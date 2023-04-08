LAFC vs Austin FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

LAFC host Austin FC for the first time since last year's Western Conference final as the two teams clash at BMO Stadium.

The Black and Gold defeated Vancouver 3-0 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League tie in midweek and face a short turnaround against the Verde and Black.

Josh Wolff's side haven't played an MLS match since March 28th when they drew 1-1 with Colorado and have lost six of their last seven on the road.

Conversely, LAFC have lost just two of their last 26 matches at home, but one of those losses was to Austin during the regular season last year.

Team news

LAFC

Starting goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Tony Leone will miss out with right leg injuries while forward Christian Torres is sidelined due to a left leg issue.

Austin FC

Defender Leo Vaisanen and forward Owen Wolff have returned to the club following international duty with Finland and the United States, respectively.

Julio Cascante is out with a left adductor injury.

Predicted lineups

LAFC: McCarthy; Palacios, Chiellini, Murillo, Hollingshead; Sánchez, Acosta, Tillman; Opoku, Bouanga, Vela

Austin FC: Stuver; Kolmanic, Väisänen, Ring, Gallagher; Pereira, Valencia; Fagúndez, Driussi, Rigoni; Zardes

Ones to watch

Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

The French winger scored twice and assisted on the Black and Gold's third in the Champions League thrashing of Vancouver and leads the club with eight goals and three assists across all competitions.

Bouanga celebrates after scoring against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions League/Photo: Christopher Morris - Corbis/Getty Images

Providing another attacking option up front alongside Carlos Vela, Bouanga's emergence has made the LAFC offense all the more dangerous.

Jon Gallagher (Austin FC)

With Sebastian Driussi off to a slow start, scoring just once in five games, someone else was needed to pick up the slack and it has come from an unlikely source as Gallagher leads the Verde and Black with three goals from his central defensive position.

Gallagher celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal earlier in the season/Photo: David Buono/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Previous meetings

LAFC and Austin met in last year's Western Conference final with the Black and Gold avenging their two regular-season losses to the Verde and Black with a dominant 3-0 victory to advance to MLS Cup.

Cristian Arango opened the scoring in the 29th minute and the lead was doubled just before the hour mark when a free-kick by Carlos Vela was deflected in by Maxi Urruti for an own goal.

Mahala Opoku took advantage of an Austin turnover to close out the scoring in the 81st minute.

The match will be shown nationally on FOX and streamed live and for free on Apple TV +. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.