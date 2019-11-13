Gols e melhores momentos Inglaterra 7x0 Montenegro pelas Eliminatórias da Euro 2020
Foto: Divulgação/Inglaterra

Próxima rodada
A próxima rodada do Grupo A das Eliminatórias acontece no próximo domingo (17), às 14h. Kosovo x Inglaterra e Bulgária x República Tcheca jogam para finalizar o grupo.
GRUPO A
A República Tcheca venceu Kosovo por 2 a 1 e também garantiu vaga na próxima edição da Eurocopa. O grupo ficou assim:

1. Inglaterra - 18 pontos

2. República Tcheca - 15

3. Kosovo - 11

4. Bulgária - 3

5. Montenegro - 3.

CLASSIFICADA
Com a goleada de 7 a 0, a Inglaterra garantiu a vaga na próxima edição da Eurocopa.
Estatísticas do jogo
Posse de bola: 66%x34%

Finalizações: 17x6

Finalizações no gol: 11x2

Escanteios: 7x3

Faltas: 13x6

Cartões amarelos: 1x1.

FIM DE JOGO
Inglaterra 7x0 Montenegro (Chamberlain, Harry Kane, três vezes, Rashford, Sofranac - contra - e Abraham).
+2
Vamos até os 47 minutos no segundo tempo.
DETALHE DO GOL
A defesa de Montenegro saiu jogando errado e a bola sobrou para Chilwell, que acionou Sancho pela esquerda. O meia-atacante cruzou para a área e Abraham completou para o fundo do gol.
39'/2T - GOOOOOOOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
Inglaterra 7x0 Montenegro (Abraham).
36'/2T - Bloqueado
Chilwell cobrou escanteio e a defesa de Montenegro afastou. No rebote, Arnold soltou a bomba e a defesa bloqueou o chute do lateral.
32'/2T - Se atrapalhou
Boljević passou pela marcação, levou até a linha de fundo e na hora de cruzar, chutou todo errado. 
29'/2T - Substituição no Montenegro
Entra: Boljević

Sai: Haksabanović

25'/2T - Substituição na Inglaterra
Entra: Joe Gomez

Sai: Mount.

DETALHE DO GOL
Rashford invadiu a área e cruzou, a bola bateu em Sancho e no rebote, Mount finalizou. Após confusão, a bola bateu no zagueiro Sofranac e entrou. Gol contra.
21'/2T - GOOOOOOOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
18'/2T - Substituição no Montenegro
Entra: Janković

Sai: Jovović.

16'/2T - Chegou a Inglaterra
Chilwell cobrou escanteio na área e Maguire subiu mais que a marcação para cabecear, a bola passou por cima do gol.
12'/2T - Substituições na Inglaterra
Entram: Maddison e Abraham

Saem: Chamberlain e Harry Kane.

10'/2T - NÃO VALEU
Sancho recebeu e cruzou rasteiro para Harry Kane, que pegou de primeira. O goleiro Mijatović fez uma grande defesa e no rebote, Mount empurrou para o fundo do gol. O bandeira marcou impedimento do meia.
Substituição no Montenegro
Entra: Raspopović

Sai: Radunović.

RECOMEÇA O JOGO
Inglaterra 5x0 Montenegro.
Outro jogo
Na outra partida do Grupo A, República Tcheca e Kosovo vão empatando em 0 a 0.
Nomes do primeiro tempo
Harry Kane marcou três gols e Ben Chilwell anotou três assistências.
Harry Kane
Com o de hoje, Harry Kane já marcou 14 Hat-tricks na carreira. Os três últimos foram pela Inglaterra. Pelo Tottenham, o último foi marcado em dezembro de 2017, contra o Southampton.
Estatísticas do primeiro tempo
Posse de bola: 67%x33%

Finalizações: 12x6

Finalizações no gol: 9x2

Escanteios: 4x3

Faltas: 6x4

Cartões amarelos: 1x1.

FIM DE PRIMEIRO TEMPO
Inglaterra 5x0 Montenegro (Chamberlain, Harry Kane, três vezes e Rashford).
42'/1T - UHHHHHH
Rashford tabelou com Sancho e finalizou da entrada da área, a bola desviou na defesa e quase entrou. Passou muito perto da trave esquerda.
39'/1T - PERDEEEEU
Beqiraj recebeu passe em profundidade, avançou até a área e bateu de bico em cima do goleiro Pickford.
DETALHE DO GOL
Arnold cruzou para a área, Harry Kane dominou e finalizou no contrapé do goleiro para anotar o quinto gol inglês. É hat-trick.
36'/1T - GOOOOOOOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
Inglaterra 5x0 Montenegro (Harry Kane).
34'/1T - Longe
Harry Kane recebeu, ajeitou e finalizou de longe, mas a bola passou distante do gol.
33'/1T - Cartão amarelo paraVešović
O defensor de Montenegro fez falta em Rashford e recebeu o primeiro cartão da partida.
DETALHE DO GOL
Arnold cruzou para a área, Maguire, livre de marcação cabeceou para o gol, o goleiro Mijatović fez uma grande defesa. No rebote, Rashford dominou, passou pela marcação e finalizou no canto esquerdo para anotar o quarto gol inglês.
30'/1T - GOOOOOOOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
Inglaterra 4x0 Montenegro (Rashford).
27'/1T - PICKFORD, SENSACIONAL
Após cobrança de falta, Simic cabeceou, a bola tinha endereço certo, mas Pickford fez uma grande defesa. A bola ainda resvalou na trave esquerda.
DETALHE DO GOL
Chilwell cobrou escanteio e Harry Kane, sem muita marcação, cabeceou quase dentro da pequena para anotar o terceiro gol inglês.
24'/1T - GOOOOOOOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
Inglaterra 3x0 Montenegro (Harry Kane).
Vem goleada?
Com um ataque potente, a Inglaterra já marcou dois gols em 18 minutos.
DETALHE DO GOL
Chilwell cobrou falta na área e Harry Kane, nem precisou pular para cabecear. Segundo gol da Inglaterra no Wembley.
18'/1T - GOOOOOOOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
Inglaterra 2x0 Montenegro (Harry Kane).
16'/1T - QUE DEFESA
Sancho acionou Rashford pela direita, que entrou na área e finalizou. Mijatovic defendeu com o ombro.
12'/1T - QUASEEEEE
Após levantamento na área, Harry Kane cabeceou, a bola pegou no defensor e sobrou para Mount, que finalizou, mas foi bloqueado por Mijatovic.
DETALHE DO GOL
Chilwell carregou até a intermediária e cruzou na medida para Chamberlain, que dentro da área, dominou e soltou uma bomba no canto direito do goleiro.
11'/1T - GOOOOOOOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
Inglaterra 1x0 Montenegro (Chamberlain).
5'/1T - NA HORA CERTA
Sancho recebeu pela direita e cruzou rasteiro para Harry Kane dentro da área, mas a defesa de Montenegro afastou na hora certa.
BOLA ROLANDO
Inglaterra 0x0 Montenegro.
Inglaterra definida
Montenegro definido
Mijatovic; Vesovic, Sofranac, Simic, Radunovic; Vukcevic, Lagator, Hocko; Jovonic, Haksabanovic, Beqiraj.
Onde e como assistir Inglaterra x Montenegro
A partida terá transmissão do EI Plus, plataforma de streaming do Esporte Interativo. A VAVEL Brasil vai transmitir lance a lance em tempo real.
Clima na seleção
Na última segunda-feira (11), o zagueiro Joe Gomez e o atacante Sterling tiveram um desentendimento na Seleção Inglesa. O jogador do Manchester City chegou a ser afastado, mas já treina normalmente.
Situação do Grupo A
Provável escalação da Inglaterra
Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson, Maddison; Sancho, Rashford, Kane.
Campanha da Inglaterra
6 jogos

15 pontos (líder)

5 vitórias

0 empate

1 derrota

26 gols marcados

6 gols sofridos.

Como chega a Inglaterra
Após derrota para a República Tcheca, a Inglaterra se recuperou e goleou a Bulgária por 6 a 0, fora de casa. Resultado que não garantiu vaga na próxima edição da Eurocopa, por causa da vitória de Kosovo, sobre Montenegro.
Provável escalação de Montenegro
Petkovic; Marusic, Lagator, Simic, Bulatovic; Vukcevic, Scekic, Boljevic, Jovovic; Mugosa, Kosovic.
Campanha de Montenegro
7 jogos

3 pontos (4° colocado)

0 vitória

3 empates

4 derrotas

3 gols marcados

15 gols sofridos.

Como chega Montenegro
Junto com a Bulgária, a seleção de Montenegro também não venceu no Grupo A. Na última partida, foi derrotado por Kosovo por 2 a 0, fora de casa. 

A equipe treinada por Faruk Hadzobegic não tem mais chances de classificação para a próxima edição da Eurocopa, que acontece ano que vem.

Bem-vindo ao jogo Inglaterra x Montenegro ao vivo em tempo real!
Olá! Daqui a pouco a bola rola para Inglaterra x Montenegro vivo às 16h45, em duelo válido pela 9° rodada das Eliminatórias da Eurocopa 2020. Você acompanha todos os lances aqui, na VAVEL Brasil.
