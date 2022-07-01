The first four signings of Vincent Kompany's Burnley revolution

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley talks to the media during the Burnley FC Press Conference at Barnfield Training Centre on June 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany has been active in the transfer market over the past week, making four signings since his arrival at Burnley.

Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined the Clarets last week.

It doesn't look like Burnley's business is done either. There have been reports of a Standard Liege double swoop for Jackson Muleka and Samuel Bastien, along with links to Manchester City keeper Arijanet Muric.

On the other hand, Wayne Hennessey has been linked with a move away from the Clarets to Nottingham Forest to play backup to their new signing Dean Henderson.

This influx of players comes after some key departures. Nick Pope joined Newcastle for £10m in the past few weeks, whilst James Tarkowski and Ben Mee asked to leave at the end of their contract. Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley and Dale Stephens were all released at the end of their contract.

Scott Twine

Twine has already started well in a Burnley shirt, scoring the only goal in Burnley's first pre-season game in a behind-closed-doors fixture against Rochdale.

The 22-year-old signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £4m. Formerly of Milton Keynes Dons, the attacking midfielder scored 20 and assisted 13 in 46 League One appearances, including playoffs. His 33-goal contributions earned him a spot in the League One team of the season and the player of the year award.

Although he is stepping up to the Championship, Twine is expected to have an immediate impact for Burnley and will be at the centre of Kompany's attacking force this season.

His versatility gives Burnley a new dimension in the attacking phases and allows Kompany to move away from a traditional 4-4-2 system, something expected from him. Twine can play across the frontline. However, you will predominantly find him behind the striker in an attacking midfielder role, his natural position.

With Wout Weghorst eager to leave and the likes of Maxwell Cornet and Dwight McNeil attracting interest, Twine was a much-needed fluid attacker likely to be at the heart of their forward play this season.

Luke McNally

Burnley's second summer signing was a surprise to some. McNally, a 22-year-old centre-back, for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £2m.

McNally spent 18 months with Oxford United, making 35 appearances in all competitions. Before breaking into English football, McNally started his career in the Republic of Ireland, his home nation. He made 33 appearances for Drogheda United and 19 for St Patricks Athletic, where he began his career and came through the youth ranks.

His impressive form in Ireland and League One has warranted a move to Kompany's new-look Burnley side. With Tarkowski and Mee no longer at the club, it left Nathan Collins and Kevin Long as the only senior centre-backs at the club.

McNally is one of three centre-backs signed this week, and although that's no surprise with two big losses in the position, it has sparked some worry among fans that yet another defender could be out the door, with many fans worried it may be Collins.

However, there is nothing concrete about Collins leaving only himself and Long in that position. With 22-year-old McNally and two other centre-backs signing for the club this week, Kompany is given some much-needed depth at the heart of his defence.

The Irishman looks full of potential. He has been capped at the U19 youth level and could show his true talent in the Championship.

CJ Egan-Riley

Eagan Riley is the first of two Man City youngsters to join the Clarets and has signed a three-year deal with the club.

At just 19 years of age, Egan-Riley is one for the future and will have caught the eye of Kompany during the Belgian's time at City. The hot prospect has represented England at the U15-U19 level and has made three first-team appearances under Pep Guardiola.

The defender has appeared in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup, making one appearance in each competition.

He has also made 29 U18 and 39 U23 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Egan-Riley is a statement from Burnley. He is a player already good enough to be knocking on the doors of the first team and is still likely to improve to a high level after a brilliant start to his career.

Naturally a centre-back, the youngster can also play at right-back and defensive midfield and is likely to supply cover for all three positions.

With Matt Lowton and Connor Roberts competing for the right-back spot, it is unlikely Egan-Riley would feature there unless one of the two were injured. However, that doesn't mean he won't get significant minutes this season. Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood are both proven midfielders in the Championship but are both on the wrong side of 30 and could give up some of their minutes to the youngster.

Egan-Riley would offer a different dynamic. He could be an extra option in the holding position and allow Kompany to change formation and system without stretching his midfield options too far.

However, it is centre-back where the Manchester native is most comfortable and could feature prominently depending on the state of play surrounding Irishman Collins. Egan-Riley is likely to get a fair amount of minutes at the back if Collins goes, and a rotational option providing cover for the centre-back position if Collins stays.

Either way, fans should expect Egan-Riley to feature a fair amount this season.

Announced on the same day as fellow Man City academy graduate Egan-Riley, Harwood-Bellis is the third centre-back to have signed with Burnley this week.

However, this one is slightly different with the 20-year-old signing on a season-long loan deal from City. He will be playing under Kompany for the second time in his career as he linked up with Burnley's boss when he was at the helm of Anderlecht.

Harwood-Bellis has also featured 41 times in the Championship after having loan spells at Stoke City and Burnley's bitter rivals, Blackburn Rovers. Similarly to his former teammate Egan-Riley, Harwood-Bellis has been capped at the youth level for England, starting with the U15s and going right through to the U21s.

Harwood-Bellis looks like a future star, and no doubt, Kompany has used his connections to secure a loan deal that benefits all parties.

The conundrum at centre-back

As previously mentioned, three centre-back signings in a week, and two in a day, have sparked worry among fans that another defender could leave the club.

If this is true, Collins would likely be the man to go. He impressed massively last season and is still young enough to use Burnley as a stepping stone.

However, this doesn't have to be the case. If Collins stays, it will leave Kompany with five centre-backs, a much more positive proposition.

Kompany has added extensively at the back. This is most likely because of the major interest in Collins, but the three new defensive signings made don't have to mean Collins' departure is a foregone conclusion.

Harwood-Bellis has only signed a year loan deal, and with no option to buy being reported, it doesn't look like he will be sticking around for much longer than a season. Most likely an instant fix due to his previous Championship experience, Harwood-Bellis and McNally will likely compete for the spot alongside Collins this year.

This would allow McNally time to get used to the step-up in quality from the league below and give young Egan-Riley time to adjust and prove himself to Kompany, who has likely signed him with an eye to the future.

As always, Long would bring up the rear of defensive options and leave Kompany with a group of five centre-backs which can offer him both immediate depth and the possibility to future-proof the position.