Arteta underlined how he wants his side to continue to show 'character and mentality' as they approach their first-leg Champions League quarter final tie against serial winners, Bayern Munich.

Arsenal continued their run of imperious form since the turn of the year at the weekend, with a controlled display on the South Coast against Brighton that saw them come away with a 3-0 victory as they ended the weekend top of the league after Liverpool dropped points to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard capped a dominant and imposing display from the Gunners, and only helped to bring home for those watching, how in-form this Arsenal side are as they prepare to host Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

In complete contrast, Bayern Munich have endured one of their worst seasons to date, suffering heavy defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen on a run that has seen them fall 16 points behind the latter in the race for the Bundesliga.

At the weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s premiership reached a new low, when despite taking a two goal lead before halftime against Heidenheim, Die Roten would go on to concede three goals against the debutant Bundesliga side to suffer their sixth defeat of the campaign.

With the league all but decided and Bayern knocked out of the German Cup, the Champions League is the last chance of salvation for the 11 times consecutive Bundesliga champions. Therefore, Arsenal can expect the 2020 Champions League winners to leave everything on the line as they aim to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Historically, Bayern Munich have fared well against North London opposition, with the six time European winners knocking Arsenal out of Europe's premiere competition four times since the competition's inception.

Their most recent victory over the Gunners came in 2017, with the Bavarian side scoring ten across two games to dump Arsenal out at the round of 16 stage.

However, Arteta insisted that if his side continue to do the things that have put them top of the league and in reach of their first potential Champions League semi-final 'the outcome will be powerful'.

On his side having to be 'near perfect'

Ahead of the game, Arteta was keen to point out that while the task facing them on Tuesday is one of the biggest they have faced in his tenure, his squad are looking forward to the challenge and are in an excellent position to take on Germany’s serial winners.

He said: “We are really enjoying the moment, this is where we want to be, we are in a really good position in the Premier League and in the Champions League with a big task ahead of us against one of the most successful team and clubs in Europe that we have to overcome and we are really looking forward to it.”

The Arsenal manager was also asked whether he feels his side have to be ‘near perfect’ in order to get a result on Tuesday. However, Arteta underlined how his side simply need to continue what they have been doing to get where they are - a position in which they sit on top of the Premier League.

“Perfect in football is difficult, you have to be better than the opponent first and when you have the moments you have to be ruthless, really consistent and try to be better than the opponent. Lately especially, we have to carry on doing the things we’re doing".

He continued: “We are in a good moment with the way we are winning and performing, it always to bring really good spirits and to always be focused on the next match and tomorrow is a big task but we are really looking forward to it”.

The Arsenal boss added added: “We have to become better, be more competitive and have the resilience and will to win every single day. I think collectively if you do that, the outcome is powerful.”

On the threats posed by Bayern

In the opposite dugout, Thomas Tuchel has a team full of attacking talents, with England captain, Harry Kane, as well as the likes of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller.

Discussing the quality posed by Bayern, Arteta said: “They are a top team, I am a big fan, a big admirer of Thomas. The way he sets up his teams, the way they play, the way they transmit. I have learnt a lot about him and looking at Bayern, analysing deeply, and you see the way they are a top team but we have prepared very well and we have to take our game where want it and if we do that we have a chance to win".

The Arsenal manager was also quizzed on Spurs’ record goalscorer and two-time Premier League golden boot winner, Harry Kane, who during his many years at Tottenham would regularly provide a threat for Arsenal in North London derbies.

When asked on the threat posed by England’s marksmen, Arteta said: “It’s not only him, I think there are a lot of good individuals, the individual qualities of all of those players and him particularly with the ability he has."

Asked on what’s Kane’s best qualities are, Arteta described: “His consistency, his numbers when you look at what he has done over the last ten years. He can score in many different ways, he’s got the players around him to provide the best service. This is what we have to try and avoid."

On the importance of progressing and having a 'fear no one' mentality

Arsenal last competed in a Champions League semi-final back in 2010, with the Gunner since being limited to appearances in the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Champions League.

If Arsenal can beat Bayern, over the course of the tie, Mikel Arteta’s side will play either one of Real Madrid or Manchester City, with the manager highlighting the ‘hunger and desire’ his team have tor reach that stage.

He said: “We haven’t had this opportunity for 14 years to go through to the next stage, 15 years and for this club that is a long long time, and we realise that and that’s why we have this hunger and desire to make it happen.”

Lastly, the Spaniard was asked on how his side have developed a ‘fear no one’ mentality this season, shown by their impressive results over the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, and how important it is to take that into the game on Tuesday night, against a club that historically have caused many issues for Arsenal.

Arteta said: “That’s something that we’re looking to do in every single match [have the ‘fear no one’ mentality’] because if we are able to do that in one [game] but not for the next three that’s not part of us.”

“We want to make sure things are ingrained within the team, and we are consistent in delivering these kinds of thing. I am proud with what the team is showing, the character and mentality.

“We have to carry on doing it."