Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse: Reds ease past French side

Liverpool comfortably swept past Toulouse to maintain their 100% record in the Europa League group stages.

The Reds took the lead through a brilliant individual goal from Diogo Jota but were pegged back by a Thijs Dallinga strike, just a few minutes later.

However, they retook the advantage through Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez goals just three minutes apart to lead 3-1 up at the break.

A Ryan Gravenberch tap-in in the second-half made sure of the result after excellent work from Nunez in the build-up before Mohamed Salah got a fifth in stoppage time.

Liverpool sit top of Group E with nine points, whilst Toulouse are third with four points after Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's last-gasp winner against LASK.

Story of the Match

Trent Alexander-Arnold captained the Reds as Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to the side that beat Everton at the weekend. The most significant change was 19-year-old left-back Luke Chambers making his first start for the club.

Caoimhin Kelleher got the nod in goal, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez started at centre-back, Curtis Jones, Endo and Ryan Gravenberch made up the midfield three and the attacking trio was Jota, Nunez and Harvey Elliott, as Cody Gakpo was named amongst the substitutes after returning from injury.

Les Violets made one change from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Reims, as defender Moussa Diarra replaced midfielder Cesar Gelabert.

It took just nine minutes for the hosts to take the lead, Jota bursting through the visitors defence and slotting home past goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

It was close to being doubled just five minutes later when the ball fell to Nunez, after a scramble in the box, he beat his man with a clever move but was denied by the keeper.

The visitors equaliser came just a minute later, when Thijs Dallinga beat the offside trap, courtesy of Alexander-Arnold and drove the ball past Kelleher, after he was played through by Aron Donnum.

It was the hosts who had the next big chance, Gravenberch eventually getting a shot away which was saved by Restes.

They were back in front on the half hour mark, Japanese international Endo with a magnificent header to score his first Reds goal from a fantastic Alexander-Arnold delivery.

Three minutes later, a third home goal was given after a VAR check for offside, after Nunez had smashed the ball into the roof of the net after Jones' effort had rebounded into his path.

Two minutes after the interval, the French side were through on goal after a mistake by Kelleher, but a stunning block by Alexander-Arnold denied Gabriel Suazo from reducing the deficit.

The first Liverpool chance of the second half fell to midfielder Endo, who could not add to his first half header with a shot dragged past the post after he had gotten himself in a good position in the penalty area.

Another player who was already on the score sheet for the hosts, Nunez, had a chance when Restes spilled Gravenberch's effort but the ball went back to the goalkeeper.

Roles were reversed for the fourth Reds goal in the 65th minute, Nunez made an excellent run and showed great composure to take the ball past the goalkeeper, but hit the post with the goal at his mercy, luckily the Dutchman was on hand to spare the Uruguayan's blushes.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes immediately after the goal, with Gakpo, Jarell Quansah and Calum Scanlon replacing Nunez, Alexander-Arnold and Chambers.

Carles Martinez Novell also made three changes, with Denis Genreau, Frank Magri and Gelabert replacing Donnum, Suazo and Cristian Casseres.

Both sides then made a change each, Salah was given the last 20 minutes in the place of Gravenberch and Warren Kamanzi replaced Mikkel Desler.

The first booking of the contest was in the 75th minute, when Elliott was punished for a late challenge on Diarra.

The visitors had the next chance as Kelleher made a comfortable save after Scanlon was dispossessed on the left-hand flank.

The goalscorer for Toulouse was replaced by Yanis Begraoui in the 80th minute, as they sought to find a way back into the contest.



James McConnell came on in the 88th minute for Jones to make his debut for the club.

The cherry on the top of a brilliant Liverpool performance was when Salah drove the ball home at the kop in the final minute of added time.

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch slots past the Toulouse keeper (Photo:Richard Sellers/Allstar via GETTY Images)

The Dutchman was excellent once again, driving forward and causing problems for the visitors defence.

His signing looks like a real bargain so far for the Reds, and the whole press box was surprised when he came off for Salah.

The 21-year-old finished the game with four shots on target out of the four he attempted, one goal, three key passes and three tackles, a superb display.