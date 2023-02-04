Four things we learnt from Newcastle's draw with West Ham

Nayef Aguerd of West Ham United and Callum Wilson of Newcastle United challenge during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

West Ham picked up a vital point in their race to avoid relegation as they battled back from an early Newcastle onslaught to draw 1-1.

Eddie Howe's men got off to a dream start as Joe Willock netted with just a minute gone, but the goal was chalked off by VAR with the ball deemed out of play before Miguel Almiron's cross led to the goal.

Just two minutes later and the hosts did take the lead with Callum Wilson latching onto Sean Longstaff's pass and dispatching past Lukasz Fabianski for his seventh goal of the season.

The visitors hit back just after the half-hour mark as Lucas Paqueta scrambled the ball home from a corner to level proceedings.

A goalless second half meant Newcastle dropped to fourth in the Premier League table whilst West Ham move up one place to 16th.

Here are four things we learnt from the game...

Magpies missed Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian international has been one of his side's key players in their bid to finish in the top four this season, but was sent off in their midweek League Cup semi-final against Southampton and served the first game of his three-match ban against West Ham this afternoon.

Howe went with winger Allan Saint-Maximin to replace Guimaraes in the starting eleven, and his decision failed to pay off as the Frenchman had just one shot, completed 65% of his passes and completed just one dribble in his 69 minutes on the pitch.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United FC (10) shields the ball from Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United (11) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Debutant Anthony Gordon had a notable impact in his twenty minutes, but it was the dynamic Brazilian that Newcastle sorely missed as they struggled to break down a resolute Hammers backline and allowed their visitors to counter too easily to create chances of their own.

Howe may start £40 million man Gordon against Bournemouth next weekend as he searches for a solution to replace such a key player for the next two games.

Newcastle keep home record intact

It was far from a nervy ending for the hosts after having 67% of the ball and six shots to their opponent's two in the second half, but there would have been a hushed sigh of relief around St James Park that their impeccable record on home turf was retained in a game that West Ham was firmly in until the final whistle.

Howe's men have not lost at home since last April, and their bid to challenge the league's elite for a top-four place could hinge on continually picking up results on Tyneside every other week - and with no European football to disrupt their flow it will be vital to keep their great record going.

Draws do need to be turned into wins though, as they looked the more likely to score as the game went on and will rue two missed chances from Callum Wilson in the second half.

That was their fifth draw at home this season, more than any other team in the league.

Lucas Paqueta comes into his own

Paqueta has had a tough start to life in East London, and despite some good performances had scored just once in an injury-hit first six months before today's game.

He is in the top 5% for progressive passes and successful take on's when compared to all other Premier League midfielders this season - and his creative style was on show against Newcastle as he recorded a game-high passes into the final third (6) and was the most fouled player in the game (3).

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)



His goal was not quite a thing of beauty, but the composure shown to bring the ball down in the penalty area from Declan Rice's corner and stick it past Nick Pope would have been widely welcomed by Hammers fans and David Moyes alike after his manager recently admitted that he had been surprised by his lack of goal contributions this season.

Playing in a central two alongside Rice looks to have given the Brazilian a new lease of life in recent weeks, with his confidence on show for all to see through an elaborate acrobatic celebration after he had netted to equalise. Long may that continue for Hammers fans.

The start of an away revival?

Whilst this season has been far from ideal on any turf for Moyes and his players - it is their away form that has been a real detriment to their league position after picking up just five points on the road all campaign heading into this game.

Their draw on Tyneside is their first away point against a side in the top half this season - and a vital one after Wolves, Leicester and Everton picked up wins as the battle to avoid relegation heats up.

Moyes' men face tough tests against Tottenham, Manchester United (FA Cup), Brighton and then Manchester City in their next four games on the road, so this game needs to boost their confidence that they can take points from the top sides heading into those fixtures.