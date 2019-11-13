Gols e melhores momentos Inglaterra 7x0 Montenegro pelas Eliminatórias da Euro 2020

Publicidade
🏴 Oxlade-Chamberlain has 5 goals in his last 6 appearances for club & country
🏴 Rashford has 6 goals in 6 games for club & country#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/6XB55BgvEh — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 14, 2019
1. Inglaterra - 18 pontos
2. República Tcheca - 15
-
3. Kosovo - 11
4. Bulgária - 3
5. Montenegro - 3.
Next summer’s plans are set 😎— England (@England) November 14, 2019
We’ll see you at #EURO2020! pic.twitter.com/5pzBMvGJOJ
Finalizações: 17x6
Finalizações no gol: 11x2
Escanteios: 7x3
Faltas: 13x6
Cartões amarelos: 1x1.
What a way to mark our 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th game! A superb display from the #ThreeLions 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wRJTMxKrnK — England (@England) November 14, 2019
TAMMYYYYY! 👏
A first #ThreeLions goal for @tammyabraham, as he slides home @Sanchooo10's cross. pic.twitter.com/xOHLc9LJ4D — England (@England) November 14, 2019
Sai: Haksabanović
Sai: Mount.
A sixth goal for the #ThreeLions in the 66th minute! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ukjIYCyOS2 — England (@England) November 14, 2019
Sai: Jovović.
Saem: Chamberlain e Harry Kane.
Sai: Radunović.
Finalizações: 12x6
Finalizações no gol: 9x2
Escanteios: 4x3
Faltas: 6x4
Cartões amarelos: 1x1.
A sensational half from the #ThreeLions! pic.twitter.com/4BiPN2ss0M — England (@England) November 14, 2019
FIRST-HALF HAT-TRICK 😱@HKane has his third of the night and his 31st for the #ThreeLions! pic.twitter.com/wbtMhmNRMv — England (@England) November 14, 2019
There's the fourth 👏@MarcusRashford cuts onto his right foot and fires home! pic.twitter.com/WNXSaKj6hR — England (@England) November 14, 2019
The skipper heads home again! 👏
A third assist of the night for @BenChilwell 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zbBwqhhxn9 — England (@England) November 14, 2019
IT'S TWO! 😃@BenChilwell's free-kick is headed home by @HKane to double the #ThreeLions' lead. pic.twitter.com/HTtqHa5umq — England (@England) November 14, 2019
A SUPERB FINISH! 👏@BenChilwell picks out @Alex_OxChambo and he takes one touch before firing home to give the #ThreeLions the lead. pic.twitter.com/B9TM3EiYSu — England (@England) November 14, 2019
The team is in! Here's how your #ThreeLions line up for our 1,000th international: pic.twitter.com/Fr77PHCaBT — England (@England) November 14, 2019
2️⃣ games to go
1️⃣ point needed for #EURO2020 qualification#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/f9yycKDNmU— England (@England) October 21, 2019
15 pontos (líder)
5 vitórias
0 empate
1 derrota
26 gols marcados
6 gols sofridos.
3 pontos (4° colocado)
0 vitória
3 empates
4 derrotas
3 gols marcados
15 gols sofridos.
A equipe treinada por Faruk Hadzobegic não tem mais chances de classificação para a próxima edição da Eurocopa, que acontece ano que vem.