Manchester United vs Young Boys: A time to tinker for Ralf Rangnick?

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his second match as Manchester United's interim manager on Wednesday evening as Young Boys travel to Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League.

Under the guidance of both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick, the home side have already secured top spot in Group F after picking up ten points in their first five games.

And although Young Boys currently sit bottom of the group with four points after five matches, the Swiss side could still qualify for the Europa League if they repeat September's victory over United.

In many ways, this match can be seen as an opportunity for Ragnick to implement his style as opposed to recording another victory, but the German can keep spirits high at Old Trafford by doing both.

A time to tinker for Rangnick?

With United having already qualified for the knockout stages, Rangnick has been gifted a low-pressure scenario in which he can attempt to bring his ideologies to fruition.

The new man in town has already made it very clear that he wants to "control" games, which was evident in the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, notably in the first thirty minutes.

And with United deploying the same starting XI across their past two fixtures, a chance arises on Wednesday for several other players to be integrated into the side and start learning the ways of the new manager in an actual game.

In his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Rangnick said:

"It definitely makes sense that we rest a few players due to the crowded fixture list over the next few weeks and months.

"We need to make sure we have enough recovery as possible, also for the Premier League, but, on the other hand, we need to keep our positive momentum," he continued.

"Our ethos is to win games, even if we may be play with a few new players, fresh players, it's still important we win the game. We definitely want to win the game."

So it is likely that we shall see several changes against Young Boys, but without the side looking completely unfamiliar.

Both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek have been confirmed to start Wednesday's game, and after making a positive impact off the bench on Sunday, there is a strong chance Anthony Elanga may feature again also.

Rangnick has been tight-lipped about any other changes, but one thing is for sure, an in-game experience under the new tactics of the German will be of huge benefit to those who haven't featured regularly recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo to continue his exceptional Champions League form?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo may not start Wednesday's game due to the result bearing little importance, it is likely that he will play some part.

And nobody would put it past him to score yet another goal in the UEFA Champions League, having netted six goals already in five games in the competition since returning to Old Trafford.

Some doubted the 36-year-old's ability to continue to produce on the biggest stage, but in many ways, he has carried this United side through to the knockout stages of the competition whilst showing no signs of slowing down.

The Portuguese broke the record for most appearances in the Champions League last time out against Young boys, another game in which he scored – but that is just one of the many records he holds in the prestige tournament.

Not only has he made the most appearances, but he has the:

It is clear that Ronaldo excels in the competition, and the Portuguese will be keen to build on his impeccable Champions League return against Young Boys on Wednesday evening.

And with United already through to the knockout phase, who knows what he and his teammates could go on to achieve this season.