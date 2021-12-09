Man United 1-1 Young Boys: The Warm Down

Ralph Rangnick was disappointed with his Manchester United's display in the 1-1 draw with Young Boys but the game had the feel of an exhibition match as opposed to a Champions League clash.

The team that United fielded, the changes that were made, and the tempo of the game: it all felt a little bit like a high-profile friendly. Still, there were a number of talking points to chew on.

Wreck it Ralf

Rangnick was quite cutting in his assessment of the game because he didn't see his style played out how he would have liked.

The second-string eleven showed glimpses of excellence but they struggled to maintain a coordinated high-press. Too often, the play between the lines was disjointed and Young Boys should have capitalised on more attacking situations.

The German's post-match thoughts clearly reflected his desire to win the match. His selection might have suggested otherwise - as might his substitutions - but Rangnick wants to see his philosophy implemented with whoever is on the field.

Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw all looked capable of stepping up to the plate. Eric Bailly also put in a good defensive shift. Many of the others still have a lot of convincing to do, though, and it's tough to see Rangnick switching his main eleven around at this stage.

Young troubles

Amad Diallo had multiple opportunities to get a goal on a rare starting opportunity but the Ivorian looked tentative and nervous when those changes came his way.

Equally, Anthony Elanga looked like a rabbit caught in headlights at times. He, too, had his openings but the killer finish eluded him.

United have a fine academy but their impressive talents will take time to adapt and impress. Fans love to see a homegrown talent burst onto the scene but not everybody will be a Marcus Rashford or a Mason Greenwood.

Nonetheless, it was pleasing to see Rangnick give opportunities to as many people as he possibly could. It was lovely to see cameos at the end for two debutants in Charlie Savage, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, and Zidane Iqbal.

Manchester United is a club with a history of giving youth a chance and, in just his second game, Rangnick seemed to pay homage to that sentiment.

Incredibly, Tom Heaton also came on for his United debut – 20 years after first joining the Red Devils. What a wonderful moment for the former Burnley and Aston Villa goalkeeper.

Magic Mason

Greenwood has been one of the brightest prospects to come out of Carrington in the last ten years and the game against Young Boys demonstrated why.

With less than ten minutes on the clock, the 21-year-old produced an outrageous scissor-kick finish to put United into the lead.

A little later, his purposeful run and pass to Juan Mata should have lead to a second goal but the Spaniard couldn't find the net.

Mason Greenwood scores a brilliant opener: Ash Donelon/GettyImages

Buoyant Young Boys

David Wagner's men might not have had anything to play for but they certainly put in a wonderful effort.

Collectively, the Swiss outfit played some good football and they had the better of their opponents in the second-half.

They had their chances, Jordan Pefok with a few moments in the opening 45 and Quentin Maceiras with the best of the chances after the interval.

Ultimately, they were a little bit short at both ends of the pitch.

The defensive organisation was cut open rather easily at times and a more ruthless United could have scored three or four goals.

In attack, the final pass and finish was a little bit tentative - almost lacking the belief that they could find the net at such a historic arena.

Their goal, inevitably, was an absolute screamer; the concern was more in the final passages of their build-up.