From Blue to Red: Bayern’s ex-Chelsea youth players

On Saturday evening, Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League tie.

The Blues are currently 3-0 down on aggregate and are believed to be out of the tie already, but we all know what happened the last time they faced Bayern at the Allianz Arena back in 2012.

Prior to the game, the Bundesliga champions submitted their Champions League squad for the rest of the competition, which features two ex-Chelsea youngsters.

Chelsea VAVEL takes a look into who they are ahead of the game tomorrow.

Jamal Musiala

Musiala is an attacking midfielder who was originally born in Germany, but he represents the England U17s.

He spent most of his childhood at the Chelsea academy and made three appearances for the Chelsea U18s.

In July last year, he made the switch from London to Munich.

Since joining the club, he has made a real impact for their U17 side where he scored six goals and assisted two others in 12 games this season.

His performances earned him a promotion to the U19s where he would play another six games, producing just the one assist.

The youngster also made Bayern history this season as he became the youngest ever player to feature for them in the Bundesliga, aged just 17 years and 115 days.

Bright Arrey-Mbi

The young German centre-back used to be in the youth set-up at Norwich but moved to the Chelsea academy in 2014.

He made his Chelsea U18 debut aged just 15 and made one appearance.

Arrey-Mbi left the Blues in 2019 and joined Bayern alongside Musiala.

Since joining, he has featured for the U19s 17 times this season, as well as making seven appearances in the UEFA Youth League.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Bayern but at just 17 years-old, he has plenty of time to make an impact at the German giants.

Despite being included in the squad for tomorrow’s game, there is a small chance they will feature for Bayern.

Let’s just hope Chelsea can turn the tie around and progress into the Champions League quarter-finals.