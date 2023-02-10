Graham Potter and David Moyes look ahead to 'tough game' between London rivals

Graham Potter spoke of his excitement at taking his Chelsea side to West Ham this weekend, for what will be his seventh London derby in charge of the Blues, despite only having won two of those fixtures.

The most recent came a few weeks ago, with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, but the last away derby victory was back at the beginning of October, when it took a late Conor Gallagher stunner to beat the same opponent at Selhurst Park.

Not coincidentally, October was also month when Potter last saw his side win away from home, with seven games now having gone by when Chelsea came back without a win from their travels.

That said, of all the potential opponents to halt this worrying slide, West Ham appear to be the perfect candidates, as they sit 17th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Potter was keen to err on the side of caution though, telling the media that "Whenever I watch West Ham, and certainly historically, they're always tough games. David Moyes' sides are always competitive and organised.

"Everyone knows what they're doing, they have some really good players, they attack the spaces well, defend in numbers and defend well, set pieces are strong.

"So for us it's about understanding the environment, understanding the fact it's a London derby, and match whatever intensity is coming at us with our own - start the game well, and try to take the there points."

Graham Potter, Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein watch on during a training session (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

It is no secret that Chelsea's January transfer window was a busy one, with records amount of money being spent during the month, primarily coordinated by co-owner Todd Boehly.

Following the relative reclusiveness of previous owner Roman Abramovich, the American's conspicuous presence both at games and even at their Cobham training base has certainly been noticeable.

When asked about the expectations he feels are being put on him, Potter replied: "I think the expectations have always stayed the same, we want to develop a team that ultimately wins.

"We know there are opportunities to make changes to the team when they're open; that hasn't changed. My relationship with them has stayed consistent in that there has been regular dialogue and conversation.

"We understand where we both are in terms of where we see the overall picture, where we see the team. We are working together really well to try to keep improving."

There was also an opportunity for Potter to respond to the criticism he has been receiving by some sections of the Blues' fanbase, primarily relating to the poor run of results that the team have been on lately.

When asked if he felt under pressure given the previous outcomes for managers at Stamford Bridge, the Englishman was firm in his response.

"Of course. I'm not stupid. At the end of the day if results aren't what this club should get then I understand, and if I'm the reason for it then that's the job.

"In the meantime I will go through the process of working with players, helping them improve [and] come together. It's a complicated situation at the moment but I'm really excited for it, I have to be honest.

"I'm really looking forward to it, really looking forward to the challenge that awaits us, but again I don't worry too much about the absolute timescale of it all."

'Potter is an excellent manager'

David Moyes also spoke to the press on Friday afternoon, previewing what will be just his team's second home fixture of the calendar year, with the first resulting in a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Everton.

He will be hoping that is a good omen ahead of the visit of their West London counterparts, who they last played back in September, in a fixture which caused huge controversy due to a late VAR decision to rule out a potential Hammers' equaliser.

Reflecting on that game, Moyes told reporters, "We have not forgotten about it. It was a right rotten decision on the day and the officials have admitted that. It was a huge mistake."

David Moyes complains to the referee after his side had a late equaliser disallowed (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

On that day it was Thomas Tuchel in the home dugout at Stamford Bridge, who would go on to be sacked just a few days later, being replaced by Graham Potter, who has been questioned by some in recent weeks for Chelsea's form.

Moyes spoke well of the 47-year-old though, describing the former Brighton boss as "an exceptional manager".

"He is still an exceptional coach. It is great news that a British manager has got the chance to manage one of the top clubs in the country."

One player who could be set to feature is Emerson, who joined West Ham last August from Chelsea, with the left-back becoming something of a regular in the starting eleven throughout recent weeks.

Praising the Italian, Moyes said: "We are seeing a little bit more consistency from Emerson now. We are beginning to see the form from the players we have brought in the summer. It has taken a little bit longer than we would have liked."

Whilst the Hammers do find themselves in a fight at the bottom, results have been more positive recently, as they are unbeaten in the last three games, winning two of them.

Their last outing - a trip to St James' Park to face high-flying Newcastle United - saw them become the first team to score past Eddie Howe's side in the league for over three months.

Moyes reflected on that game, and what it has done for morale amongst the squad: "The way we had the crowd behind them has given the players a boost."

"We warranted a point. We missed chances in the first half to get more than a point."

Chelsea and West Ham face each other on Saturday afternoon at the London Stadium, with kick-off at 12:30 PM GMT.