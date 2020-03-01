Jogo Aston Villa x Manchester City AO VIVO online pela Copa da Liga Inglesa 2020

CAMPANHA DO MANCHESTER CITY NA COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United - Semifinal, Jogo 2

Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City - Semifinal, Jogo 1

Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City - Quartas de final

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton - Oitavas de final

Preston North End 0-3 Manchester City - Terceira fase

*Manchester City entrou na terceira fase

CAMPANHA DO ASTON VILLA NA COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester - Semifinal, jogo 2 Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa - Semifinal, jogo 1

Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool - Quartas de final

Aston Villa 2-1 Wolverhampton - Oitavas de final

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Aston Villa - Terceira fase

Crewe Alexandra 1-6 Aston Villa - Segunda fase

*Aston Villa entrou na segunda fase da competição

VICE-CAMPEÕES DA EFL CARABAO CUP

6 - Arsenal

4 - Manchester United, Liverpool e Tottenham

3 - Aston Villa e Chelsea

2 - Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Norwich, West Bromwich e Middlesbrough

1 - Manchester City, Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Stoke City, Luton Town e Sheffield United

0 - Wolverhampton, Swindon Town, Oxford United, Blackburn e Swansea.

CAMPEÕES DA EFL CARABAO CUP

8 - Liverpool

6 - Manchester City

5 - Manchester United, Aston Villa e Chelsea

4 - Tottenham Hotspur e Nottingham Forest

3 - Leicester

2 - Arsenal, Norwich, Birmingham e Wolverhampton

1 - West Bromwich, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Stoke City, Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon Town, Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers e Swansea.

COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

Dentre os títulos nacionais, a Copa da Liga Inglesa é o terceiro torneio mais importante do país bretão, abaixo da Premier League e da FA Cup. A primeira edição foi disputada em 1960. O vencedor garante vaga na Uefa Europa League da próxima temporada.
SERVIÇO

Aston Villa x Manchester City

Wembley Stadium, em Londres/ING

Decisão da Copa da Liga Inglesa 2019-2020

13h30 deste domingo (1º)

CHEGAMOS

Bom domingo! Acompanhe conosco todos os lances da partida entre Aston Villa x Manchester City ao vivo e em tempo real pela decisão da EFL Carabao Cup, a Copa da Liga Inglesa. Fique conosco.
