Norwich City vs Manchester United Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Manchester United will look to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League as they take on newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils have shown a real resurgence since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure and will be aiming to get back to winning ways following a draw with Young Boys in the Champions League.

There is added incentive for the United players and they will be out to impress once again as they look to play their way into interim manager Ralf Ragnick's plans for the remainder of the season.

Team news

New manager Ragnick has revealed that there are question marks over the availability of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic who are dealing with a knock and a cold respectively.

Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial continue to be sidelined for the time being due to various injury problems, however, on a more positive note, Edinson Cavani has returned to full training and is in contention to feature against the Canaries.

Meanwhile, Norwich are not without their fitness problems with Matthias Normann and Sam Byram ruled out for this fixture.

On loan red, Brandon Williams, is unable to face his parent club and is therefore expected to be replaced by Dimitris Giannoulis at left-back.

There are also concerns in the Norwich camp over a number of unnamed players who are awaiting the results of PCR tests.

Predicted lineups

Norwich: Krul, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou, Giannoulis, Sargent, Pukki.

United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Ones to watch

When it comes to players to watch for United, it is simply too difficult to look past arguably the greatest player of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The United legend has carried his side at times this season and will look to get back on the scoresheet this week having registered six goals and two assists in the league this season.

Ronaldo recorded his 800th and 801st career goals in last week's 3-2 win over Arsenal but failed to score against Crystal Palace and there is no doubt he will be out to put that right this weekend.

As for Norwich, Teemu Pukki may not be able to replicate the fine goalscoring form he displays in the Championship once his side make the step up in level that comes with the Premier League, however, his record so far this season is more than admirable.

The Fin has scored five goals so far in the league which is a more than respectable tally at this stage of the season in a team that sits at the bottom of the table.

Whilst he may not be the most attractive name in football, Pukki is one of those players that can never be written off and could prove to be a threat to David De Gea, Harry Maguire and their defensive colleagues.

Head to head

United have recorded two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five league games, form which leaves them in sixth place. Meanwhile, Norwich still remain in last place despite picking up two wins and a draw in their last five games.

As for the direct head-to-head, the Red Devils have won four of their last five matches against the Canaries with the last defeat coming back in 2015.

How to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with kick-off set for 5.30PM.