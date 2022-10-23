Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Managerless Villains roll past Bees

Aston Villa started the post-Steven Gerrard era with a thumping 4-0 victory over Brentford at Villa Park.

The ex-Liverpool legend was sacked on Thursday following the Villains heavy defeat to Fulham with first-team coach Aaron Danks taking charge for today's match.

Leon Bailey gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes and five minutes later, Danny Ings doubled Villa's advantage. He grabbed a second from the penalty spot and Ollie Watkins completed the scoring just before the hour mark.

Defeat leaves the Bees without a win on their travels, having lost three and drawn three in their six games away from London.

Story of the match

Danks made three changes from the side that lost to Fulham on Thursday while Thomas Frank brought Kristoffer Ajer into the Brentford side in place of Ben Mee.

Emiliano Buendia saw his shot blocked by Ethan Pinnock, but he would soon be involved in the opening goal.

After just 65 seconds, Douglas Luiz played a one-two with the Argentine before rolling the ball into the path of Bailey, who curled it past David Raya.

Bailey turned provider for the hosts' second, taking an inside pass from Ashley Young and he squared it for Ings, who made no mistake from the edge of the six-yard box.

Brentford were on the back foot and had Raya to thank for not conceding a third as the goalkeeper saved from Watkins, but Ajer fouled Tyrone Mings on the ensuing corner.

Referee Darren England pointed to the spot and Ings stepped up, burying his shot down the middle, making it 3-0 just 14 minutes into the match.

Villa continued to hunt for more goals, Buendia firing into the side netting after a give-and-go with Ings, Raya gathering in from Young and Rico Henry with a key block from Matty Cash at the back post.

Bryan Mbeumo had a rare shot for the visitors after taking a reverse pass from Ivan Toney, but it was smothered at close range by Emiliano Martinez.

Just before halftime, Raya made saves in the span of a minute, tipping Luiz' corner onto the bar, denying Watkins from close range and turning Cash's low drive around the post.

Frank made a double change at halftime, bringing on Sergi Canos and Josh Dasilva for Mads Roerslev and Frank Onyeka.

Just before the hour mark, the Villains had a fourth. Bailey picked up the ball in his own half, raced 70 yards down the pitch and finding Watkins, who slammed home on the third attempt.

The Bees nearly pulled one back as Mbeumo hit the side netting from close range after Martinez parried a low shot from Mathias Jensen.

Yoane Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard were introduced and the former curled one into the arms of Martinez and Dasilva was wide on the volley.

Wissa had one final chance, his effort drifting off-target and summing up Brentford's day.

Player of the match: Leon Bailey

Scored Villa's first and set up Ings for their second, all within the first seven minutes of the match. Playing on the left-hand side, he created again for Watkins and had a terrific showing through the whole of the match.