Liverpool’s favour.

That sense of varied threat was added to as the half neared its conclusion.

Ryan Gravenberch – who was so good on Thursday and caught the eye again here, if slightly more sporadically – and Szoboszlai brought two sharp saves out of Turner in quick succession with shots from range before Núñez, ever the improviser, sent an 18-yard acrobatic effort narrowly off-target.

The second half may not have had quite the same thrilling ferocity as that last phase of the first, but there was still plenty to like for the Reds as they plotted their way to victory with relative calmness.

A harsh-looking yellow card for Mac Allister – taking him onto four for the season – does, though, mean he’ll now need to avoid a single booking in the next nine league games to dodge a one-match ban.

There was a tad more to be encouraged by from a Forest perspective, too.

Salah curled off-target soon after the restart when he, characteristically, felt he ought to have done better and Harvey Elliott very nearly scored with his first touch following his 59th-minute introduction. Aina did well to deflect the 20-year-old's effort wide on the stretch after another Szoboszlai tee-up.

Nicolás Domínguez could – perhaps should – have given Cooper’s side a route back into the contest a few minutes later but he failed to connect with Morgan Gibbs-White’s inviting low delivery from the right.

As is so often the case at this level, the magnitude of such a moment was soon brought into additionally sharp focus when Salah made it three on 77 minutes.

Funnily enough, it followed Niakhaté’s first long throw-in of the day – a weapon that had caused Liverpool considerable problems when Forest lost 3-2 at Anfield in April.

Van Dijk headed this one clear and Szoboszlai coolly chested the ball down on the edge of his own box before pinging a raking left-footed diagonal pass towards Salah.

Miscommunication saw it puzzlingly dissect Turner and Toffolo midway inside the Forest half and the Egyptian willingly chested the ball down unchallenged before sliding it into the empty net from 20 yards.

Yet another landmark for the 31-year-old, who became only the third LFC player in the club's history to score in each of the opening five home league matches of a season, after Harry Chambers in 1922 and John Aldridge in 1987.

The visitors actually had their best moments in the time that remained, with Elanga at the heart of things.

He thunderously volleyed a nicely flighted cross from substitute Ryan Yates against the underside of the bar in the 85th minute and then volleyed off-target soon after following a similarly enticing delivery by former Liverpool man Neco Williams.

The 21-year-old Sweden international then found the gloves of Alisson Becker – the Brazilian goalkeeper’s only save of the day – with the game’s last action.

Liverpool maintained a reasonable enough – if improvable – degree of security. A welcome second-consecutive Premier League clean sheet could be added to the three goals.

It briefly seemed they had a fourth in stoppage time when substitute Cody Gakpo converted Elliott’s low cross but VAR correctly ruled the Dutchman to have been offside.

The early-season signs continue to be of considerable promise for Klopp and co.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool retains possession up against Serge Aurier of Nottingham Forest during Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League win at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday 29th October 2023 (Photo by Nottingham Forest FC/Getty Images)

The Hungarian continues to thrive in his early months at Anfield.

Part playmaker, part general, part box-to-box driving force – the sheer range and value of attributes that the 23-year-old is bringing to the Reds’ revitalised midfield is a thrilling sight week after week.

There’s a uniquely calm, all-action, authority to how he operates. There were two assists for him here – actually his first two of the club season, by some metrics. Either way, they put the cap on another excellent personal display and their nature served to demonstrate the exciting variety within his game.

It’s still early days, but there looks plenty to be excited about with this guy. You get the sense that he will be determined for these promising opening showings to simply be the start.