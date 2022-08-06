Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Seattle Sounders look for a third win in four games as they host Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A 39th-minute penalty kick by Nicolas Lodeiro gave Seattle a 1-0 victory over Dallas last Tuesday which vaulted them into the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Atlanta hasn't played in a week when they were held to a scoreless draw by Chicago with the point doing little to improve their standing of 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Team news

Atlanta United

The Five Stripes will be getting several defenders back as Ronald Hernandez and Brooks Lennon returned to training this week with Andrew Gutman also expected to play a part Saturday afternoon.

Winger Edwin Mosquera was added in the secondary transfer window with manager Gonzalo Pineda saying he has been training on his own and could make his debut in this match.

Defender George Campbell is expected to miss some time as he deals with an adductor injury.

Seattle Sounders

Joao Paulo remains sidelined as he recovers from an ACL tear in his right knee. Obed Vargas also remains out with a stress fracture in his lower back.

Predicted lineups

Atlanta United: Shuttleworth; Wiley, Campbell, Franco, Centeno; Sejdic, Ibarra; Cisneros, Almada, Araújo; Martinez

Seattle Sounders: Cleveland; Nouhou, Gómez, Ragen; Medranda, Leyva, Kodeiro, A. Roldan; Chu, Montero, Teves

Ones to watch

Matheus Rossetto (Atlanta United)

The Brazilian will be making his seventh consecutive start in the midfield and only Marcelino Moreno has played more games for the Five Stripes in 2022. He's third in the league in passing accuracy at 91.8 percent.

Embed from Getty Images

Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)

The team leader in assists with six and second to Jordan Morris in goals, the Uruguayan has been one of the most important players to Seattle's success since joining the club in 2016.

His penalty against Dallas kept him perfect from the spot, converting all 18 times he has stepped up to take penalties, the best mark in league history.

Previous meetings

Last May, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Seattle, the third time in four all-time matchups that the Five Stripes and Sounders shared the points.

Raul Ruidiaz put Seattle in front after just six minutes as he got on the end of an out-swinging corner kick by Joao Paulo to head past Brad Guzan.

In the 38th minute, Atlanta appeared to tie the game as Nouhou made a diving stab to intercept a pass by Brooks Lennon that was intended for Josef Martinez.

After hitting the crossbar with a free-kick, Martinez did grab the equalizer as he beat Stefan Frei from the penalty spot four minutes from time after Brad Smith had tripped Lennon in the box.

The match will be televised nationally on ABC with kickoff set for 3pm Eastern time.