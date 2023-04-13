Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Frankfurt fans were out in full force the last time the two sides met in October 2022 (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund face a tough challenge in the late kick-off on Saturday as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt in a contest between two of the Bundesliga's biggest powerhouses.

Dortmund will understand how important all three points are in this encounter after an action-packed, six-goal thriller saw them draw 3-3 against VfB Stuttgart at the weekend. A game where Die Borussen failed to hold on to their two nil lead against ten men Stuttgart.

As for last seasons Europa League winners Frankfurt, European football will be their utmost priority with the side having only won one of their last ten games in all competitions. Oliver Glasner's side haven't won a Bundesliga game since the middle of February and will be just as eager for maximum points on Saturday.

Two points behind league leaders FC Bayern Munchen, Dortmund have the chance to top the table by the end of the day, should Bayern fail to win or draw away to FSV Mainz 05 earlier in the day.

Frankfurt sit two points behind Bayer 04 Leverkusen in seventh as Xabi Alonso's currently occupy the Europa Conference League place.

The last time the two sides met in October, Jude Bellingham's 52nd minute goal was enough to secure a 2-1 for Dortmund.

Bellingham scored the winner in the reverse fixture this season (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Since his first half injury against Munich on April Fools Day, Nico Schlotterbeck looks set to remain sidelined along with Niklas Süle, who couldn't train last week due to hamstring problems.

Julien Duranville and Mateu Morey are still in rehab with long-term injuries.

Eintracht Frankfurt

During their 1-1 draw to Borussia M'gladbach on Saturday, Croatian centre-back Kristijan Jakić suffered a calf injury and was forced to leave the pitch after 17 minutes. The club has confirmed he will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Mario Götze is set to return from his one game suspension after he accumulated his fifth yellow card against Gladbach.

Evan Ndicka and Marcel Wenig are both training individually this week, therefore remain a doubt for Saturday.

Jesper Lindstrøm is working with the fitness coach, while Almamy Touré continues to be reintergrated into first team training.

Philipp Max and Hrvoje Smolčić remain injured with long term issues.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Hummels (C), Guerreiro; Bellingham, Özcan, Brandt; Mallen, Haller, Reyna

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp; Alidou, Hasebe, Tuta; Lenz, Sow, Rode (C), Buta; Götze, Kamada, Kolo Muani

Key Players

Scoring in his last four Bundesliga games, Donyell Malen (24 years, 89 days) is the youngest Dutchman to score in four consecutive league games since Rafael van der Vaart in March 2007 (24 years, 19 days)

In that kind of form, you'd expect the 24-year-old to be starting and scoring come Saturday.

With 32 goals and assists in all competitions this season, the Frenchman is on fire. Scoring 13 in Bundesliga, the last Frankfurt player to score that many goals in his first season of the Bundesliga was Rüdiger Wenzel, 47 years ago in the 1975/76 season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The being is being played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday evening

How can I watch?

The game is available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix in the UK.

You can also follow all the news and views of what is happening around Germany right here on VAVEL UK as Bundesliga reaches its conclusion.