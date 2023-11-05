Four things we learnt as Luton hold Liverpool to a draw

A point against one of England's most successful clubs would appear a great result for a newly promoted side, but Rob Edwards would feel his side deserved all three points.

Liverpool started strong in the opening exchanges and probably should have taken the lead through Darwin Nunez, but the Uruguayan was wasteful and his closest effort crashed against the crossbar.

The Reds found it hard to break down the resolute Luton defence and were limited to very few chances, with Nunez again being wasteful, but this time missing an open target from six-yards away.

This chance was then punished and the Hatters took the lead through former Manchester United player Tahith Chong, who finished off an excellent counter-attack that was started by ex-Everton man Ross Barkley.

However, Luton couldn't hold on and conceded an equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game, with substitute Luis Diaz sparing Liverpool's blushes and rescuing a point - the perfect cameo for a player going through a very tough time.

Here are the main takeaway's from Kenilworth Road:

Heartbreak for the Hatters

It was a still bonfire night to remember for Luton fans but unfortunately for them, it was Liverpool that ended with a bang.

They held strong for almost 95 minutes, even managing to take a surprising lead against the run of play, but eventually Liverpool's persistence paid off and they spoilt the party.

Rob Edwards knew how he wanted to set his side up and every player knew what he expected of them, with the men in orange leaving no gaps for Liverpool to exploit and putting their bodies on the line every time a shot or cross came in.

A disappointed Rob Edwards reacts after a Luton missed chanced - (Photo by Clive Rose via Getty Images)

A lapse in concentration at the back post by Issa Kabore will have frustrated Edwards and feel like a missed opportunity, but a point may still prove vital come the end of the season - with this result moving them out the relegation zone.

'The Kenny' is key

Before the season started, everyone was talking about how hostile Kenilworth Road is for an away team, and Liverpool certainly felt that tonight.

Every save, every block, every tackle was cheered like they had scored a goal, but when they did eventually take the lead, it erupted.

Fireworks outside Kenilworth Road - (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool's frustration was clear as they struggled to find a breakthrough, with this frustration only growing as it was met by jeers from the home faithful.

If they can make 'The Kenny' a fortress for the remainder of the season, they will almost certainly pick up a lot of points, with it potentially being the difference between survival and relegation.

Wasteful Reds

As loved as Nunez is in Liverpool, his missed chances cost them today, with wastefulness like this not acceptable for a team towards the top of the table.

His effort that hit the crossbar in the first half was unlucky but the open goal miss from six yards out looked harder to miss than score.

Nunez reacts after a missed chance - (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Creativity was also a problem and like many times before, Liverpool struggled to break a team down that sit back and try to catch them on the counter.

With Brentford and Manchester City up next in the league, performances like this cannot continue, or else they'll find themselves slipping down the table.

Love for Lucho

It just had to be him. A fitting ending for Liverpool, finished off by a player who has been through so much and is adored on the red half of Merseyside.

In a week where his parents were kidnapped back in Colombia, with his Dad still not home, Luis Diaz wasn't even expected to be on the bench.

However, the Colombian felt he was capable of playing and when he got his chance off the bench, he certainly proved that.

He lept above Kabore at the back post and nodded the ball past Thomas Kaminski, celebrating with a message under his shirt that translates to 'Freedom for papa'.

Diaz celebrating his goal - (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It may have only rescued a point for the Reds, but his goal makes it feel like a lot more.