Burnley 2022/23 season preview and predictions

Once relegation was confirmed, Burnley were destined to face a tough summer.

No manager, multiple players out of contract, financial issues off the pitch, the outlook was not very bright at Turf Moor.

High profile departures further dampened the feeling at the club, but things were starting to change for the good.

A long-running, work permit related saga ended with Vincent Kompany finally being announced as Sean Dyche’s replacement.

From there, the arrivals started to flow and optimism grew as a new future appeared to begin in Lancashire.

A new recruitment style saw younger players start to arrive at Kompany’s revolution, aided largely by his contacts at former clubs.

But, as the new season started to appear on the horizon, more rumours of star players leaving threatened to disrupt a group that had bonded over pre-season.

And the previously crowned future of The Clarets Dwight McNeil leaving the day before the season starts is far from ideal, and has left the club looking thin in the attacking areas.

Turbulence always comes to an end eventually, and the disrupted summer has reached its finale.

Burnley season preview

A new system and a fresh start

When Kompany came in, much was made of his playing style and how much of a change it really will be.

An adaptation of the 4-4-2 formation that was so favoured under the previous regime will most likely be used.

Embed from Getty Images

But the changes will be very evident.

A possession based style, one that intends to build through the thirds will help to remove the generally untrue stereotype of “long-ball Burnley”.

A promise of a new era of Burnley football has seen more than 14,000 season tickets purchased as all with a Claret persuasion anticipating a swift return to the big time.

Establishing an identity is a must for a new-look Burnley in the early weeks of the season, building on a pre-season of ups and downs.

But, this is a new start, and Burnley have as good of a chance as anyone to bounce back at the first time of asking, with exciting new additions in tow.

Youth the way forward

A young manager and a young core replacing old favourites is definitely a signal of change.

The old rear-guard of Nick Pope, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski has been replaced by a youthful defensive contingent of Arijanet Muric, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally, Ian Maatsen and Vitinho.

All will shape a new look defence at Turf Moor, with a focus on playing out from the back when in possession and being defensively resolute – akin to Kompany’s playing days at Manchester City.

Embed from Getty Images

The attacking areas, as mentioned before, are looking a little threadbare for just before the start of the season.

In midfield, wide players are basically non-existent after McNeil’s departure, especially if Maxwel Cornet does leave as expected this summer, leaving just Johann Berg-Gudmundsson as a recognised wide midfielder.

Centrally, Scott Twine, who could play in a wide role if required, Samuel Bastien and Josh Cullen have also joined the club, bringing the total incomings to nine.

It will take time to get the new players up to scratch, but there is some real potential in the Clarets camp now, and the hope is that potential is realised sooner rather than later.

Old rivalries bring new excitement

The Championship is an exciting league, full of 24 teams that can beat anyone on their day.

But nothing is more exciting than a derby and, for the first time in league competition since 2016, the true Lancashire Derby takes place, with Blackburn Rovers set to visit Turf Moor on the weekend of November 12.

Before that, The Clarets play host to Blackpool and travel to Preston North-End, Wigan Athletic and of course Huddersfield Town in the season opener.

These are local games that have been missing from the Burnley calendar for some years and ones that are welcome re-additions to the fixture list.

They add extra spice, extra flavour to the season and will definitely be good indicators of what the new young Burnley core are made of.

Three season predictions

It is difficult to make general predictions, especially as there is so much uncertainty and unknown about Burnley at this moment in time.

Many more new signings will come

This one is kind of a gimme.

Kompany said recently his squad needs bodies, and by looking at a pretty depleted squad list, it is easy to see why.

The team is crying out for a new striker or two, but the club haven’t delivered one yet, despite names such as Matej Vydra sitting pretty without a club on the eve of the new season.

Wide players aren’t necessarily a must in this system, but players happy with taking the ball out wide and getting a cross in are, as well as players happy to drive forward into the box to get on the end of said crosses.

Extra bodies in midfield is not a new clamour of Burnley fans but, in this window of massive change, is one that should finally be listened to.

Defensively, things look pretty good, each position has at least two options, but that still hasn’t stopped Burnley looking at other targets, including Scotland’s Jack Hendry.

But the Championship is tough and squad depth is a must.

A tough start but no need to panic

It is a new squad being put together, many with no experience of Championship football.

The second tier of English football is relentless and a lot of the new signings are going to need to develop thick skins and fast.

The first three are incredibly tough: two Playoff teams and relegated Watford under new leadership of their own.

It is important, though, that the players do not lose faith in themselves and fans do not lose faith in the players.

Yes, the 23-game unbeaten run in the division might come to an end pretty quickly, but that will not mean the end of the promotion push.

The league is extremely difficult for every team in it, and there is always more chances back into contention.

The Clarets will hit their stride eventually, and will put a run together that will propel them up the table into the running.

Make Turf Moor a tough place to come again and you will set yourself in good stead for the rest of the season.

Promotion is possible, but not necessarily probable

Many will suggest a team freshly relegated with it’s parachute payments should walk over the league.

That isn’t the case this time, though.

Burnley haven’t spent above their means, they have had to sell to be able to buy players, which is the harsh reality of relegation.

And the chaos off the pitch immediately following relegation meant that players might have turned their noses up at the chance to play at the club.

However, as things have settled down and a clear philosophy is in place, promising arrivals have come in.

The fact they are players who haven’t had much Championship or even senior-level experience is what makes promotion improbable but not impossible.

They are all exciting young players with very high ceilings, and would do well for themselves if they can get The Clarets back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The season starts tonight at Huddersfield Town, live on Sky Sports at 8pm, with the outlook now a lot brighter than it was just over two months ago.