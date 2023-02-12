Leeds 0-2 Man United: Late Red Devils riot makes Whites pay for missed chances

Manchester United saw off their rivals Leeds United with late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to win 0-2 at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville had the best first half chances for the hosts, but Bruno Fernandes was also nearly gifted an opener for The Red Devils.

It was Rashford and Garnacho who managed to deliver for the visitors in the final ten minutes of the tie, as Rashford put Manchester United ahead with a wonderful guided header aimed towards the far corner.

It was a well taken finish from his Argentinian team mate four minutes later that wrapped up the win, finding the net off the left post.

For Manchester United, it looked set to be a tough encounter for most of the tie, but they ended it in style to win the derby.

The result lifted Erik ten Hag’s side into third in the league, whilst Leeds stayed in 17th place.

Story of the match

The Whites’ caretaker boss Michael Skubala was forced into two changes for the derby, introducing Junior Firpo and Summerville in place of Pascal Stuijk and Luis Sinisterra.

The Red Devils made three alterations, with Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho the main introductions to the starting lineup, with Wout Weghorst leading the line for ten Hag.

Leeds’ strong start

Diogo Dalot did well to hold off pressure from the onrushing Wilfried Gnoto who was roared on forward by the home crowd as he tried to press the Portuguese full back.

Leeds had a wonderful chance to take the lead early on, as Bamford looked to flick the ball on but his effort was pushed away by David De Gea.

The save only went as far as Summerville, who fired over from close range.

Firpo was on hand to block a driven cross in the visitors’ first foray forward in the 8th minute.

Summerville played the ball into the area, but the ball was adjudged to have gone out of play before it could reach Bamford.

Leeds were playing the way any team would be expected to in a derby, with several tackles flying in from The Whites.

Fernandes had the first major chance of the game for Manchester United, which he dragged wide from the edge of the box having been set up by Sancho.

Rashford nearly had a moment to forget when he brought the ball down whilst defending a free kick launched into the box, which nearly gifted Bamford the opener.

Instead, his effort on goal was crowded out and blocked by red shirts.

There was a scuffle off the ball when Luke Ayling and Tyrell Malacia clashed after the ball went out of play for a Leeds throw in, but referee Paul Tierney decided keep his cards in his pocket.

Illan Meslier was called into action for the first time in the match when he caught a deflected cross which ended up in the goalkeeper’s arms following Fernandes’ cross from the right wing.

Weston McKennie saw yellow on his home debut for Leeds for a foul on Rashford as the game approached half time.

There was a heart-in-mouths moment for the visitors just before the break, as Summerville beat Malacia to the ball and shot, which was saved by De Gea but hit Maguire.

The ball looked to be heading in, but stayed on the other side of the white line to keep the game goalless, coming off the Spanish goalkeeper once again.

Meslier had not had much to do in the first half, but made a huge save right at the end of the half to spare Maximilian Wober’s blushes.

The Austrian defender played a poor pass out from the back which allowed Fernandes a free run and eventual shot on goal, which Leeds’ goalkeeper was equal to.

A series of corners followed which United threatened with to end the half, the first of which flashed across the face of goal but could not be tapped home by a red shirt.

It was goalless at the interval, and whilst Leeds had been the better of the two sides, they had shown defensive weaknesses once again which proved the match was there for the taking for both teams.

Whites pile on the pressure

The first shot of the second half was taken by Summerville, who forced De Gea into a good stop down low from the edge of the box.

McKennie had a chance to head home from the resulting corner, but he could only let the ball hit his shoulder and it went over for a goal kick.

Bamford crossed to Harrison soon after, but he could only flick the ball wide of the front post.

The Englishman could not capitalise on a mistake from De Gea, who lost possession from a pass out of the back, but Bamford’s first touch let him down.

It was a golden chance to end his barren run, but instead proved the striker’s lack of confidence in front of goal of late.

The Whites continued to dominate after the break when Ayling fired goalward, but Luke Shaw managed to divert the ball just wide of the mark.

Rashford went down in the box looking for a penalty, but the referee waved the appeals away as he looked to get caught in between two Leeds players.

Dalot nearly put The Red Devils in front against the run of play when he fired the ball onto the frame of the goal from the edge of the area.

Gnoto cut in from the left hand side and shot, but De Gea was equal to his effort.

Ayling attempted a spectacular bicycle kick to open the scoring, but it was an easy save for De Gea as the game entered the final 20 minutes.

Summerville forced a save as De Gea managed to get a boot on the Dutchman’s shot across goal.

Red Devils’ late riot

Rashford headed in for the visitors from a floated cross late on in the day with ten minutes left on the clock.

It was wonderful guided header which had Meslier rooted to the spot, and made Leeds pay for their missed chances earlier in the tie.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho doubled the lead in the 84th minute with a devastating finish off the left post.

Brenden Aaronson looked to pull one back for the hosts, but the shot was well blocked by Weghorst.

Rashford had the ball in the back of the net again as the game approached added time, but VAR confirmed the striker was offside.

Weghorst followed suit minutes later, but the linesman also denied him from adding a third.

Full time secured a vital victory for Manchester United, whilst Leeds were left to rue their missed chances, as the relegation battle becomes more tense for the West Yorkshire side.

Player of the match

The man who turned the tie on its head in midweek managed to deliver for his side when it mattered once again on the road.

Having been kept quiet for most of the game, Rashford looked to be drifting towards a disappointing showing in the derby.

However, his superb header gave Manchester United what could be a lead which turned into what could be a vital win in their season.

It was another well taken goal in what has been a superb season for the Englishman.

