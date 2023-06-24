Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union return home to face Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia twice came from a goal down to earn a point in a 2-2 draw against Orlando with Jack McGlynn and Jose Martinez cancelling out Duncan McGuire and Martin Ojeda's goals, respectively.

The Union face a Miami side that is awaiting the arrival of Lionel Messi, who announced his intentions to play for the Herons earlier this month and he is expected to debut on July 21st.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has also signed for the South Florida outfit as a free agent.

On the pitch, the Herons dropped a 3-1 decision to New England last Saturday, their sixth consecutive loss, their second such streak of the season and they are bringing up the rear in the Eastern Conference.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Andres Perea has an undisclosed illness that will keep him out while Andre Blake, Daniel Gazdag and Damion Lowe are all away on international duty.

Inter Miami CF

The Herons will be without Gregore (Lisfranc), Jean Mora (knee), Ryan Sailor (hamstring) and Dixon Arroyo (groin).

Edison Azcona, Kamal Miller and DeAndre Yedlin are all at the Gold Cup and are unavailable.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Bendik; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

Inter Miami CF: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvstov, McVey, Negri; Ruiz, Fray; Jean, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Martinez

Ones to watch

Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union)

A year after finishing with double-digit figures in goals, the Dane is on pace for that again although it doesn't feel the same which could be attributed to defenses marking him differently.

With his ability to stretch the defense and create space, Miami's defense will need to be aware of Uhre at all times.

Josef Martinez (Inter Miami CF)

A prolific goal-scorer during his time with Atlanta, Martinez only has four in 15 appearances with Miami and stands to benefit the most from Messi's arrival.

Previous meetings

In March, Miami picked up their second straight victory with a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia thanks to goals from Corentin Jean and Robert Taylor.

The Herons took the lead in the 32nd minute when Rodolfo Pizarro made a searing run that drew in several Union defenders. After the ball was poked away, the ball fell to John, who beat Andre Blake from 25 yards out.

Taylor doubled Miami's lead a minute after entering the game as a substitute. He controlled Jean Mota's pass with his chest, dipping his volley past Blake.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialosi as the play-by-play announcer and Danny Higginbotham serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.