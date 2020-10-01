Frank Lampard: A fair assessment

After thirteen magnificent years at the club in which he became an icon and record top-goal scorer, Frank Lampard was handed his dream job when he was appointed Chelsea head coach on July 4th 2019.

15 months on from his return to Stamford Bridge, reproval on how extensively Lampard has improved the club has come to the fore after a poor start to the new campaign.

While calls for him to be sack are extremely premature and feed into a narrative propagated by self-proclaimed 'fans' on social media, a lack of criticism can be born out of bias towards a manager who already has legendary status.

It has been well-documented that Lampard will not receive the same 'special treatment' this season like he did in the last.

There is no more transfer ban, Eden Hazard is long gone, younger heads are a year older and significant financial backing in the transfer backing has been given.

Without a safety-net to fall back on and employed by an owner who isn't known for his patience (as Frank will know all too well), Lampard's dream could be over before the end of the season.

So before it's too late, what does Lampard need to improve to lead Chelsea back to the top?

System

It's clear that Chelsea haven't been a consistent team under Frank Lampard.

The most glaring and most highlighted issue at the club right now is the lack of identity. It's natural to expect Chelsea to be further along since Lampard returned, as there has been only a handful of games in which a clear style and patterns of play have been demonstrated on the pitch.

Compare this with Maurizio Sarri’s first game at Chelsea to his last, and you’ll see a vast improvement in understanding.

If you then do the same for Lampard, and you’ll struggle to find a style that has progressed at the expected rate.

When keeping only nine clean sheets and conceding three or more goals in a single game on nine separate occasions (all competitions) are taking into consideration, its obvious that inconsistencies in squad selection has impeded Chelsea's progress under Lampard.

One reason why Premier League winning sides are so good over the course of a season is because of how predictable they are in the way they line-up.

Everyone knows Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will set up in a 4-3-3, as would Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the 2017/18 season.

Even Chelsea in 2016/17 under Antonio Conte it was common knowledge that they would play 3-4-3 with their wing-backs being the creative outlets.

But with Lampard, it seems as if the Blues chop and change formation every game with no one being able to guess what he'll alter next.

Last season, Chelsea used a 3-4-3 eight times, 4-2-3-1 twelve times and a 4-3-3 eighteen times.

In comparison to recent title-winning squads, Liverpool and City used a 4-3-3 thirty-four times respectively and Conte's Chelsea used the 3-4-3 (which was adjusted to a 3-5-2 on occasion) thirty- two times.

The constant changing of formation means a constant changing in defence, leaving little time for the pairings to develop any chemistry or understanding as the aforementioned clean sheet and conceding statistics suggest.

In his forty-one Premier League games as Chelsea manager so far, Lampard has tried twenty different back four combinations.

Some may argue it was a question of who is fit. But if you look at Chelsea's longest centre back injures- Antonio Rudiger missed 18 games, Andreas Christensen missed 5- and then Liverpools - Joel Matip missed 20 and Dejan Lovern missed 5- they still managed to find consistency between injuries despite having the same number defensive options.

Further forward, Lampard still doesn't have the wants he midfield he wants.

Demonstrated through the five different central midfield combinations that have been trialled in Chelsea’s first five matches of the season, with an amalgamation of creativity and control yet to be found.

N'Golo Kante, who has primarily played just in front of the back four since the restart last season, is no longer viewed as a long term solution to operate in said role.

While Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are not considered able enough to play there either, due to their deficiencies defensively.

Their inadequacies were particularly highlighted in Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham, in which the pivot pairing were dribbled past three times each, an extremely high tally for two midfielders deployed to protect the back four.

This, paired with contentment to consistently play the 'safe' pass, implies why Lampard has been chasing West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Rice, a defensive midfielder with experience as a centre-back in youth (with a majority of that time spent in Chelsea's academy) and senior football, is much better equipped to fill that hole.

Embed from Getty Images

Though Lampard cannot count on Chelsea prising Rice out of West Ham-with owners David Gold and David Sullivan reluctant to cash in on their star asset .

Therefore he will need to find balance with a midfield configuration that he trusts and sticks with it.

Furthermore, adapting the regularity with which either full-backs find themselves marooned ahead of the ball feels like a systemic shortfall rather than the personnel in question.

The introduction of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and centre-back Thiago Silva should bring stability to shaky defence and subsequently allow for a more consistent team selection.

His coaching resolve will be tested as he'll have to try to rearrange his midfield in a way that enhances his attackers without leaving his back line exposed.

This was always going to be a tough job with the amount of recruitment done in the summer, especially in these unprecedented times.

Alongside impenetrable team cohesion, successful teams of the past have players who know exactly what their primary role is in the team.

If they are given the chance to excel in their strongest and favoured position first, confidence and chemistry will follow accordingly.

Lampard needs to address and define the roles he wants his players to operate in, develop them in this role and then look at their versatility.

Noted examples from this season include Mason Mount playing as a winger- why risk using him out wide when he's proven his quality as a midfielder?

Timo Werner pushed out wide when he so obvious thrives as a central striker- why not let him score some goals and built some momentum before moving him out on the left flank?

Why not allow Kai Havertz to settle into a new environment first, build some confidence and play him in his fav #10 position then look to utilise his versatility?

In theory, when Lampard finally gets his hands on a full-fit squad, a team of players playing in their primary positions in a clear and established system should begin to form.

Take care of the basics, and the rest should fall into their place.

It's important to remember that Lampard is only just getting started with a young and fresh group of players who are all growing alongside him.

The teams in and above Chelsea have had time to get where they are today- Guardiola has managed two of Europe's most elite clubs whilst Klopp has been a manager since 2001, the same year Lampard joined Chelsea as a player.

The squad Chelsea have now has been built to Lampard's liking, and only a defence midfield remains as the final missing piece.

Will Rice make all the difference, or do the tactics need a drastic overhaul first?

Defending

The defence has been a major weak for Lampard ever since he stepped through the door, largely due to the shortage of quality in defence.

Plus, the lack of continuity in acquisitions over the last decade is the biggest hindrance to his teams inability to defend properly - take spending a record-breaking fee for Kepa Arrizabalaga as an example.

Embed from Getty Images

As it has been previously mentioned, the lack of a true defensive midfielder has resulted in teams finding it all too easy to break through with far too many gaps appearing.

While a plethora of individual errors hasn't helped the cause.

So tactically, improvements have to be made in defence, especially if Rice can’t be prized away from the Hammers.

Maybe the recruitment of new defensive coach- with the capture of Anthony Barry being promising sign that Frank can recognised when help is needed- could fix Chelsea defensive fragility?

Squad rotation and management

Managing the minutes of the squad is paramount this season with such a congested fixture list, and Lampard needs to do better.

Last season, Kante was continually rushed back from injury which only exacerbated the issue.

Similarly this season, Mason Mount has been indispensable for Chelsea thus far but already looks heavily fatigued after just 5 games.

Mount hasn’t missed a single minute for Chelsea and despite his unquestionable work rate and enthusiasm, it may be time for him to have a rest to avoid any form of burn out.

Although, it could be argued that Lampard has learnt his lesson from last year as he has been reluctant to hurry unfit players too soon- Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic jump to mind.

But whichever way you look at it, Lampard needs to be aware of his players fitness or a domino effect could transpire unless players are rested suitably.

In terms of man management however, Lampard has been exceptional at times.

Pulisic's reintroduction back into the starting XI post-lockdown was seamless and he thrived after a period out of the side.

Christensen also improved after the backing of his manager in the press whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi has earned his place back into the fold more recently.

Moreover, amidst the downfall of Kepa, Lampard has never spoke against him despite the rigorous questions he receives weekly in press conferences.

It's clear to see that Frank knows his squad well and how to motivate each of them to perform and work hard for their places. That’s invaluable with the recent signings only increase competition.

His 'pull'

In the wake of Roman Abramovich's purchase of the club in 2003 they have never been sort of money, but with Frank Lampard at the helm an extra attraction has been added to joining the blue side of London.

He has the respect of the football world and is one of the main reasons why so many players want to come to Stamford Bridge.

“He [Lampard] was the main point," said Werner, a player who was heavily rumoured to be joining champions Liverpool this summer. “We talked a lot about things like the system, how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits me. “He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. “He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very well between us and now I am happy to be here.

Havertz made similar comments, stating:

‘Of course he had a big impact on my decision because I loved him as a player and watched him very often, and I think I can learn from him now he is a manager as well. I think he is a very humble person and a great guy and I can’t wait to play with him and learn from him. ‘He was very offensive like me and he loves to score goals, and I love to score goals as well so I think he will help me a lot in my position. Also maybe on the things that I can improve and I can’t wait to work with him.’

They’re convinced by the project and the thought of playing under him. The Lampard pull is real.

Closing thoughts

To conclude, Lampard needs to improve tactically.

The midfield cannot continue to be set up how it is and significant changes to how players are instructed on the pitch is a must.

Although, he should not be judged until he has his perfect squadfully available.

As head coach, his job to find solutions to problems, and he won’t always have everyone at his disposal.

A common stance that is banded about on Twitter by those who want Lampard gone proclaim 'We made seven new signings and there has been no improvement- Frank needs to go!'

Firstly, Malang Sarr was an invest for the future, so that makes it six.

Mendy and Silva have only made one appearance each in a Blues shirt since they were signed, so that's four.

Chilwell, who has played eighty minutes for Chelsea, with zero of those minutes coming in the Premier League- so that notches it down to three.

As for Ziyech, he is still out with injured which leaves just two.

With that two being Werner and Havertz, who have been the only new signings that Chelsea has been available for selection in the opening games of the season- and as mentioned earlier, they have played out of position in the majority.

So with all that taken into consideration, its evident that the squad is essentially in pre-season mode.

With such a hurried schedule, there’s been no time for the new arrivals to gel together as a team.

Realistically speaking, after the next international break the squad should start to take shape and improvements should be visable (although Lampard is likely to lose a vast amount of his players which will have to be throw directly into domestic action upon return).

But it won’t be an excuse that will suffice for very long.

His legendary status may afford him more time, but the infamous ruthlessness of the club indicates they're not afraid to pull the trigger if needs must.

It's the reality of managing Chelsea Football Club and Lampard knows that. If the board feels like the club is regressing in anyway, particularly after this summers spending spree, Frank will be gone.

If it wasn't for the current social-distancing measures and Stamford Bridge was full, the fans in attendance would back him to the very end.

But all the club have at the moment to gauge supporters thoughts and feelings is via social media- a dangerous barometer, notorious for its pessimism and tendency to overreact.

What should happen next?

In the short term, Lampard just needs to scrap enough points until his players return to full fitness which will allow for the construction of a established starting XI and system.

Chelsea cannot afford more games like West Bromwich Albion, where individual mistakes cost them in a game were they should be going home with all three points.

Lampard is a work in progress, but belief still remains that he will improve the situation at hand.

He is Super Frank after all.