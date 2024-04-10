Harry Kane vs Arsenal: A masterclass away in the Champions League

Champions League first legs away are about bravery and tenacity. Harry Kane had that in abundance against his old foes Arsenal.

This was a familiar game at the Emirates for the Bayern Munich striker. He has won, lost, and drawn in his memorable years up the road with Tottenham. Last night, he was tactically intelligent and played with vast experience to earn a draw to take back to Munich.

Arsenal have improved leaps and bounds defensively from last season, with Gabriel and William Saliba striking up a partnership which has kept out the elite sides in the Premier League this season, most recently in the dull 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Bayern Munich is quite the opposite.

Uncharacteristically disorganised and weak-minded, they gave up in the title race last weekend and have looked the weakest they have in over a decade. Thomas Tuchel is already departing in the summer. The mentality in Munich is not at any sort of high.

The caveat and anomaly is Harry Kane for the dominant club in Germany. 38 starts, 39 goals and 12 assists are frankly inhumane numbers. His performance last night was nothing about those stats. He played a complete and ideal game yesterday.

Movement created both goals

Arsenal was always going to control the majority of the ball. It meant that touches were sparse for the England captain, particularly in the early stages of the game when the hosts were pressing with intent to put down a marker.

There was never any panic for Bayern Munich, there was a strategy and belief. This was an experience they have had before.

Due to the nature of Harry Kane, his crusading quality and sharp thinking, Arsenal had to mark him out of the game. While this limited chance creation for wide players Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry was a hindrance, Tuchel was ready for this.

The first goal was born from a miscommunication between David Raya and Gabriel, but Kane made sure to capitalise.

With both Arsenal defender and keeper close to each other, the Bayern number nine pressed Gabriel into a clumsy pass which fell to Leroy Sane, which opened the transition on the halfway line.

Kane remained out wide, meaning Gabriel occupied the wide area to mark him out of the game, which allowed Sane to play through Leon Goretzka, who threaded a perfect ball into Gnabry to level it up.

This goal was nothing about quality from his perspective. The pressing and the decision-making on position created that opportunity. He was unselfish all evening and knew that he would be marked intently. He was a decoy and distraction to Arsenal.

The creation of the penalty ten minutes later was all by the magic in the build-up, and blatantly that storming siege into the box from Sane, but once again the decoy run from Kane to take Gabriel out of the situation was clever. He was not asking to receive the ball but to encourage the winger forward.

The unorthodox penalty

The penalty was so not a Harry Kane penalty.

It was wonderfully intelligent though. David Raya sent Arsenal through to this stage after his heroics against Porto, where his early anticipation and diving to reach the corners won the shootout. Harry did his research and paused before passing it into the corner – for the first time in his career.

He was explaining his change in penalty technique to TNT Sports:

“It was one of them where I done a bit of research on his game against Porto and he really gets to the corners early so I had to change my style a little bit. It was nice to see him go early and make it easy for me.”

Why he waited to change his technique for this moment makes sense, but everyone was expecting the ball to rifle in the net in typical, confident Kane fashion. A goal which made him the highest-scoring striker to visit the Emirates. Ruthless.

The smash-and-grab was now on for the visitors, and the game was played right into Bayern Munich’s hands. Gladfully for them, the space grew in behind, and so it did for Kane.

If he was not receiving the ball, he was drawing a foul. A wily old fox performance in the second half with a fatiguing Arsenal played a factor in an assured second half for the visitors.

There was no dropping deep, he was occupying himself in the centre of the pitch and dictating the counterattack. His involvement in the final third was nullified as he was sat in the pocket between Arsenal’s midfield and defence, but the middle third was the key to Bayern maintaining control in the second half.

He was receiving the ball on the half-turn without pressure eventually as the belief of Arsenal deteriorated.

Kane's first ball to a newly substituted Kingsley Coman was first-timed and exquisitely placed, and the attack came to a corner after a blocked shot. They had the diligent defence of the Gunners concerned.

He continued winning second balls including a header late on which saw Jamal Musiala play a cross into Coman which hit the post.

Harry Kane has been belittled for his lack of performances in big moments, and of course, his lack of trophies. While there is an element of misfortune attached to that, he is boasting his ability in the elite contests this season for his team and is carrying them single-handedly at times.

Yesterday exemplified his quality and intelligence. He played a mature performance, one without too much risk. Harry Kane is appearing in the match during those precious moments of opportunity.

He currently is the highest scorer in the Champions League this season and will be desperate to add more at the Allianz Arena next week to send Bayern Munich through to the semi-finals.

Underrated and not always credited, that performance was vintage Harry Kane.