The Warm Down: Liverpool continue their quest for Premier League gold

Liverpool looked cool as ever as they recorded their 21st victory of the season against Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United.

The Reds opened the scoring on the 14-minute mark after Virgil van Dijk headed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to set the Premier League leaders on their way to all three points.

The assist by Alexander-Arnold was his 22nd of a 77-game Premier League career, giving the young full-back an average of one assist every 3.5 games. To put this into perspective, Kevin De Bruyne has an average of one assist every 2.4 games from attacking midfield.

Liverpool had a second goal chalked out by VAR in the 25th minute after Van Dijk ‘fouled’ David de Gea in the build-up to Firmino’s goal.

The World Champions scored their second of the game in the 93rd minute after a sensational kick from Alisson Becker found Mohamed Salah who was able to run through, fend off Daniel James and score past De Gea. The man so often referred to as the ‘Egyptian King’ by Liverpool fans hadn’t scored in his previous 5 matches against the Red Devils but was finally able to break that duck in front of a roaring Anfield crowd.

Invincible Liverpool?

Liverpool have been unstoppable this season and after Manchester City dropped even more points at the weekend against Crystal Palace, the talk of whether the Premier League trophy will be in the hands of the Reds come may has been replaced by 'Invincible' talk.

Many believe that Liverpool winning their first title in 30-years is now a given and the idea of going all 38 games unbeaten, a feat only previously achieved by Arsenal, seems a very realistic outcome for Klopp’s side.

The Reds have won more points (64) than any other side in Premier League history after 22 games. The only team who come close to Liverpool’s tally is the Manchester City side of 2017/18 who recorded 62 points. The Arsenal Invincible side of 03/04 recorded 52 points after 22 games and the Manchester United treble-winning side under Sir Alex Ferguson recorded 41 points.

If Liverpool manage to beat West Ham on 29 January or 24 February, it will be the first time in the club's history they have managed to beat all 20 sides in the Premier League in one season. A truly remarkable feat by a truly remarkable side.

Joe Gomez

The partnership between Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk has been as solid as ever in recent weeks and the pair boast an impressive seven league clean sheets in a row.

Gomez started the season in shaky form to say the least and since returning to first-team action against Watford some five-weeks ago, he has made the most of his opportunity and is now considered as Klopp’s number two.

The Englishman has won 64% of his aerial duals this season which is greater than the likes of Çağlar Söyüncü (63%) and Toby Alderweireld (54%), both of whom are known for their aerial power.

Gomez has the luxury of playing next to the best centre-half in world football in Virgil Van Dijk, but the ex-Charlton man does not look out of place alongside the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Gomez will be aware that his fine form of late will not automatically mean he will be a mainstay in this competitive Liverpool side and with the comeback of Joël Matip, it gives greater competition for the world-conquering Reds.

