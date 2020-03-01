Jogo Aston Villa x Manchester City AO VIVO online pela Copa da Liga Inglesa 2020

Publicidade
The 60th anniversary Final awaits. #EFL | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/RGqrEz0xfW— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) February 29, 2020
2014 🏆 2016 🏆 2018 🏆 2019 🏆 2020 🙏
⚽️ @Carabao_Cup
🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/8s1MHt6aU8— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 29, 2020
PEP 💬 We are not talking about a guy who is 33 or 34 - he still has a lot of years to play and always you have the feeling when he is on the pitch that he can influence something, he is never disconnected, he always has something to do.— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 29, 2020
🇧🇷 @DG_DouglasLuiz 🇧🇷#AVFC pic.twitter.com/JnA7M3xNMY— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 29, 2020
The Road to Wembley. 🙌
See you tomorrow, Villans! 💜 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/oRS9Q5gpWM— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 29, 2020
CAMPANHA DO MANCHESTER CITY NA COPA DA LIGA INGLESA
Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City - Semifinal, Jogo 1
Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City - Quartas de final
Manchester City 3-1 Southampton - Oitavas de final
Preston North End 0-3 Manchester City - Terceira fase
*Manchester City entrou na terceira fase
CAMPANHA DO ASTON VILLA NA COPA DA LIGA INGLESA
Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool - Quartas de final
Aston Villa 2-1 Wolverhampton - Oitavas de final
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Aston Villa - Terceira fase
Crewe Alexandra 1-6 Aston Villa - Segunda fase
*Aston Villa entrou na segunda fase da competição
VICE-CAMPEÕES DA EFL CARABAO CUP
4 - Manchester United, Liverpool e Tottenham
3 - Aston Villa e Chelsea
2 - Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Norwich, West Bromwich e Middlesbrough
1 - Manchester City, Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Stoke City, Luton Town e Sheffield United
0 - Wolverhampton, Swindon Town, Oxford United, Blackburn e Swansea.
CAMPEÕES DA EFL CARABAO CUP
6 - Manchester City
5 - Manchester United, Aston Villa e Chelsea
4 - Tottenham Hotspur e Nottingham Forest
3 - Leicester
2 - Arsenal, Norwich, Birmingham e Wolverhampton
1 - West Bromwich, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Stoke City, Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon Town, Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers e Swansea.
COPA DA LIGA INGLESA
SERVIÇO
Wembley Stadium, em Londres/ING
Decisão da Copa da Liga Inglesa 2019-2020
13h30 deste domingo (1º)