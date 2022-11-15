Nuneaton Borough 2-3 Aston Villa: Boro dumped out of Birmingham Senior Cup by Villa

Aston Villa booked their place in the Third Round of the Birmingham Senior Cup with a 3-2 win over Southern Premier League Central side Nuneaton Borough.

Villa took the lead with a minute played, Tommi O'Reilly volleying home from a left wing cross, however that lead would only last seven minutes as Revarnelle James cut in and produced a delightful curling effort to make the scoreline even.

The two sides would not go in level at the break though, with O'Reilly doubling his goal tally with a left footed attempt from the edge of the box that flew into the top corner.

Villa’s lead wouldn't last long though, second half Boro substitute Kane Richards striking a speculative effort from distance which trickled past James Wright in the Villa goal. With seventeen to go, Villa substitute Ruben Shakpoke was brought down in the area, and Andre Marriner pointed to the spot. Shakpoke picked himself up and converted to send Villa into the Third Round.

Story of the Match

Not everyone was inside Liberty Way when the game's first goal went in. A tricky left wing run by Haden Young was met in the box by Tommi O'Reilly - his cushioned volley leaving Boro keeper Liam Castle to watch the ball into his own net and giving Villa the advantage.

The early opener set the tone for the rest of the opening five minutes as Villa broke down the left hand side again, only for O'Reilly to be denied a quick double by former Leamington and, most recently, Stratford Town defender Joe Magunda before O'Reilly received the ball again, this time firing a shot over from 25 yards.

However, with nine minutes on the clock Boro were level. Lone striker Revarnelle James did well to make space inside the Aston Villa box, before curling a right footed effort into the bottom right corner. This kicked lively Boro assistant manager Andy Danylysyzn into action next to Villa supporting Nuneaton manager Jimmy Ginnelly.

A succession of Nuneaton corners came to nothing, with Villa able to break quickly and set free Ted Rowe inside the six yard box who somehow, despite everyone in the ground expecting the net to rustle, cleared the stand as well as the crossbar. Minutes later, goalscorer O'Reilly had an attempt from distance that beat Liam Castle in the Boro goal, but his long range effort left the crossbar reverberating.

Following that effort, the two sides continued to trade attacks without end product. A moment of magic was needed to find the third goal of the game, and Tommi O'Reilly did exactly that. Cutting in from the left wing, the Irish midfielder beat three Nuneaton defenders before curling a left footed effort past Boro custodian Castle to restore Villa's lead.

Embed from Getty Images

Referee Andre Marriner gave the Premier League side a free kick after a foul on O'Reilly which deflected to Finley Munroe, his left footed shot rolled just wide. The away side continued to put the pressure on for the rest of the first period but couldn't break down the Nuneaton defence for a third time in the half as Villa went in a goal to the good.

Within seven minutes of the second half kicking off, Boro were level. Constant pressure paid off with half time substitute Kane Richards trying a speculative effort from distance which trickled past James Wright in the Villa net.

An error at the back from Josh Feeney almost let Nuneaton’s first goalscorer Revarnelle James through, but Cain Noble was on hand to clear. Villa were quick to counter and Ruben Shakpoke was brought down, Andre Marriner left with no option but to point to the spot. Shakpoke picked himself up and made no mistake, sending Castle the wrong way.

Kane Richards was sent through the middle of the Villa defence but his attempt lacked conviction and was easy for the away side's custodian. Only a minute later Shakpoke found some room in the Nuneaton defence and unleashed a curled effort which went wide.

The introduction of Nuneaton Academy player Danny Edmunds sparked life into the home crowd and he was involved seconds later with his attempt flying into the home end.

As the game came to a close, Revanelle James looked to be brought down in the box, but Andre Marriner waved away. That was the last action of the day, and Villa secured their progression to the Third Round of the Birmingham Senior Cup.

Player of the Match - Tommi O'Reilly

The game's opening goal came from O'Reilly and he ran the show whilst he stayed on the pitch.

He added to his second minute volley with a peach of a curled attempt from the edge of the box to restore Villa's lead after they were pegged back.

His tricky feet and clever technique ultimately helped Villa's passage through to the Third Round of the Birmingham Senior Cup.