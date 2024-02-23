Results have not been up to the immense standards expected by Bayern Munich, exemplified by their 3-1 defeat to VfL Bochum last week.

Der Rekordmeister are on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions, which has led to doubts surrounding their ability to capture first place in the Bundesliga.

Tuchel is also tasked with overturning a first-leg, 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League.

RB Leipzig are next-up on the agenda, and Marco Rose’s side are on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach after a disappointing showing against Real Madrid midweek.

Rose will hope to capitalise on Bayern’s instability and lack of form, and further cement his side’s position in the top four of the Bundesliga.

Team news:

Bayern Munich:

Tuchel confirmed this afternoon that Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Sacha Boey, Noussair Mazraoui and Bouna Sarr are missing with injury.

Bayern are without a recognised right-back, but Konrad Laimer has returned to the squad this week and has played there this season.

RB Leipzig:

Rose has a much healthier pool of players to choose from for the trip to Munich.

The Leipzig boss' only absentee is Lukas Klostermann, who sustained a muscle injury in the win over Gladbach and has not yet recovered.

Predicted line-ups:

Bayern Munich:

Neuer (c); Laimer, De Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Müller, Musiala, Sané; Kane

RB Leipzig:

Gulácsi; Henrichs, Simakan, Orban (c), Raum; Xavi, Schlager, Haidara, Olmo; Šeško, Openda

Key players:

Bayern Munich - Harry Kane

Despite Bayern Munich’s declining form, Harry Kane has still managed to score three goals in his last four matches.

The English forward scored Bayern’s consolation goal against Bochum with very limited service, his 25th Bundesliga strike of the season.

The announcement that Tuchel and Bayern are separating is a culmination of the relationship breaking down.

But, the former Borussia Dortmund manager undoubtedly played a big part in attracting Kane to Bayern and Germany, who has been in impeccable form since he arrived.

Where a lot of players have found their form fluctuating over the course of the season, Kane’s goal contributions have helped to paper over the cracks of Bayern’s struggles.

RB Leipzig - Xavi Simons

The departure of Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku last summer combined with the injury setbacks Dani Olmo faced earlier this season, resulted in a massive amount of lost creativity.

Xavi has been the most influential creative presence in Rose’s side since his arrival last summer, despite the fact Olmo has since returned to the starting eleven after recovering from injury.

Chipping in with eight goals and nine assists in all competitions, Xavi has started every Bundesliga game for Leipzig this season.

It was widely reported that Leipzig and the player himself hoped that the initial one-year loan could be extended, or made permanent, but the expected departure of Kylian Mbappé could change the Parisians’ plans.

As is the case with Leipzig’s transfer strategy, they may be forced to rebuild in the summer. But, in the here and now, the Dutch forward has a big part to play in the race for a top-four position.

Match details:

Where is the match being played?

This week’s Topspiel is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in Munich is at 17:30 (GMT) on Saturday.

Where can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on the Sky Sports Football channel, or via the Sky Sports App.